Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
25/04/2020 08:59:34 (GMT +7)
Go
 
TRAVEL
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Wanderlust suggests 12 top activities when visiting Vietnam

 
 
25/04/2020    08:50 GMT+7

wanderlust.co.uk has devised a list of the 12 best things to do during a visit to Vietnam, with their suggestions featuring exciting activities such as lighting a lantern when visiting Hoi An and finding romance at Sapa’s love market.

wanderlust suggests 12 top activities when visiting vietnam hinh 1

A cultural aspect of life for local people in Sapa, the mountainous town’s love market represents an activity that is well off the usual beaten track for tourists but is a popular suggestion for those looking to enjoy an authentic cultural experience.

wanderlust suggests 12 top activities when visiting vietnam hinh 2

Renowned for its delicious range of street food, visitors to Vietnam are encouraged to search for the best pho in Hanoi.

wanderlust suggests 12 top activities when visiting vietnam hinh 3

Egg coffee is one of the nation’s tastiest drinks and should not be missed by travelers.

wanderlust suggests 12 top activities when visiting vietnam hinh 4

No trip to the country is complete without enjoying the spectacular views that Ha Long bay has to offer.

wanderlust suggests 12 top activities when visiting vietnam hinh 5

Home to the world’s largest cave, the nation is able to boast an array of awesome adventure activities such as a visit to Phong Nha National Park.

wanderlust suggests 12 top activities when visiting vietnam hinh 6

A tourist destination that has gone viral in recent years, the Golden Hands Bridge in Da Nang is a must-visit location for all those who visit  the centre of the country.

wanderlust suggests 12 top activities when visiting vietnam hinh 7
 

For many guests, lighting a lantern and letting it drift down the river that flows through the historic city of Hoi An in the central province of Quang Nam serves as the highlight of their trip.

wanderlust suggests 12 top activities when visiting vietnam hinh 8

Taking a cruise to fully enjoy the wonders of the Mekong Delta is a top suggestion on the list.

wanderlust suggests 12 top activities when visiting vietnam hinh 9

Visiting the area’s floating market proves exciting for many guests.

wanderlust suggests 12 top activities when visiting vietnam hinh 10

Visitors can gain a better understanding of the nation’s history by visiting museums around Ho Chi Minh City.

wanderlust suggests 12 top activities when visiting vietnam hinh 11

Situated in the south of the nation, Cat Tien National Park should be top of the list of all animal lovers due to the area being home to a number of rare species.

wanderlust suggests 12 top activities when visiting vietnam hinh 12

A tour around the ancient capital of Hue is a culturally-enriching experience.

Wanderlust/VOV

 
 

Other News

.
Quinoa crab soup- healthy comfort food
Quinoa crab soup- healthy comfort food
TRAVELicon  17 giờ trước 

Quinoa, originated from South Africa is packed with protein, fiber and various vitamins and minerals. The combination of quinoa and crab meat in soup helps create a nutrient and mouthwatering dish.

Eased social distancing helps resume air services to Con Dao
Eased social distancing helps resume air services to Con Dao
TRAVELicon  21 giờ trước 

Air and coach services were allowed to resume in the southern province of Ba Ria – Vung Tau and its Con Dao Island, starting from 0:00 am on April 24, according to the provincial People’s Committee.

Additional return trip on Hanoi-HCM City rail route to run from April 23
Additional return trip on Hanoi-HCM City rail route to run from April 23
TRAVELicon  24/04/2020 

An additional return trip is to be introduced on the Hanoi-HCM City train route from April 23, raising the total to three return trips daily.

Online tool enables foreigners to “travel” to Vietnam
Online tool enables foreigners to “travel” to Vietnam
TRAVELicon  22 giờ trước 

Foreigners can now experience the next best thing to a holiday in Vietnam via an online tool called “Stay at Home with Vietnam”, which was launched by the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) and the Vietnam Tourism Advisory Board.

Local airlines increase flights after national social distancing
Local airlines increase flights after national social distancing
TRAVELicon  24/04/2020 

Domestic airlines will increase flights on several domestic routes from Thursday while offering new promotions to increase demand after national social distancing ends.  

Domestic flights and inter-provincial buses resume operation after social distancing eased
Domestic flights and inter-provincial buses resume operation after social distancing eased
TRAVELicon  24/04/2020 

All domestic flights and inter-provincial buses resumed limited operations yesterday following the decision to ease social distancing taken by the Government yesterday.

Aviation sector wants to increase domestic flights
Aviation sector wants to increase domestic flights
TRAVELicon  23/04/2020 

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has proposed the Ministry of Transport to increase the number of flights on domestic routes from April 23-30.

Most local tourism firms forecast 80 percent revenue drop
Most local tourism firms forecast 80 percent revenue drop
TRAVELicon  23/04/2020 

More than three-quarters of tourism firms expect their revenue in the second quarter to fall more than 80 per cent from the same period last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Herring salad, from sea to table
Herring salad, from sea to table
TRAVELicon  23/04/2020 

Watching the sun come up as you stroll down a beach is no doubt a great experience.

Commercial flights at Van Don airport to be resumed in early May
Commercial flights at Van Don airport to be resumed in early May
TRAVELicon  23/04/2020 

The Van Don international airport in the northern province of Quang Ninh announced on April 22 that commercial flights at the airport could be resumed in early May.

Will domestic travel save Vietnam’s tourism sector after Covid-19?
Will domestic travel save Vietnam’s tourism sector after Covid-19?
TRAVELicon  23/04/2020 

Vietnamese will be the first to travel after the pandemic ends, and if there are attractive demand stimulus programs, the market will need only several months to recover, experts say.

Int’l arrivals likely to drop by 80 percent in 2020: VN tourism administration
Int’l arrivals likely to drop by 80 percent in 2020: VN tourism administration
TRAVELicon  22/04/2020 

Vietnam is forecast to witness a 80-pecent drop in the number of foreign tourists visiting the country in 2020 if the COVID-19 pandemic is not controlled by the end of the year, according to the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT).

Fine dining restaurants struggle to overcome hard time
Fine dining restaurants struggle to overcome hard time
TRAVELicon  22/04/2020 

Some top fine dining restaurants in upscale hotels in HCM City are now struggling to overcome hard time by offering delivery and takeaway amid the social distancing campaign.

The beauty of Cua Tung beach
The beauty of Cua Tung beach
TRAVELicon  22/04/2020 

Located in Vinh Linh district in the central province of Quang Tri, Cua Tung beach has sparkling blue water, silky sand and it is touched by soft breezes throughout the year.

Delicacies delivered to sooth gourmands amid pandemic
Delicacies delivered to sooth gourmands amid pandemic
TRAVELicon  22/04/2020 

Staying at home doesn't mean that you can't treat yourself to delicious things. Here's Minh Thu's list of Vietnamese traditional cuisine, Western delicacies, vegan dishes and low-carb therapy all available for delivery.

Hanoi: Crateva nurvala flowers bloom brilliantly in late spring
Hanoi: Crateva nurvala flowers bloom brilliantly in late spring
PHOTOSicon  21/04/2020 

During late spring, “hoa bun” (crateva nurvala flowers) bloom brilliantly on several streets in the capital city of Hanoi, especially in Dinh Thon Village, Nam Tu Liem District.

Sampling delicacies at Hoi An market
Sampling delicacies at Hoi An market
TRAVELicon  21/04/2020 

In reply to my friends’ question on which is the first place to go to and the first dish to taste after the social distancing period, I admit that I will immediately run to Hoi An market to order a big bowl of ‘mi Quang’ noodles

Flight prices on the rise as outbreak situation improves
Flight prices on the rise as outbreak situation improves
TRAVELicon  21/04/2020 

Air ticket prices have increased recently as the fight against Covid-19 has shown positive signs and demand is still higher than supply.

Pink shower blossoms bloom in Mekong Delta province
Pink shower blossoms bloom in Mekong Delta province
PHOTOSicon  20/04/2020 

Pink shower blossoms (O moi in Vietnamese) are dubbed by locals as ‘Southwestern region’s cherry blossoms’. They are mainly seen in Phu Tan, Long Xuyen and Thoai Son districts in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang.

Vietnam’s Golden Bridge among world’s most stunning bridges
Vietnam’s Golden Bridge among world’s most stunning bridges
TRAVELicon  21/04/2020 

The Cau Vang (Golden Bridge) in the central coastal city of Da Nang has been ranked amongst the 28 most stunning bridges around the world by Insider, a leading US news site.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 