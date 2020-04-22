Wanderlust suggests 12 top activities when visiting Vietnam

wanderlust.co.uk has devised a list of the 12 best things to do during a visit to Vietnam, with their suggestions featuring exciting activities such as lighting a lantern when visiting Hoi An and finding romance at Sapa’s love market.

A cultural aspect of life for local people in Sapa, the mountainous town’s love market represents an activity that is well off the usual beaten track for tourists but is a popular suggestion for those looking to enjoy an authentic cultural experience.

Renowned for its delicious range of street food, visitors to Vietnam are encouraged to search for the best pho in Hanoi.

Egg coffee is one of the nation’s tastiest drinks and should not be missed by travelers.

No trip to the country is complete without enjoying the spectacular views that Ha Long bay has to offer.

Home to the world’s largest cave, the nation is able to boast an array of awesome adventure activities such as a visit to Phong Nha National Park.

A tourist destination that has gone viral in recent years, the Golden Hands Bridge in Da Nang is a must-visit location for all those who visit the centre of the country.

For many guests, lighting a lantern and letting it drift down the river that flows through the historic city of Hoi An in the central province of Quang Nam serves as the highlight of their trip.

Taking a cruise to fully enjoy the wonders of the Mekong Delta is a top suggestion on the list.

Visiting the area’s floating market proves exciting for many guests.

Visitors can gain a better understanding of the nation’s history by visiting museums around Ho Chi Minh City.

Situated in the south of the nation, Cat Tien National Park should be top of the list of all animal lovers due to the area being home to a number of rare species.

A tour around the ancient capital of Hue is a culturally-enriching experience.

Wanderlust/VOV