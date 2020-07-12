Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
13/07/2020 21:46:55 (GMT +7)
Go
 
TRAVEL
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Water wheels the highlights of mountain fields

13/07/2020    19:38 GMT+7

Water wheels always appear in the dry season along streams in the northwestern region. The simple bamboo water wheel is associated with the traditional farming methods of ethnic minority groups in mountainous areas.

Water wheels the highlights of mountain fields

Giant water wheels in Bo Village, Tam Duong District, Lai Chau Province. — VNA/VNS Photo Nguyen Cong Hai

Water wheels are installed by hand by rivers and streams, where the water stream is lower than the field surface. The whole wheel is made of bamboo, tied with some stones to add weight for the wheel to turn around, taking water through the pipes to pour into the higher fields.

The water wheels are the highlights of terrace fields, which attract tourists as well.

The wheels save lots of human effort in watering the fields.

Water wheels the highlights of mountain fields
The main material for building a water wheel is bamboo. — VNA/VNS Photo Phan Tuan Anh 

The Tay and Thai ethnic minority groups cannot remember when the water wheels were first used. They only know the wheels have been with them for generations.

The water wheels are familiar to people of all ages in the Tay and Thai communities.

Water wheels the highlights of mountain fields
A water wheel is a common image for children in mountainous regions and the pride of locals as well. — VNA/VNS Photo Phan Tuan Anh
 

People wash their clothes and bathe by the water wheels.

To give stability and steadiness to water wheels, locals use stones got from the streams to tie up in the wheel.

Water wheels the highlights of mountain fields
The bamboo water wheel runs as an automatic water pump for local fields. — VNA/VNS Photo Nguyen Cong Hai

Thanks to media reports, the water wheels have become known throughout the country as a special feature of the northwestern region.

Many localities have added water wheels to tourist destinations.

Water wheels the highlights of mountain fields
When reaching a certain height, water from pipes will fall into pipes leading to the field. — VNA/VNS Photo Phan Tuan Anh

The water wheels attract both domestic and foreign tourists to the localities where visitors can experience local delicacies like baked fish from streams, sticky riced raised in mountainous fields and salad made from moss on the rocks.  VNS

Lai Chau embraces community tourism

Lai Chau embraces community tourism

Authorities in the northern province of Lai Chau are promoting policies for community-based tourism to develop the local economy and create jobs.

 
 

Other News

.
Only 28% tourists will travel once borders reopen: survey
Only 28% tourists will travel once borders reopen: survey
TRAVELicon  3 giờ trước 

Only 28% of international travelers said they would travel again once the borders reopen, while 65% said they would think about safety first,

Danang offers promotional packages for tourists
Danang offers promotional packages for tourists
TRAVELicon  9 giờ trước 

To attract domestic tourists, the Danang tourism industry in collaboration with Vinpearl hotels and other tourism facilities will offer various promotional packages, stated Cao Tri Dung, Chairman of the Danang Tourism Association.

HCM City launches river tours
HCM City launches river tours
TRAVELicon  10 giờ trước 

The HCMC Department of Transport on July 7 put into operation a new speedboat that links Bach Dang Wharf with Binh Duong Province and Cu Chi Tunnels, with an aim to rev up water-borne tourism in the city.

Con Dao island full of must-visit locations
Con Dao island full of must-visit locations
TRAVELicon  13 giờ trước 

Situated in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau, Con Dao island regularly features on global lists of the most beautiful destinations globally, 

Ha Long Bay halves entrance fees for tourists on overnight boats
Ha Long Bay halves entrance fees for tourists on overnight boats
TRAVELicon  13 giờ trước 

Quang Ninh People's Committee has approved a 50 percent reduction in the entrance fees to local destinations for tourists that use overnight boats.

Post COVID-19: Vibrant nightlife returns to UNESCO-recognised Hoi An
Post COVID-19: Vibrant nightlife returns to UNESCO-recognised Hoi An
TRAVELicon  11/07/2020 

The Hoi An Centre for Culture, Sports, Broadcasting and Television has resumed all cultural and art activities under the ‘Hoi An By Night’ scheme aimed at popularizing the ancient town’s image through nightlife activities in the post COVID-19 period.

Fantastic Da Nang 2020 set to feature diverse activities
Fantastic Da Nang 2020 set to feature diverse activities
TRAVELicon  11/07/2020 

The upcoming Fantastic Da Nang 2020 festival is scheduled to take place between July 30 and August 5 with a wide range of interesting events, the Da Nang Municipal Department of Tourism announced on July 11.

Russia to resume post COVID-19 flights to Vietnam
Russia to resume post COVID-19 flights to Vietnam
TRAVELicon  11/07/2020 

Russia is likely to resume international flights to 13 countries, including Vietnam, in the post COVID-19 period, according to Russian News Agency TASS.

Google helps boost digital skills of workers in tourism sector
Google helps boost digital skills of workers in tourism sector
TRAVELicon  11/07/2020 

The HCM City Department of Tourism has been working in collaboration with Google to arrange training courses on July 9 that provide digital and marketing skills for state management officials and businesses that operate in the tourism sector.

Hoi An tops Best Cities in Asia 2020 poll
Hoi An tops Best Cities in Asia 2020 poll
TRAVELicon  11/07/2020 

Located in the central province of Quang Nam, the ancient city of Hoi An leads a list of the Top 15 cities in Asia as voted on by readers of US travel website Travel + Leisure.

Beauty of coral reefs in Ninh Thuan
Beauty of coral reefs in Ninh Thuan
TRAVELicon  11/07/2020 

Corals reefs only emerge on the water surface from May to the end of July, especially on the 1st and the 15th day of lunar months when the tide is low and the coral reefs are clearly visible on the sea water surface, creating beautiful scenery.

Practice-based training needed to produce high-quality tourism staff for Vietnam
Practice-based training needed to produce high-quality tourism staff for Vietnam
TRAVELicon  11/07/2020 

Education and training of high-quality human resources in tourism and hospitality is key to improve productivity and the competitive capacity of Vietnam’s tourism sector, tourism experts have said.

Nam Du archipelago proves to be favourite check-in spot among young people
Nam Du archipelago proves to be favourite check-in spot among young people
TRAVELicon  10/07/2020 

Located in Kien Hai district, Kien Giang province, Nam Du archipelago has emerged as an increasingly popular attraction among visitors due to the area’s tranquil and peaceful scenery, in addition to its array of local fresh seafood.

Ca Mau to launch first provincial tourism sea route
Ca Mau to launch first provincial tourism sea route
TRAVELicon  10/07/2020 

Tourists to the southern province of Ca Mau now can conveniently travel to nearby Kien Giang Province’s Nam Du Archipelago and Phu Quoc Island by using an express boat service that will be operated in the province from tomorrow.

Images of peaceful Con Dao island taken by foreign photographers
Images of peaceful Con Dao island taken by foreign photographers
TRAVELicon  10/07/2020 

An array of photos captured by foreign photographers during their visit to Con Dao island in Ba Ria-Vung Tau province includes epic sunsets, children playing on the street, and the sky featuring sparkling stars at night, 

New photo contest launched to promote Vietnamese tourism
New photo contest launched to promote Vietnamese tourism
TRAVELicon  10/07/2020 

A photo contest focusing on landscapes and culture has kicked off with the aim to promote Vietnamese tourism.

Colourful coral reefs shine in Phu Quoc
Colourful coral reefs shine in Phu Quoc
TRAVELicon  10/07/2020 

Phu Quoc has one of the most beautiful coral reefs in Vietnam that covers 480 hectares and consists of 360 types of hard and dozens of soft corals.

Vietnam Int’l Travel Mart to take place in August
Vietnam Int’l Travel Mart to take place in August
TRAVELicon  10/07/2020 

The Vietnam International Travel Mart (VITM) 2020, themed “Vietnamese tourism looks toward the future,” is slated for August 12-15 in Hanoi.

Leading Vietnamese locations to view coral reefs
Leading Vietnamese locations to view coral reefs
TRAVELicon  10/07/2020 

With the islands of Phu Quoc, Nha Trang, and Con Dao all being home to beautiful coral reefs, tourists are able to fully immerse themselves into crystal-clear water and participate in a range of fascinating scuba diving activities.

Bird’s nest tours in HCM City wow visitors
Bird’s nest tours in HCM City wow visitors
TRAVELicon  09/07/2020 

New or diversified tourism products are being introduced by many travel agents in Ho Chi Minh City to attract more holidaymakers. 

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 