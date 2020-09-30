Whale worshipping festival excites crowds in Vung Tau city

The Nghinh Ong Festival, an event held for fishermen to pay their respects to whales and show their gratitude for a bumper catch, was held recently in Vung Tau, with thousands of residents and tourists in attendance.
The Nghinh Ong Festival, an event held for fishermen to pay their respects to whales and show their gratitude for a bumper catch, was held recently in Vung Tau, with thousands of residents and tourists in attendance.
Located in the middle of the blue sea with rustic architecture, these special wooden bridges are sites that attract young people who love to travel.
High-quality, affordably priced tours are needed to attract local tourists, especially following the second COVID-19 outbreak that occurred this summer, experts have said.
Autumn Festival means it's mooncake time! But one teacher in Hanoi is putting a whole new spin on this traditional dish. Watch our video to find out how.
Hanoi is at its most graceful and poetic in autumn. It is often vividly colorful.
The Department of Tourism in central Da Nang city held a ceremony on October 4 to welcome the first group of domestic tourists after more than two months all tourism activities in the city were suspended to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
If you want to temporarily leave behind the hustle and bustle of city life and enjoy fresh air in forests, national parks not very far from HCMC may be venues of choice
HCMC and the six provinces of Ba Ria-Vung Tau, Binh Duong, Binh Phuoc, Binh Thuan, Dong Nai and Tay Ninh have signed an agreement to introduce a tourism stimulus program, as the Covid-19 pandemic has been brought under control in Vietnam.
Tien Sa is a 120-year-old lighthouse constructed in the French colonial period. The lighthouse in the central coast city of Danang is a place where tourists can have panoramic views of Danang, Hue and even the entire Quang Nam Province from above.
The Great Bell and "Ngu kien Thien Mu Tu" stele in Thien Mu pagoda in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue were recognized as the Vietnam National Treasure in 2013 and 2020, respectively.
Bach Ma Temple, located at 76 Hang Buom Street in the Old Quarter of Hanoi, is the oldest temple in the capital city.
HCM City Department of Transport has proposed opening five more pedestrian streets in the city centre area.
Have you ever wanted to visit Sa Pa or Mu Cang Chai but were worried they'd be too crowded?
Singapore will lift border restrictions for visitors from Vietnam and Australia, excluding Victoria state, from October 8.
The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (MCST) plans to put ‘Du Lich Viet Nam An Toan’ (Travel Vietnam Safely) app into use in 10 days, which will help travelers feel more secure about their trips.
Bánh bèo is one of the most famous rice cake dishes in Hue, well loved for its soft, slightly chewy texture and its flavourful topping of shredded shrimp and pork crackling.
The American War period Vietnamese revolutionary resistance base at the Cu Chi Tunnels, located in the suburbs of present-day HCM City, has been recommended as a UNESCO-recognised world heritage site.
A photo of an apartment block on Nguyen Hue street in Ho Chi Minh City at night has been featured on Facebook by the photo-sharing community of National Geographic UK,
Giang Xa Village in Hanoi's Hoai duc District is famous for the delightful bánh bác (fried cake made from sticky rice, gấc fruit and green bean), a delicacy which has existed for more than a hundred years.
The COVID-19 pandemic has been largely brought under control and tourism activities have begun to attract more tourists.
Follow this group of tourists who enjoy a boat trip along the Saigon River
