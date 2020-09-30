Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
05/10/2020 20:08:13 (GMT +7)
Go
 
TRAVEL
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Whale worshipping festival excites crowds in Vung Tau city

05/10/2020    20:01 GMT+7

The Nghinh Ong Festival, an event held for fishermen to pay their respects to whales and show their gratitude for a bumper catch, was held recently in Vung Tau, with thousands of residents and tourists in attendance.

Early in the morning on October 2 many boats prepare to participate in the Nghinh Ong festival.
Early in the morning on October 2 many boats prepare to participate in the Nghinh Ong festival.
Each year the festival takes place between the 16th and the 18th day of the eighth lunar month. The event happens because Vietnamese fishermen believe that whales rescue people that are in danger at sea and are a symbol of good fortune to bring them a prosperous fishing season.
Each year the festival takes place between the 16th and the 18th day of the eighth lunar month. The event happens because Vietnamese fishermen believe that whales rescue people that are in danger at sea and are a symbol of good fortune to bring them a prosperous fishing season.
The festival involves many rituals, including one to pray for the sea gods to be organised.
The festival involves many rituals, including one to pray for the sea gods to be organised.
Following the conclusion of the ritual, a procession is held for the whale god, with the procession going from the sea to the Thang Tam Temple.
Following the conclusion of the ritual, a procession is held for the whale god, with the procession going from the sea to the Thang Tam Temple.
The procession gets underway on streets in Vung Tau city, such as Ba Cu, Tran Hung Dao, and Hoang Hoa Tham.
The procession gets underway on streets in Vung Tau city, such as Ba Cu, Tran Hung Dao, and Hoang Hoa Tham.
 
The annual Nghinh Ong festival offers a perfect chance for fishermen to express their gratitude towards whales and sea gods. Typically, local fishermen thank gods for protecting and supporting their daily lives. They also pray for good weather and bumper catches.
The annual Nghinh Ong festival offers a perfect chance for fishermen to express their gratitude towards whales and sea gods. Typically, local fishermen thank gods for protecting and supporting their daily lives. They also pray for good weather and bumper catches.
The festival also features cultural events and folk games.
The festival also features cultural events and folk games.
The Nghinh Ong Festival has been recognised as one of the nation’s 15 largest festivals by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.
The Nghinh Ong Festival has been recognised as one of the nation’s 15 largest festivals by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.
Along with local people, foreigners are also interested in watching the festival.
Along with local people, foreigners are also interested in watching the festival.

VOV

 
 

Other News

.
Four wooden bridges on the sea in Vietnam
Four wooden bridges on the sea in Vietnam
TRAVELicon  9 giờ trước 

Located in the middle of the blue sea with rustic architecture, these special wooden bridges are sites that attract young people who love to travel.

Quality tours at affordable prices needed to stimulate tourism market
Quality tours at affordable prices needed to stimulate tourism market
TRAVELicon  3 giờ trước 

High-quality, affordably priced tours are needed to attract local tourists, especially following the second COVID-19 outbreak that occurred this summer, experts have said.

Vietnamese food: Fried mooncake
Vietnamese food: Fried mooncake
TRAVELicon  12 giờ trước 

Autumn Festival means it's mooncake time! But one teacher in Hanoi is putting a whole new spin on this traditional dish. Watch our video to find out how.

Autumn – Hanoi’s most seductive season
Autumn – Hanoi’s most seductive season
TRAVELicon  04/10/2020 

Hanoi is at its most graceful and poetic in autumn. It is often vividly colorful.

Da Nang welcomes first group of tourists after over two months
Da Nang welcomes first group of tourists after over two months
TRAVELicon  04/10/2020 

The Department of Tourism in central Da Nang city held a ceremony on October 4 to welcome the first group of domestic tourists after more than two months all tourism activities in the city were suspended to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

National parks ideal for weekend getaways
National parks ideal for weekend getaways
TRAVELicon  04/10/2020 

If you want to temporarily leave behind the hustle and bustle of city life and enjoy fresh air in forests, national parks not very far from HCMC may be venues of choice

Southeastern localities join hands over tourism stimulus program
Southeastern localities join hands over tourism stimulus program
TRAVELicon  04/10/2020 

HCMC and the six provinces of Ba Ria-Vung Tau, Binh Duong, Binh Phuoc, Binh Thuan, Dong Nai and Tay Ninh have signed an agreement to introduce a tourism stimulus program, as the Covid-19 pandemic has been brought under control in Vietnam.

An old eye of the sea
An old eye of the sea
TRAVELicon  04/10/2020 

Tien Sa is a 120-year-old lighthouse constructed in the French colonial period. The lighthouse in the central coast city of Danang is a place where tourists can have panoramic views of Danang, Hue and even the entire Quang Nam Province from above.

National treasures in Thien Mu pagoda
National treasures in Thien Mu pagoda
TRAVELicon  03/10/2020 

The Great Bell and "Ngu kien Thien Mu Tu" stele in Thien Mu pagoda in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue were recognized as the Vietnam National Treasure in 2013 and 2020, respectively.

Bach Ma Temple - One of four sacred guarding temples of Hanoi
Bach Ma Temple - One of four sacred guarding temples of Hanoi
TRAVELicon  03/10/2020 

Bach Ma Temple, located at 76 Hang Buom Street in the Old Quarter of Hanoi, is the oldest temple in the capital city.

HCM City plans more pedestrian streets
HCM City plans more pedestrian streets
TRAVELicon  02/10/2020 

HCM City Department of Transport has proposed opening five more pedestrian streets in the city centre area.

Finding tranquility in the clouds
Finding tranquility in the clouds
TRAVELicon  02/10/2020 

Have you ever wanted to visit Sa Pa or Mu Cang Chai but were worried they'd be too crowded?

Singapore opens door for Vietnamese, Australian visitors
Singapore opens door for Vietnamese, Australian visitors
TRAVELicon  02/10/2020 

Singapore will lift border restrictions for visitors from Vietnam and Australia, excluding Victoria state, from October 8.

Vietnam to launch Travel Vietnam Safely app in 10 days
Vietnam to launch Travel Vietnam Safely app in 10 days
FEATUREicon  02/10/2020 

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (MCST) plans to put ‘Du Lich Viet Nam An Toan’ (Travel Vietnam Safely) app into use in 10 days, which will help travelers feel more secure about their trips.

Vietnamese food: Water fern cake
Vietnamese food: Water fern cake
TRAVELicon  02/10/2020 

Bánh bèo is one of the most famous rice cake dishes in Hue, well loved for its soft, slightly chewy texture and its flavourful topping of shredded shrimp and pork crackling.

Exploring HCM City tunnels proposed as world heritage
Exploring HCM City tunnels proposed as world heritage
TRAVELicon  01/10/2020 

The American War period Vietnamese revolutionary resistance base at the Cu Chi Tunnels, located in the suburbs of present-day HCM City, has been recommended as a UNESCO-recognised world heritage site.

National Geographic UK feature image of cafe apartments of HCM City
National Geographic UK feature image of cafe apartments of HCM City
TRAVELicon  01/10/2020 

A photo of an apartment block on Nguyen Hue street in Ho Chi Minh City at night has been featured on Facebook by the photo-sharing community of National Geographic UK, 

Banh bac reflects Giang Xa villagers’ soul and culture
Banh bac reflects Giang Xa villagers’ soul and culture
TRAVELicon  01/10/2020 

Giang Xa Village in Hanoi's Hoai duc District is famous for the delightful bánh bác (fried cake made from sticky rice, gấc fruit and green bean), a delicacy which has existed for more than a hundred years.

Unique tours attract more tourists
Unique tours attract more tourists
TRAVELicon  30/09/2020 

The COVID-19 pandemic has been largely brought under control and tourism activities have begun to attract more tourists. 

Saigon River tour
Saigon River tour
TRAVELicon  30/09/2020 

Follow this group of tourists who enjoy a boat trip along the Saigon River

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 