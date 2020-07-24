Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
28/07/2020 17:43:45 (GMT +7)
Go
 
TRAVEL
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

What makes Hanoi’s first gold-plated hotel special?

28/07/2020    17:38 GMT+7

The US$200-million hotel is portrayed as a lavish destination, even for discerning guests.

what makes hanoi’s first gold-plated hotel special? hinh 0
Dolce by Wyndham Hanoi Golden Lake is located in downtown Hanoi, easily accessible to Hoan Kiem lake and Noi Bai International Airport.

Dolce by Wyndham Hanoi Golden Lake, the first golden hotel in Vietnam’s capital city, has made headlines shortly after it became operational in early July.

Unlike other luxurious hotels in the city that seem to keep some charm unveiled, Dolce Hanoi appears to be “new luxurious contemporary classic” destination full of energy and in dynamic manner, that is commonly seen among businessmen and competent politicians.

As inspired by gold hotels in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Vietnamese businessman Nguyen Huu Duong, chairman of Hoa Binh Group, has cherished a dream of building a hotel in his home country that bears several striking similarities to those abroad.

Located in an area that is regarded as the land of extraordinary people in the centuries-long city, the hotel is accessible to big parks, reputable hospitals and universities, the Old Quarter, West Lake, and Noi Bai International Airport.

With 24 stories, Dolce by Wyndham Hanoi Golden Lake is portrayed as an impressive tower sparkling in the sunlight on the green background of trees.

Costing an investment of more than US$200 million, Dolce by Wyndham Hanoi Golden Lake is owned by Hoa Binh Group and managed by US-based Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc.

Having 120,000 square meters of exterior surface plated with gold made by experienced experts from Germany and Russia, Dolce by Wyndham Hanoi Golden Lake records itself the largest hotel around the globe in terms of gold plated.

The hotel gilds itself with a 24 karat gold-tiled infinity pool on the rooftop, elevators, and interior decoration inside guest rooms and bathrooms.

Gold can even be seen in food with golden cake and golden egg coffee served by famous cooks in Hanoi that surely please the most discerning diners.

Marcom from Dolce by Wyndham Hanoi Golden Lake will show us the way to explore the splendid hotel.

what makes hanoi’s first gold-plated hotel special? hinh 1
Dolce by Wyndham Hanoi Golden Lake is located in downtown Hanoi, easily accessible to Hoan Kiem lake and Noi Bai International Airport.
what makes hanoi’s first gold-plated hotel special? hinh 2
The hotel gilds itself with 24 karat gold-plated on the surface
what makes hanoi’s first gold-plated hotel special? hinh 3
The hall appears lavish with gold-plated ceiling
what makes hanoi’s first gold-plated hotel special? hinh 4
 Guests might lighten up with such deluxe corridor
 
what makes hanoi’s first gold-plated hotel special? hinh 5
Relaxed with drinks served by gold-plated tea set
what makes hanoi’s first gold-plated hotel special? hinh 6
Gold-tiled architect makes Dolce Hanoi more first-rate
what makes hanoi’s first gold-plated hotel special? hinh 7
Gold-tiled design makes infinity swimming pool unique
what makes hanoi’s first gold-plated hotel special? hinh 8
Mind at ease with the infinity pool
what makes hanoi’s first gold-plated hotel special? hinh 9
Rays of light brighten the room
what makes hanoi’s first gold-plated hotel special? hinh 10
Gold-plated furniture helps warm up the night
what makes hanoi’s first gold-plated hotel special? hinh 11
Relaxing with panoramic view from plunge bath
what makes hanoi’s first gold-plated hotel special? hinh 12
24k-Gold Australian Lamb Chops
what makes hanoi’s first gold-plated hotel special? hinh 13
24K-Gold American Angus Ribeye
what makes hanoi’s first gold-plated hotel special? hinh 14
24K-Gold Angus Beef Burger
what makes hanoi’s first gold-plated hotel special? hinh 15
Afternoon Tea Set
what makes hanoi’s first gold-plated hotel special? hinh 16
Special Meat Smoked Cold Cuts Platter
what makes hanoi’s first gold-plated hotel special? hinh 17
Golden Egg Coffee

Hanoitimes

 
 

Other News

.
Beautiful lotus ponds in Ninh Binh become hot summer check-in spot
Beautiful lotus ponds in Ninh Binh become hot summer check-in spot
TRAVELicon  1 giờ trước 

With lotus flowers in full bloom in the northern province of Ninh Binh, guests can enjoy a poetic scene amid stunning landscapes.

Discovering local myths atop Ba The Mountain
Discovering local myths atop Ba The Mountain
TRAVELicon  2 giờ trước 

If you want to conquer a mountain and explore local myths and exciting culture along the way, then Ba The Mountain in Thoai Son District in the southern province of An Giang is the place for you.

Age-old Indian-almond trees in Con Dao island
Age-old Indian-almond trees in Con Dao island
TRAVELicon  2 giờ trước 

Con Dao island in Ba Ria-Vung Tau province is renowned for not only historical relic sites but also age-old Indian-almond trees which are recognised as Vietnam’s heritage trees.

A must-try specialty of Hoi An
A must-try specialty of Hoi An
TRAVELicon  4 giờ trước 

Cao Lau noodle soup, a specialty of Hoi An ancient town in Quang Nam Province, has been listed among the most attractive rice noodles in Asia by CNN. 

Domestic airlines adjust flights from/to Da Nang
Domestic airlines adjust flights from/to Da Nang
TRAVELicon  3 giờ trước 

Domestic airlines have announced adjustment of flights from/to the central city of Da Nang in accordance with new developments of the COVID-19 pandemic and an order by the Ministry of Transport.

Top suggestions for cheap street food in HCM City
Top suggestions for cheap street food in HCM City
TRAVELicon  5 giờ trước 

Ho Chi Minh City can be considered a famous place full of entertainment for young people, with plenty of spots in which travel lovers can enjoy cheap street food.

Beautiful homestay in Ban Lien Commune
Beautiful homestay in Ban Lien Commune
TRAVELicon  6 giờ trước 

Couple Lam A Nang and Vang Thi Can in Ban Lien Commune, Bac Ha District, Lao Cai Province, expect their beautiful stilt house to be an attractive homestay.

My Son Sanctuary through lens of foreign photographers
My Son Sanctuary through lens of foreign photographers
TRAVELicon  7 giờ trước 

My Son Sanctuary is a large complex featuring religious relics, including temples, shrines, and towers. 

Dai Lanh Cape and Vung Ro Bay: Two highlights of Phu Yen tourism
Dai Lanh Cape and Vung Ro Bay: Two highlights of Phu Yen tourism
TRAVELicon  10 giờ trước 

Known as the land of “yellow flowers and green grass”, Phu Yen Province has become an alluring tourist magnet for visitors from both at home and abroad.

Vietnam International Travel Mart postponed again due to COVID-19
Vietnam International Travel Mart postponed again due to COVID-19
TRAVELicon  10 giờ trước 

The Vietnam International Travel Mart 2020 (VITM) will be suspended again amid new developments in the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Vietnam Tourism Association (VITA).

Top suggestions for things to do when visiting Da Nang
Top suggestions for things to do when visiting Da Nang
TRAVELicon  22 giờ trước 

A visit to the central city of Da Nang offers guests an unforgettable experience, with plenty of exciting activities such as renting a motorbike to tour around the area which is particularly popular among travel lovers.

Opening international tourism market: 'D-day' is nearing?
Opening international tourism market: 'D-day' is nearing?
TRAVELicon  10 giờ trước 

The Prime Minister has agreed to resume air transportation between Vietnam and China, and has assigned relevant ministries to work with their Chinese counterparts on the frequency and conditions for passenger transport.

Dak Nong Global Geopark title confirms local tourism brands but challenges ahead, says expert
Dak Nong Global Geopark title confirms local tourism brands but challenges ahead, says expert
TRAVELicon  27/07/2020 

The UNESCO Programme and External Relations Commission of the 209th Executive Board recently recognised Dak Nong Geopark in the Central Highlands province of Dak Nong as a Global Geopark.

2,600 tourists evacuated from Ly Son Island
2,600 tourists evacuated from Ly Son Island
TRAVELicon  27/07/2020 

Authorities in the central province of Quang Ngai are trying to evacuate over 2,600 tourists from Ly Son Island after a Covid-19 infection case was reported.

The ancient house with gilded treasures in Hanoi
The ancient house with gilded treasures in Hanoi
TRAVELicon  23 giờ trước 

There is a house over 100 years old in Truong Yen in Hanoi’s suburban district of Chuong My that has a unique gold-plated Thieu Chau (a kind of wood-made, gate-shaped item to decorate altars) 

Hard days ahead for Da Nang tourism
Hard days ahead for Da Nang tourism
TRAVELicon  27/07/2020 

Many tours to Da Nang in July and August have been cancelled as the coastal city starts social distancing measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Vietnamese enterprises build unique regional products to attract tourists
Vietnamese enterprises build unique regional products to attract tourists
TRAVELicon  27/07/2020 

From now to the end of the year, the number of domestic travelers is expected to reach about 70-80% of that in the same period last year.

Quang Tri ancient citadel – a historical relic site
Quang Tri ancient citadel – a historical relic site
TRAVELicon  27/07/2020 

Quang Tri Ancient Citadel is situated in the heart of Quang Tri town, which was once a military defence system and hosted the administration office of the Nguyen Dynasty (1802-1945).

Due to coronavirus outbreak, Danang pauses welcoming visitors for 14 days
Due to coronavirus outbreak, Danang pauses welcoming visitors for 14 days
TRAVELicon  26/07/2020 

Danang City has decided to stop welcoming tourists to the central city within 14 days from July 26 to ensure safety for tourists and the community.

Vietnamese people to travel confidently domestically: Google
Vietnamese people to travel confidently domestically: Google
TRAVELicon  26/07/2020 

Hanoi is among the top picks of Vietnamese travelers.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 