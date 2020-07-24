What makes Hanoi’s first gold-plated hotel special?

The US$200-million hotel is portrayed as a lavish destination, even for discerning guests.

Dolce by Wyndham Hanoi Golden Lake is located in downtown Hanoi, easily accessible to Hoan Kiem lake and Noi Bai International Airport.

Dolce by Wyndham Hanoi Golden Lake, the first golden hotel in Vietnam’s capital city, has made headlines shortly after it became operational in early July.

Unlike other luxurious hotels in the city that seem to keep some charm unveiled, Dolce Hanoi appears to be “new luxurious contemporary classic” destination full of energy and in dynamic manner, that is commonly seen among businessmen and competent politicians.

As inspired by gold hotels in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Vietnamese businessman Nguyen Huu Duong, chairman of Hoa Binh Group, has cherished a dream of building a hotel in his home country that bears several striking similarities to those abroad.

Located in an area that is regarded as the land of extraordinary people in the centuries-long city, the hotel is accessible to big parks, reputable hospitals and universities, the Old Quarter, West Lake, and Noi Bai International Airport.

With 24 stories, Dolce by Wyndham Hanoi Golden Lake is portrayed as an impressive tower sparkling in the sunlight on the green background of trees.

Costing an investment of more than US$200 million, Dolce by Wyndham Hanoi Golden Lake is owned by Hoa Binh Group and managed by US-based Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc.

Having 120,000 square meters of exterior surface plated with gold made by experienced experts from Germany and Russia, Dolce by Wyndham Hanoi Golden Lake records itself the largest hotel around the globe in terms of gold plated.

The hotel gilds itself with a 24 karat gold-tiled infinity pool on the rooftop, elevators, and interior decoration inside guest rooms and bathrooms.

Gold can even be seen in food with golden cake and golden egg coffee served by famous cooks in Hanoi that surely please the most discerning diners.

Marcom from Dolce by Wyndham Hanoi Golden Lake will show us the way to explore the splendid hotel.

Dolce by Wyndham Hanoi Golden Lake is located in downtown Hanoi, easily accessible to Hoan Kiem lake and Noi Bai International Airport.

The hotel gilds itself with 24 karat gold-plated on the surface

The hall appears lavish with gold-plated ceiling

Guests might lighten up with such deluxe corridor

Relaxed with drinks served by gold-plated tea set

Gold-tiled architect makes Dolce Hanoi more first-rate

Gold-tiled design makes infinity swimming pool unique

Mind at ease with the infinity pool

Rays of light brighten the room

Gold-plated furniture helps warm up the night

Relaxing with panoramic view from plunge bath

24k-Gold Australian Lamb Chops

24K-Gold American Angus Ribeye

24K-Gold Angus Beef Burger

Afternoon Tea Set

Special Meat Smoked Cold Cuts Platter

Golden Egg Coffee

Hanoitimes