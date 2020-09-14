What to eat with US$4.3 in downtown Hanoi

Below is a list of quality restaurants offering food for less than VND100,000 (US$ 4.3) per person in the busiest central districts of the capital city of Hanoi. Prices may vary depending on restaurants.
|Banh cuon Ba Hoanh (thin steamed rice flour crepe). Address: To Hien Thanh, Hai Ba Trung district. Price: VND30,000 - 60,000 (US$1.3-US$2.6). Time: 6am - 20pm
|My van than Thang Huyen (wonton noodle soup). Address: Mai Hac De, Hai Ba Trung district. Price: VND20,000 - 50,000 (US$0.8 - US$2.1). Time: 7am - 22pm
|Chao trai (mussel porrigde). Address: Tran Xuan Soan, Hai Ba Trung district, Price: VND30,000 (US$1.3), Time: 11am - 21pm
|Pho Thin. Address: Lo Duc, Hai Ba Trung district. Price: VND40,000 - 60,000 (US$1.7 - US$2.6). Time: 6am - 20.30pm
|Mien luon Dong Thinh (eel vermicelli noodle). Address: Hang Dieu, Hoan Kiem district. Price: VND30,000 - 55,000 (US$1.3 - US$2.3). Time: 6.30am - 21.30pm
|Pho Ganh at mid-night. Address: Hang Chieu, Hoan Kiem district. Price: VND50,000 (US$2.1). Time: 3am - 7am
|Banh bao ba Mau (dumpling). Address: Nguyen Huu Huan, Hoan Kiem district. Price: VND10,000 - 17,000 (US$0.4 - US$0.7). Time: 7.30am - 9am, 15pm - 19.30pm
Kem Trang Tien (ice cream). Address: Trang Tien, Hoan Kiem district. Price: VND5,000 - 10,000 (US$0.2 - US$0.4). Time: 8am - 22pm
