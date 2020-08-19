When vendors take to Hanoi streets

Street vendors working throughout Hanoi have become one of the unique aspects that adds to the beauty of the capital.
Tourists can easily discover street vendors selling goods when strolling along the streets in Hanoi.
For many local people, street vendors are a very familiar part of their lives.
Stepping out of any house or lane, Hanoians can see vendors travelling along streets or sitting on the pavement, offering a variety of food, fruits, vegetables and flowers.
A bird’s-eye view of street vendors at work
Meeting these vendors, local people can purchase food, fruits, vegetables and flowers at lower prices than in supermarkets.
Hard working vendors spend the entire day, from early in the morning to late in the evening, selling items to prospective customers.
Old bicycles are among the special vehicles used by street vendors to earn a living.
VOV
