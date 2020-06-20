Yen Island represents a gorgeous pearl in Nha Trang

Yen Island has become an increasingly popular attraction situated in Nha Trang city in the south-central province of Khanh Hoa, largely thanks to its pristine beauty and its habitat that features many bird’s nests.

Yen Island is also known by the name Salangane Island and one of its main features is tourists being able to visit caves where swallows create their nests on the rocks.

Yen Island is located approximately 25km away from the mainland with the site belonging to the management of Khanh Hoa Salangane Nests company. For those who want to visit the beautiful island, visitors must go to Cau Da port where they can purchase tickets before heading back to the island by boat.

The ideal time to visit Yen Island is from April to the end of August each year, mainly because this time features dry weather and is also the time that bird’s nests harvest.

In order to get to the rock cliffs on Yen Island, visitors must first pass through bridges made of bamboo and wood which curve around the cliffs. These bridges are designed to be solid in order to keep visitors safe, in addition to having the added bonus of providing a good view for photographers.

Yen Island is the home of thousands of birds and the site represents the largest bird nest nationwide.

