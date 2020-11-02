70th anniversary of Vietnam-Hungary diplomatic ties observed

A programme to mark the 70th anniversary of Vietnam - Hungary diplomatic relations was recently held in the Hungarian city of Debrecen, attended by nearly 80 guests.

An exhibition on the Vietnamese culture in Hungary (Photo: VNA)

It was jointly held by the Vietnamese Embassy in Hungary, the Hungary - Vietnam Friendship Association, the University of Debrecen, and local authorities.

In their opening addresses at the event, Vietnamese Ambassador Nguyen Tien Thuc, Chairman of the Hungary - Vietnam Friendship Association Botz László, Vice Mayor of Debrecen Barcsa Lajos, and Vice Rector of the University of Debrecen Bartha Elek highlighted the sound bilateral relations across various sectors and expressed their firm belief in the future development of the comprehensive partnership.

The programme also featured several presentations by Vice Chairman of the Hungary - Vietnam Friendship Association Váraljai Márton and professors from the University of Debrecen who have spent years teaching Vietnamese students.

Within the framework of the event, the short film “Danube and Mekong - Common Voice” from Hungarian producer Tóth Gábor was screened, telling the story of the initial generations of Vietnamese students to pursue their study in Hungary.

On the occasion, the friendship association opened a ten-day photo exhibition on Vietnam and its people at the University of Debrecen. Photos on display were taken by Hungarian friends during their visits to Vietnam./.VNA