Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
27/08/2020 12:12:37 (GMT +7)
Go
 
VIETNAM & WORLD
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

72 percent of entries to Viet Solutions 2020 contest from overseas

27/08/2020    11:09 GMT+7

More than 200 entries have been sent to Viet Solutions 2020 - a competition seeking digital transformation solutions for Vietnam - with 72 percent coming from overseas, the organising board said on August 26.

72 percent of entries to Viet Solutions 2020 contest from overseas hinh anh 1

The launching event of Viet Solutions 2020 on July 8 (Photo: VNA)

Only 28 percent were submitted by constestants in Vietnam, with the remainder coming from Peru, Cambodia, Myanmar, Tanzania, Mozambique, Timor Leste, Haiti, Burundi, Laos, and Cameroon.

Nearly 70 percent provide solutions in areas Vietnam sees as key to developing the national digital economy, such as transport and logistics, agriculture, education, finance and banking, healthcare, and energy. Most notable are solutions applying the Internet of Things (IoT) in agriculture, as well as e-learning platforms, blockchain payment systems, ride-hailing apps, and e-wallets.

The contest was organised by the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) and the Viettel Group to seek innovative technology products or solutions that can integrate into social industries in the national digital transformation programme.

The competition is open to people around the world. Candidates will be connected with potential partners and attend training to improve their financial management skills and marketing to seek investment.

 

This is the first time the country’s IT industry has organised an annual contest such as this.

The winning team will receive a cash prize of 200 million VND (8,595 USD), while second and third place will receive 100 million VND and 50 million VND, respectively.

They also have the opportunity to sign business cooperation contracts with Viettel and enjoy profit-sharing of up to 75 percent.

Viettel also pledged to cover all the expenses of the three winning teams to participate in the C1 Start-up Cup competition in the US, which has a total prize pool of 50,000 USD, or to attend the World Mobile Conference (MWC) 2021 in Barcelona.

Submissions can be sent online to vietsolutions.net.vn until close of business on September 25./.VNA

 
 

Other News

.
First Vietnamese in Laos honoured with 70-year Party membership insignia
First Vietnamese in Laos honoured with 70-year Party membership insignia
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  24/08/2020 

Tran Van My has become the first oversea Vietnamese in Laos to receive the 70-year membership insignia of the Communist Party of Vietnam.

Young woman sets up accessory brand, combines traditional, contemporary culture
Young woman sets up accessory brand, combines traditional, contemporary culture
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  22/08/2020 

Many young Vietnamese abroad have decided to leave developed countries and their high-salaried jobs to return to Vietnam to start their career. 

Cambodia honours late Vietnamese Ambassador
Cambodia honours late Vietnamese Ambassador
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  15/08/2020 

The Vietnamese Embassy in Cambodia held a ceremony on August 14 to receive the Cambodian government’s Royal Order of Mahasena – Grand Officer to late Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Ngo Dien (1921-2004).

Russian book features modern, innovative Vietnam
Russian book features modern, innovative Vietnam
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  10/08/2020 

The book "Vietnam takes off" by Grigory Trofimchuk, an expert on international affairs, has been recently published in Russia.

Vietnamese in Germany supplying Vietnamese food to compatriots
Vietnamese in Germany supplying Vietnamese food to compatriots
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  10/08/2020 

Some 180,000 Vietnamese people now call Germany home. Many have set up businesses in the hope of catering to demand for Vietnamese food while contributing to local economic development.

Sli songs of Nung ethnic people preserved by local artist
Sli songs of Nung ethnic people preserved by local artist
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  08/08/2020 

The Northern border province of Lang Son is famous for Then and Sli singing of the Nung ethnic people as over the years a number of local artists have made every effort to preserve and promote these folk melodies.

Late Russian military expert in Vietnam honoured
Late Russian military expert in Vietnam honoured
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  06/08/2020 

A ceremony took place in suburban Moscow on August 4 to install a memorial stele dedicated to the late Sen. Lieut. Gen Anatoly Ivanovich Khiupenen, head of the Russian military expert delegation to Vietnam.

Vietnamese people integrating well into Czech society
Vietnamese people integrating well into Czech society
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  23/07/2020 

The Vietnamese community in the Czech Republic is integrating well into the local society, said Jiří Knitl, President of the Committee for National Minorities of Prague city, 

Vietnam’s culture, coastal life impresses Russian audience
Vietnam’s culture, coastal life impresses Russian audience
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  22/07/2020 

A photo exhibition themed ‘travelling Vietnam through photos’ opened in Moscow on July 21, introducing the charm of the Southeast Asian nation with a focus on culture and coastal life to Russian audience.

COVID-19 in Vietnam - the fear, the tears, the pride and the debt
COVID-19 in Vietnam - the fear, the tears, the pride and the debt
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  06/07/2020 

I owe a debt to Vietnam. Maybe I can give something back. Maybe I can just be better.

Vietnam supports Laos in education
Vietnam supports Laos in education
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  05/07/2020 

A new secondary school has been recently inaugurated in Bounneua district in Laos’ Phongsaly province as a gift from the Vietnamese Government, the Vientiane Times reported on its July 3 issue.

Vietnam-funded high school handed over to Lao school
Vietnam-funded high school handed over to Lao school
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  01/07/2020 

The Bun Nua district High School, built from non-refundable aid provided by the Vietnamese Government, was inaugurated and handed over to Phongsaly District, Laos, 

German journalist launches new book on late President Ho Chi Minh
German journalist launches new book on late President Ho Chi Minh
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  01/07/2020 

German journalist Hellmut Kapfenberger on June 30 presented his newly-published book on late President Ho Chi Minh to Vietnamese Ambassador to Germany Nguyen Minh Vu.

New Vietnamese language learning textbook launched
New Vietnamese language learning textbook launched
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  26/06/2020 

The Association for Liaison with Overseas Vietnamese held a ceremony on June 24 to introduce a new Vietnamese textbook entitled “Xin Chao Viet Nam” designed for overseas Vietnamese and foreigners who wish to learn the Vietnamese language.

Thoughts of an American living in HCM City during COVID-19
Thoughts of an American living in HCM City during COVID-19
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  23/06/2020 

Christopher Otis, an American living in HCM City who works as a teacher, photographer, and geographer, feels pride in Vietnam being his second home, in order to explain his emotions 

Vietnamese woman in Australia walks to raise funds for children
Vietnamese woman in Australia walks to raise funds for children
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  15/06/2020 

A Vietnamese woman living in Sydney, Australia has challenged herself to walk 20,000 steps per day for the entire of June to raise funds for disadvantaged Vietnamese children affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vietnam on focus of African friends and partners
Vietnam on focus of African friends and partners
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  14/06/2020 

Inspired by recent remarks from Vietnam’s Ambassador to South Africa Hoang Van Loi, about a forthcoming study visit to Vietnam by a group of African policy specialists and influencers, 

Russia honours Vietnamese soldiers fighting in Great Patriotic War
Russia honours Vietnamese soldiers fighting in Great Patriotic War
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  10/06/2020 

Seven Vietnamese soldiers who once fought alongside Russian comrades in the Great Patriotic War now have their profiles included in the database of the ‘memorial road’ museum complex soon to be inaugurated in the suburb of Moscow.

President Ho Chi Minh’s birthday observed in many countries
President Ho Chi Minh’s birthday observed in many countries
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  20/05/2020 

The Venezuelan Government held a ceremony to mark the 130th birthday of late President Ho Chi Minh on May 19, with the participation of officials of the ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV).

President Ho Chi Minh in the eyes of foreign friends
President Ho Chi Minh in the eyes of foreign friends
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  20/05/2020 

Park Chan Kyong, a journalist in the Republic of Korea who worked for French news agency AFP for 35 years, has expressed his admiration for late President Ho Chi Minh’s endless love for the Vietnamese people.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 