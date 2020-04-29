Ambassador urges Vietnamese students in Australia to stay united amid COVID-19

Ambassador to Australia Ngo Huong Nam called on Vietnamese students in Australia to stay united and support those affected by COVID-19 during a video meeting on April 28.

The meeting was held between the ambassador and representatives of Vietnamese students’ associations of various states and regions across Australia. It was also attended by Vietnamese Consul General to Western Australia Bui Quoc Thanh and President of the Vietnam Business Association in Australia lawyer Tran Ba Phuc.

During the event, the representatives talked about difficulties Vietnamese students are facing because of the pandemic and reported on their wishes and inquiries.

Ambassador Nam said the government and embassy of Vietnam have always cared for the Vietnamese people and students living in Australia, especially those affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

The government has repeatedly requested Australian authorities to support Vietnamese citizens during this challenging time during phone talks with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Foreign Ministry leaders, he said.

Nam, together with other ambassadors of ASEAN member states, sent letters to governments of Australian states and regions as well as local universities to ask for their assistance for students from Southeast Asia on April 1.

He noted that the Vietnamese embassy has established a hotline for Vietnamese nationals to seek help and source information, and released announcements relating to COVID-19 on its official website and Facebook fanpage.

No Vietnamese nationals in Australia have been infected with the coronavirus so far, the diplomat said.

He advised Vietnamese students and alumni to stay in Australia, except for those in especially difficult circumstances. The embassy will stay side by side with the students and is willing to help them ask their universities for tuition fee reductions./.VNA

