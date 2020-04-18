Another Vietnamese American dies of COVID-19

An American man of Vietnamese origin living in California, the US, has passed away after he was infected with the deadly SARS-CoV-2 virus.

The young couple and their son living in California (Photo: ABC News)

ABC News reported on April 17 that Ted Le, 32, was in critical condition with COVID-19 and on a ventilator for nearly four weeks at Pomona Valley Hospital.

Doctors said plasma donated from someone who has recovered from COVID-19 may be his last chance to survive.

However, the man could not wait until he received the donation, and he died late on April 17.

His wife, Chloe Nguyen, also tested positive for the virus, but has no symptoms. She has self-isolated and stayed away from the couple’s son who is two and a half years old.

According to ABC News, Chloe shared her story to encourage others to donate plasma through the Red Cross, even if it turns out to be too late for her husband.

In mid-March, two American citizens of Vietnamese origin living in Washington also died of the coronavirus.

The US remains the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak worldwide, with more than 700,000 confirmed cases and nearly 37,000 deaths as of April 17. ABC News/VOV