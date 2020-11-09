Association of Vietnamese in Macau debuts

The Association of Vietnamese in Macau debuted at a virtual ceremony organised by the Vietnamese Consulate General for Hong Kong and Macau on November 8.

Vietnamese Consul General for Hong Kong and Macau Tran Thanh Huan

Speaking at the event, Vietnamese Consul General Tran Thanh Huan reiterated that the Vietnamese Party and State always consider overseas Vietnamese an inseparable part of the nation.

Huan said with delight that the Vietnamese community in Macau has developed robustly and made contribution to their home country and that they have taken care of one another to overcome difficulties brought about by COVID-19.

The formation of the association is needed amid the expansion of the community, the diplomat underscored, saying the organsation has received a licence of the Macau administration.

He recommended the association to gather members without discrimination so as to contribute to enhancing the Vietnam – Macau relations.

More than 22,000 people from Vietnam or with Vietnamese origin are living in Macau./.VNA