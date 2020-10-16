Australian newswire highlights Vietnam’s success in fighting COVID-19 resurgence

The conversation.com reported that Europe could look to the success of countries like Vietnam as the continent is again in the grip of a COVID-19 resurgence.

It highlighted targeted testing as an effective tactic used by Vietnamese health authorities, where they have focused on high-risk individuals and on buildings and neighbourhoods where there have been confirmed cases. Health authorities have also implemented extensive contact tracing, and aimed to identify those at risk of exposure regardless of symptoms.

The country also set up quarantine facilities for infected people and international travellers, minimising spread inside households.

It noted that having experienced the SARS and avian flu epidemics, many Asian countries took the threat of COVID-19 seriously right from the beginning.

In addition, many countries implemented strict mask wearing and physical distancing early. Targeted testing, education and the involvement of the community are critical in responding to COVID-19./.VNA