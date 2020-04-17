Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
17/04/2020 13:18:44 (GMT +7)
Go
 
VIETNAM & WORLD
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

VN's book on diplomatic wins in the 1975 Spring Offensive released in French

 
 
17/04/2020    12:02 GMT+7

The Gioi Publishing House has recently released a book in French, featuring memoirs of Vo Van Sung, a former Vietnamese ambassador in France, and images of Paris during Vietnam’s struggle for the reunification of the country in 1975.

Book on diplomatic wins in the 1975 Spring Offensive released in French hinh anh 1

The cover of the book (Photo: The Gioi Publishing House)

The book, titled “La Campagne Ho Chi Minh au cœur de Paris" (The Ho Chi Minh Campaign in the Heart of Paris) by translator Nguyen Dac Nhu Mai, is part of the celebration of the 45th anniversary of Vietnam’s independence and national reunification.

Its content is based on the original text of the memoir by former Vietnamese Ambassador Vo Van Sung first published in Vietnamese in 2005 on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the Ho Chi Minh Campaign which liberated the south of Vietnam, paving the way for the country’s independence and unity after 20 years of being separated.

Its author – the veteran diplomat Vo Van Sung (1928-2018) – was a member of the Vietnamese delegation in the secret negotiation between general Le Duc Tho and American politician Henry Kissinger, which resulted in the Paris Peace Accords. He was also the first ambassador of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam in France at that time.

Not only a witness to history and one of the leading Vietnamese experts knowledgeable in modern Vietnam-France relations, Sung is also a key figure contributing to cause the wave from April to May 1975 in Paris and across Europe in responding to the Ho Chi Minh Campaign and congratulating Vietnam for the country’s victory.

 

According to the former ambassador, the name of the book is a tribute to the creative, vibrant and responsible activities of Vietnamese diplomatic representatives and of the overseas Vietnamese in France that have significantly contributed to the independence and unity of the nation. He called it the diplomatic front, which coordinated with the political and military fronts in Vietnam to become the three factors constituting the righteous power of Vietnam’s resistance.

“La Campagne Ho Chi Minh au cœur de Paris” is also a tribute to international friends for their perseverance and enthusiasm in supporting the struggle of the Vietnamese people.

Among them are the French Communist Party as the loyal friend of Nguyen Ai Quoc-Ho Chi Minh; French friends of various backgrounds, political views, and politicians following French General De Gaulle's policy of opposing the American war in Indochina as well as many international friends in Western Europe and America who have been wholeheartedly and silently supporting Vietnam in the special historic turning point.

With a condensed and straightforward writing style, the memoir is not only a rare historical document about Vietnamese people, the movements of overseas Vietnamese in France and international friends after the signing of the Paris Peace Accords from 1973 to 1975 but also the record of the feelings of overseas Vietnamese people and the sincere friendship between international friends and Vietnam.

The memoirs were first published by the Quan doi Nhan Dan (People's Army) Publishing House in 2005 in commemorating the 30th anniversary of Ho Chi Minh Campaign's victory, and then reprinted twice in 2012 and 2015. VNA

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnamese peacekeepers in South Sudan steel themselves for COVID-19 fight
Vietnamese peacekeepers in South Sudan steel themselves for COVID-19 fight
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  15/04/2020 

As war-ravaged South Sudan confirmed its first case of COVID-19 last week, medical officers of Vietnam’s second level-2 field hospital stand ready to join the fight against the pandemic while undertaking their UN peacekeeping mission in the country.

Vietnamese in Russia make COVID-19 masks for locals
Vietnamese in Russia make COVID-19 masks for locals
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  14/04/2020 

As the COVID-19 pandemic wreaks havoc in the world, Vietnamese in Russia are working with communities in their host country to fight the deadly virus. 

PM calls on expats to keep joining nation's efforts in pandemic combat
PM calls on expats to keep joining nation's efforts in pandemic combat
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  12/04/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has sent a letter to the overseas Vietnamese community, calling on them to remain unanimous and stand side by side with the homeland in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Overseas Vietnamese preserve traditional culture
Overseas Vietnamese preserve traditional culture
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  06/04/2020 

Vietnamese people, no matter where they live, always turn their heart to the homeland.

Vietnamese in Germany sew COVID-19 masks for local doctors
Vietnamese in Germany sew COVID-19 masks for local doctors
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  05/04/2020 

Groups of Vietnamese nationals living in Germany have joined hands to combat the COVID-19 pandemic in their host country by sewing face masks for local residents and medical workers.

Russian teacher with love for Vietnamese kids
Russian teacher with love for Vietnamese kids
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  10/03/2020 

Settling in a new country requires cultural adaptation and language skills, which are best obtained with help from locals. 

Great poet Nguyen Du’s death anniversary to be commemorated in France
Great poet Nguyen Du’s death anniversary to be commemorated in France
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  29/02/2020 

Vietnam’s Permanent Mission to the UNESCO in collaboration with the central province of Ha Tinh will organise a ceremony to commemorate the 200th death anniversary of great poet Nguyen Du at the UNESCO’s headquarters in Paris in March.

Photo exhibition “Vietnam: Country and People” held in Russia
Photo exhibition “Vietnam: Country and People” held in Russia
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  29/02/2020 

A photo exhibition, themed “Vietnam: Country and People”, has been held at the Primorye State Art Gallery in Vladivostok, Russia, from February 27 to March 1.

Biggest-ever football championship for Vietnamese launched in Japan
Biggest-ever football championship for Vietnamese launched in Japan
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  25/02/2020 

FAVIJA Olympic Tokyo, the biggest-ever football championship for Vietnamese in Japan, recently kicked off at the Vietnamese Embassy in Japan.

Leipzig festival marks Vietnam – Germany diplomatic ties
Leipzig festival marks Vietnam – Germany diplomatic ties
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  24/02/2020 

A festival to celebrate the 45th founding anniversary of the Vietnam – Germany diplomatic ties was held in Leipzig city, the German state of Sachsen, on February 23.

Vietnam joins multicultural festival in Australia
Vietnam joins multicultural festival in Australia
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  22/02/2020 

The Vietnamese Embassy in Australia is participating in a multicultural festival that opened on February 21 in Canberra to promote beauty of Vietnamese land and people to Australians and international friends.

Language, law course opened for Vietnamese living in Cambodia
Language, law course opened for Vietnamese living in Cambodia
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  22/02/2020 

A training course to teach Khmer language and provide knowledge of culture, history and law of Cambodia for people of Vietnamese origin in Cambodia who wish to get Cambodian citizenship was opened in Takeo province of Cambodia on February 22.

Roots not forgotten as Vietnamese expats play a part in homeland’s development
Roots not forgotten as Vietnamese expats play a part in homeland’s development
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  17/02/2020 

Over the years, the community of more than 4.5 million Vietnamese people living abroad have become deeply assimilated into local political, economic, cultural and social life. 

Lao nationals in Quang Nam granted Vietnamese citizenship
Lao nationals in Quang Nam granted Vietnamese citizenship
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  17/02/2020 

In late 2019, 20 Lao people living in the Tay Giang and Nam Giang border district of Quang Nam province were granted Vietnamese citizenship.

Vietnamese language course opens in Austria
Vietnamese language course opens in Austria
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  17/02/2020 

A Vietnamese language course for young Vietnamese generations opened in Vienna, Austria on February 15.

Saudi Arabia showcases Vietnamese culture across several days
Saudi Arabia showcases Vietnamese culture across several days
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  14/02/2020 

A large contingent of the Overseas Vietnamese community along with foreign friends gathered together to enjoy a series of Vietnamese cultural days which are being held in Saudi Arabia from February 3 through to February 15.

Vietnamese culture promoted in Saudi Arabia
Vietnamese culture promoted in Saudi Arabia
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  10/02/2020 

A programme highlighting Vietnam’s unique culture is taking place in Saudi Arabia from February 3 to 15.

Vietnam’s cultural quintessence promoted in France
Vietnam’s cultural quintessence promoted in France
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  09/02/2020 

Vietnam’s cultural features and Lunar New Year Festival were promoted to overseas Vietnamese and international friends in France at a programme which has been held at the La Carrrière Cultural Centre in Saint Herblain City.

Tough journey to spread Vietnamese language in Russia's Ural mountainous region
Tough journey to spread Vietnamese language in Russia's Ural mountainous region
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  07/02/2020 

Any Vietnamese people who have lived and worked abroad always turn their hearts to the motherland and want their descendants to learn the Vietnamese language. 

United Vietnamese community in Vladikavkaz
United Vietnamese community in Vladikavkaz
FEATUREicon  05/02/2020 

Living far from their hometowns, overseas Vietnamese in Vladikavkaz, the capital city of the Republic of North Ossetia-Alania, Russia, are always turn their hearts to the motherland whenever the nation’s traditional Lunar New Year (Tet) comes.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 