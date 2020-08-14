Cambodia honours late Vietnamese Ambassador

The Vietnamese Embassy in Cambodia held a ceremony on August 14 to receive the Cambodian government’s Royal Order of Mahasena – Grand Officer to late Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Ngo Dien (1921-2004).

Dien was also former Deputy Director of Vietnam News Agency, who was in charge of the agency’s bureau in Cambodia from 1995 to 1962. He served as Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia from July 1979 to November 1991.

Sopheak Thavy, Secretary of State at Ministry of National Assembly-Senate Relations and Inspection, on behalf of the Cambodian government, handed over the medal to Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Vu Quang Minh.

She said the honour was the recognition of the Cambodian government and people for the late Ambassador’s significant contributions to the cause of Cambodia’s national building and development as well as the close-knit relations between the two countries’ governments and peoples.

Earlier on August 1, Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni signed a decree to posthumously honour Ambassador Dien with the medal, making him the second foreigner to be presented with this medal by the Cambodian government, after late General Hoang The Thien.

Ambassador Minh thanked the Cambodian government for the honour to late Ambassador Dien who made remarkable contributions to the relations of friendship and neighbourliness between the two nations./.VNA