Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
23/09/2020 13:07:56 (GMT +7)
Go
 
VIETNAM & WORLD
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Exhibition spotlights Vietnam-Russia military cooperation

19/09/2020    13:10 GMT+7

Valuable documents and objects demonstrating military cooperation between Vietnam and the former Soviet Union (now Russia) during the Southeast Asian nation’s struggle for national liberation 

are being displayed at an exhibition that opened in Saint Petersburg on September 17.

Exhibition spotlights Vietnam-Russia military cooperation hinh anh 1

The exhibition will run until the end of this year. (Photo: VNA)

In his opening remarks, Ruslan Nekhai, Director of the Central Naval Museum where the exhibition is held, said the exhibition is taking place on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the diplomatic ties between the former Soviet Union/Russia and Vietnam (1950-2020), 40 years of the establishment of the former Soviet Union’s technological logistics centre in Vietnam’s Cam Ranh city (1980-2020), and within the framework of the Vietnam-Russia and Russia-Vietnam Year (2019-2020).

The exhibition is expected to contribute to boosting the intensive and extensive cooperation between Vietnam and Russia, he added.

 

Counsellor Minister at the Vietnamese Embassy in Russia Nguyen Quynh Mai said the exhibition helps young generations of Vietnam and Russia understand more about the fine relations between Vietnam and the former Soviet Union in the past, as well as the two countries at present.

An official in charge of foreign affairs of Saint Petersburg said the city attaches importance to the comprehensive strategic partnership with Vietnam, considering this one of the priorities in its foreign policy.

The exhibition will run until the end of this year./.VNA

 
 

Other News

.
Contest launched promoting Vietnamese language teaching for overseas Vietnamese
Contest launched promoting Vietnamese language teaching for overseas Vietnamese
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  17/09/2020 

The Ministry of Education and Training and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs launched a contest on compiling Vietnamese-language books and documents for overseas Vietnamese, at a ceremony in Hanoi on September 16.

President Ho Chi Minh’s Prison Diary republished in German
President Ho Chi Minh’s Prison Diary republished in German
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  14/09/2020 

The famous “Nhat Ky Trong Tu” (Prison Diary) written by late President Ho Chi Minh during the early 1940s has been republished in German by two German citizens on the occasion of his 130th birthday (1890-2020).

Vietnam’s image popularised at multicultural festival in Germany
Vietnam’s image popularised at multicultural festival in Germany
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  14/09/2020 

Huong Viet, an online magazine of the Vietnamese community in Germany, on September 12 joined a multicultural festival in Augsburg in the southern state of Bayern, 

Lao - Vietnamese bilingual school begins new school year
Lao - Vietnamese bilingual school begins new school year
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  11/09/2020 

The Nguyen Du Lao-Vietnamese bilingual school launched its 2020-2021 school year at a ceremony in the Lao capital of Vientiane on September 11.

Vietnamese lacquer art on show at Paris Design Week
Vietnamese lacquer art on show at Paris Design Week
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  10/09/2020 

Interior lacquer artworks which come from the Vietnamese traditional lacquer village of Ha Thai have been introduced to participants at Paris Design Week which is currently being held in France from September 3 to September 12.

German journalist launches book on Ho Chi Minh’s political biography in Berlin
German journalist launches book on Ho Chi Minh’s political biography in Berlin
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  04/09/2020 

German journalist Hellmut Kapfenberger officially launched his latest book on late President Ho Chi Minh – “Ho Chi Minh – Politische Biografie” (Political Biography) – in Berlin on September 2 (local time).

Foreign media applaud Vietnam’s 75-year successes
Foreign media applaud Vietnam’s 75-year successes
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  04/09/2020 

Many foreign media outlets recently ran articles highlighting Vietnam’s achievements over the last 75 years and its stature in the international arena on the occasion of the country’s 75th National Day (September 2).

Photo exhibition spotlights Vietnam-Czech traditional relations
Photo exhibition spotlights Vietnam-Czech traditional relations
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  03/09/2020 

A photo exhibition on Vietnam’s development and renovation is underway in the Czech Republic to mark the 75th anniversary of Vietnam's National Day (September 2) and 70 years of diplomatic ties between the two nations.

Vietnamese garment workshops in Russia fighting COVID-19
Vietnamese garment workshops in Russia fighting COVID-19
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  01/09/2020 

Many Vietnamese garment workshops in Russia are now struggling to adapt to the new circumstances amid COVID-19, balancing a need to maintain jobs for Vietnamese people with earning a profit.

Showroom of President Ho Chi Minh inaugurated in Canada
Showroom of President Ho Chi Minh inaugurated in Canada
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  31/08/2020 

The Vietnamese Embassy in Canada inaugurated a showroom of President Ho Chi Minh on August 28 on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of National Day of Vietnam (September 2).

Russia attentive to collaboration with Vietnam: official
Russia attentive to collaboration with Vietnam: official
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  31/08/2020 

Russia is interested in cooperation with Vietnam and the enhancement of the two nations’ friendship, according to a Russian official.

Cambodia’s Royal Order posthumously presented to former Ambassador
Cambodia’s Royal Order posthumously presented to former Ambassador
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  29/08/2020 

Cambodia’s Royal Order of Sahametrei-Mahasena (Grand Officer) was posthumously presented to former Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Ngo Dien during a ceremony held at the Cambodian Embassy in Hanoi on August 28.

Online museum in Canada honours President Ho Chi Minh’s heritage
Online museum in Canada honours President Ho Chi Minh’s heritage
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  28/08/2020 

Many Vietnamese expats and foreign friends in faraway Canada are looking forward to the opening of an online museum about President Ho Chi Minh, which is expected on National Day, September 2.

72 percent of entries to Viet Solutions 2020 contest from overseas
72 percent of entries to Viet Solutions 2020 contest from overseas
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  27/08/2020 

More than 200 entries have been sent to Viet Solutions 2020 - a competition seeking digital transformation solutions for Vietnam - with 72 percent coming from overseas, the organising board said on August 26.

First Vietnamese in Laos honoured with 70-year Party membership insignia
First Vietnamese in Laos honoured with 70-year Party membership insignia
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  24/08/2020 

Tran Van My has become the first oversea Vietnamese in Laos to receive the 70-year membership insignia of the Communist Party of Vietnam.

Young woman sets up accessory brand, combines traditional, contemporary culture
Young woman sets up accessory brand, combines traditional, contemporary culture
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  22/08/2020 

Many young Vietnamese abroad have decided to leave developed countries and their high-salaried jobs to return to Vietnam to start their career. 

Cambodia honours late Vietnamese Ambassador
Cambodia honours late Vietnamese Ambassador
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  15/08/2020 

The Vietnamese Embassy in Cambodia held a ceremony on August 14 to receive the Cambodian government’s Royal Order of Mahasena – Grand Officer to late Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Ngo Dien (1921-2004).

Russian book features modern, innovative Vietnam
Russian book features modern, innovative Vietnam
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  10/08/2020 

The book "Vietnam takes off" by Grigory Trofimchuk, an expert on international affairs, has been recently published in Russia.

Vietnamese in Germany supplying Vietnamese food to compatriots
Vietnamese in Germany supplying Vietnamese food to compatriots
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  10/08/2020 

Some 180,000 Vietnamese people now call Germany home. Many have set up businesses in the hope of catering to demand for Vietnamese food while contributing to local economic development.

Sli songs of Nung ethnic people preserved by local artist
Sli songs of Nung ethnic people preserved by local artist
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  08/08/2020 

The Northern border province of Lang Son is famous for Then and Sli singing of the Nung ethnic people as over the years a number of local artists have made every effort to preserve and promote these folk melodies.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 