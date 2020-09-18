Exhibition spotlights Vietnam-Russia military cooperation

Valuable documents and objects demonstrating military cooperation between Vietnam and the former Soviet Union (now Russia) during the Southeast Asian nation’s struggle for national liberation

are being displayed at an exhibition that opened in Saint Petersburg on September 17.

The exhibition will run until the end of this year. (Photo: VNA)

In his opening remarks, Ruslan Nekhai, Director of the Central Naval Museum where the exhibition is held, said the exhibition is taking place on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the diplomatic ties between the former Soviet Union/Russia and Vietnam (1950-2020), 40 years of the establishment of the former Soviet Union’s technological logistics centre in Vietnam’s Cam Ranh city (1980-2020), and within the framework of the Vietnam-Russia and Russia-Vietnam Year (2019-2020).

The exhibition is expected to contribute to boosting the intensive and extensive cooperation between Vietnam and Russia, he added.

Counsellor Minister at the Vietnamese Embassy in Russia Nguyen Quynh Mai said the exhibition helps young generations of Vietnam and Russia understand more about the fine relations between Vietnam and the former Soviet Union in the past, as well as the two countries at present.

An official in charge of foreign affairs of Saint Petersburg said the city attaches importance to the comprehensive strategic partnership with Vietnam, considering this one of the priorities in its foreign policy.

The exhibition will run until the end of this year.