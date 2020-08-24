First Vietnamese in Laos honoured with 70-year Party membership insignia

Tran Van My has become the first oversea Vietnamese in Laos to receive the 70-year membership insignia of the Communist Party of Vietnam.

Tran Van My has become the first oversea Vietnamese in Laos to receive the 70-year membership insignia of the Communist Party of Vietnam.

Le Nho Thanh, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee in Laos presented the insignia to My during a ceremony held at My’s private house in Vientiane on August 21.

My was born in 1930 in Quang Lien commune, Quang Trach district of the central Quang Binh province. He was admitted to the Communist Party of Vietnam in January, 1950 while performing international missions in Laos.

During the past 70 years, he has worked hard to contribute to the growth of the Vietnam-Laos friendship. He has been honoured with various noble orders and medals of both Vietnam and Laos./.VNA