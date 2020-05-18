Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
21/05/2020 02:32:41 (GMT +7)
Go
 
VIETNAM & WORLD
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Foreign articles spotlight late President’s life, dedication

 
 
18/05/2020    13:47 GMT+7

Artistic Director and founder of Bangladesh’s Turongomi Repertory Dance Theatre Pooja Sengupta shared the Bangladeshi people’s sentiment for President Ho Chi Minh

while the Ciudad Caracas newspaper of Venezuela highlighted the late leader’s enormous contributions to Vietnam’s revolution in recent articles.

Foreign articles spotlight late President’s life, dedication hinh anh 1

Bangladeshi artists at the "Ho Chi Minh" play, choreographed by Pooja Sengupta, staged in Dhaka in September 2019 (Photo: VNA)

In her article, Sengupta, who choreographed a play on Ho Chi Minh’s life that was staged in September 2019, said like in Vietnam, President Ho Chi Minh is admired by a large number of Bangladeshi people who view him as a dedicated politician.

He travelled around the world to seek international friends’ support for national liberation and reunification in Vietnam, she wrote, noting that he is also one the few world leaders who succeeded in struggling by using both the pen and revolutionary actions.

Recalling the production of the “Ho Chi Minh” play, Sengupta said her crew concurrently studied the leader’s life via books, newspapers and documentaries before they wrote the script.

Reenacting the whole life and career of Ho Chi Minh in just 40 minutes was difficult, and creating a work for the international audience was even harder, according to her.

 

This put great pressure on the crew, Sengupta said, adding they had received considerable support from the Vietnamese Embassy in Bangladesh during the production. Artists from the Turongomi Repertory Dance Theatre and students from the Turongomi School of Dance worked enthusiastically to perform the play.

Concluding her article, the artist sent congratulations to the Vietnamese people and admirers of President Ho Chi Minh around the world on the leader’s 130th birth anniversary (May 19).

Meanwhile, an article published by Venezuela’s Ciudad Caracas newspaper reviewed milestones in the Vietnamese leader’s life, highlighting his leadership role in the historic August Revolution in 1945 that led to the founding of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam, which is now the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, and heralded an era of freedom and independence for the country.

The article also talked about the revolutionary morality of Ho Chi Minh, who was a role model of simplicity and devotion for the sake of the nation. It affirmed that his thoughts have become the ideological foundation for the Communist Party of Vietnam and the lodestar for the country’s revolution.

According to the newspaper, the national liberation cause led by President Ho Chi Minh brought about a deserving stature to the Vietnamese culture as he was always aware of the critical importance of culture and selectively acquired the cultural quintessence of the nation and humankind. Given this, he was honoured by UNESCO as a hero of national liberation and a great man of culture of Vietnam in 1987.

Besides, the President always exerted efforts to enhance solidarity seek solutions to liberate humankind, the article wrote, describing his life as a noble symbol of the revolutionary spirit, independence, patriotism and love for the people and justice./.VNA

 
 

Other News

.
President Ho Chi Minh’s footprints kept alive in Thailand
President Ho Chi Minh’s footprints kept alive in Thailand
VIDEOicon  19/05/2020 

After his 17-year journey for national salvation, President Ho Chi Minh arrived in Bangkok in July 1928 and began efforts to promote patriotism among the Vietnamese community.

Russian people hold special sentiments toward President Ho Chi Minh
Russian people hold special sentiments toward President Ho Chi Minh
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  18/05/2020 

The people of the Soviet Union in the past and Russia at present always hold special sentiments for late President Ho Chi Minh, Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Ngo Duc Manh has affirmed.

Anti-war protest at US campus remembered
Anti-war protest at US campus remembered
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  05/05/2020 

Photos of a bloody protest against the war by US forces in Vietnam at Kent State University in Ohio are now on display on the university’s online platform to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the event.

Vietnamese expatriates proud of their homeland amid COVID-19 pandemic
Vietnamese expatriates proud of their homeland amid COVID-19 pandemic
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  05/05/2020 

Despite limited resources, but with strong determination, Vietnam has gradually brought the novel coronavirus epidemic under control. The success story has been shared and admired by many overseas Vietnamese no matter where they live.

Vietnamese, Canadian friends come together online on national reunification anniversary
Vietnamese, Canadian friends come together online on national reunification anniversary
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  30/04/2020 

The Canada-Vietnam Friendship Society (CVFS) held a webinar on April 28 to connect Canadian friends with the overseas Vietnamese community, on the occasion of the anniversary of the Liberation of the South on April 30.

Vietnamese community abroad support fight against COVID-19
Vietnamese community abroad support fight against COVID-19
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  30/04/2020 

The Vietnamese community abroad has actively collaborated with local authorities and people in both Vietnam and their host countries to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vietnam presents 10,000 medical face masks to Azerbaijan people
Vietnam presents 10,000 medical face masks to Azerbaijan people
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  29/04/2020 

The Vietnam-Azerbaijan Friendship Association on April 28 presented 10,000 medical face masks to help people in Azerbaijan fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ambassador urges Vietnamese students in Australia to stay united amid COVID-19
Ambassador urges Vietnamese students in Australia to stay united amid COVID-19
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  29/04/2020 

Ambassador to Australia Ngo Huong Nam called on Vietnamese students in Australia to stay united and support those affected by COVID-19 during a video meeting on April 28.

More than 100 Vietnamese brought home from Indonesia
More than 100 Vietnamese brought home from Indonesia
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  27/04/2020 

Vietnamese authorities worked together with the Vietnamese Embassy in Jakarta, Vietjet Air, and relevant Indonesian agencies to bring home more than 100 Vietnamese citizens on April 26.

Teleconferences talk COVID-19 prevention, treatment in Germany, Russia
Teleconferences talk COVID-19 prevention, treatment in Germany, Russia
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  18/04/2020 

The Vietnam-Germany Innovation (VGI) Network held a teleconference in Berlin on April 17 to discuss the COVID-19 situation, with law, immunology and bio-technology experts taking part.

Another Vietnamese American dies of COVID-19
Another Vietnamese American dies of COVID-19
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  18/04/2020 

An American man of Vietnamese origin living in California, the US, has passed away after he was infected with the deadly SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Vietnamese Canadian doctor dies from COVID-19
Vietnamese Canadian doctor dies from COVID-19
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  17/04/2020 

Dr. Huy Hao Dao, a Vietnamese Canadian public health specialist, has become the first doctor in Quebec to pass away as a result of complications relating to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to Canadian health authorities.

VN's book on diplomatic wins in the 1975 Spring Offensive released in French
VN's book on diplomatic wins in the 1975 Spring Offensive released in French
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  17/04/2020 

The Gioi Publishing House has recently released a book in French, featuring memoirs of Vo Van Sung, a former Vietnamese ambassador in France, and images of Paris during Vietnam’s struggle for the reunification of the country in 1975.

Vietnamese peacekeepers in South Sudan steel themselves for COVID-19 fight
Vietnamese peacekeepers in South Sudan steel themselves for COVID-19 fight
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  15/04/2020 

As war-ravaged South Sudan confirmed its first case of COVID-19 last week, medical officers of Vietnam’s second level-2 field hospital stand ready to join the fight against the pandemic while undertaking their UN peacekeeping mission in the country.

Vietnamese in Russia make COVID-19 masks for locals
Vietnamese in Russia make COVID-19 masks for locals
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  14/04/2020 

As the COVID-19 pandemic wreaks havoc in the world, Vietnamese in Russia are working with communities in their host country to fight the deadly virus. 

PM calls on expats to keep joining nation's efforts in pandemic combat
PM calls on expats to keep joining nation's efforts in pandemic combat
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  12/04/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has sent a letter to the overseas Vietnamese community, calling on them to remain unanimous and stand side by side with the homeland in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Overseas Vietnamese preserve traditional culture
Overseas Vietnamese preserve traditional culture
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  06/04/2020 

Vietnamese people, no matter where they live, always turn their heart to the homeland.

Vietnamese in Germany sew COVID-19 masks for local doctors
Vietnamese in Germany sew COVID-19 masks for local doctors
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  05/04/2020 

Groups of Vietnamese nationals living in Germany have joined hands to combat the COVID-19 pandemic in their host country by sewing face masks for local residents and medical workers.

Russian teacher with love for Vietnamese kids
Russian teacher with love for Vietnamese kids
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  10/03/2020 

Settling in a new country requires cultural adaptation and language skills, which are best obtained with help from locals. 

Great poet Nguyen Du’s death anniversary to be commemorated in France
Great poet Nguyen Du’s death anniversary to be commemorated in France
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  29/02/2020 

Vietnam’s Permanent Mission to the UNESCO in collaboration with the central province of Ha Tinh will organise a ceremony to commemorate the 200th death anniversary of great poet Nguyen Du at the UNESCO’s headquarters in Paris in March.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 