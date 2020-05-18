Foreign articles spotlight late President’s life, dedication

Artistic Director and founder of Bangladesh’s Turongomi Repertory Dance Theatre Pooja Sengupta shared the Bangladeshi people’s sentiment for President Ho Chi Minh

while the Ciudad Caracas newspaper of Venezuela highlighted the late leader’s enormous contributions to Vietnam’s revolution in recent articles.

Bangladeshi artists at the "Ho Chi Minh" play, choreographed by Pooja Sengupta, staged in Dhaka in September 2019 (Photo: VNA)

In her article, Sengupta, who choreographed a play on Ho Chi Minh’s life that was staged in September 2019, said like in Vietnam, President Ho Chi Minh is admired by a large number of Bangladeshi people who view him as a dedicated politician.

He travelled around the world to seek international friends’ support for national liberation and reunification in Vietnam, she wrote, noting that he is also one the few world leaders who succeeded in struggling by using both the pen and revolutionary actions.

Recalling the production of the “Ho Chi Minh” play, Sengupta said her crew concurrently studied the leader’s life via books, newspapers and documentaries before they wrote the script.

Reenacting the whole life and career of Ho Chi Minh in just 40 minutes was difficult, and creating a work for the international audience was even harder, according to her.

This put great pressure on the crew, Sengupta said, adding they had received considerable support from the Vietnamese Embassy in Bangladesh during the production. Artists from the Turongomi Repertory Dance Theatre and students from the Turongomi School of Dance worked enthusiastically to perform the play.

Concluding her article, the artist sent congratulations to the Vietnamese people and admirers of President Ho Chi Minh around the world on the leader’s 130th birth anniversary (May 19).

Meanwhile, an article published by Venezuela’s Ciudad Caracas newspaper reviewed milestones in the Vietnamese leader’s life, highlighting his leadership role in the historic August Revolution in 1945 that led to the founding of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam, which is now the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, and heralded an era of freedom and independence for the country.

The article also talked about the revolutionary morality of Ho Chi Minh, who was a role model of simplicity and devotion for the sake of the nation. It affirmed that his thoughts have become the ideological foundation for the Communist Party of Vietnam and the lodestar for the country’s revolution.

According to the newspaper, the national liberation cause led by President Ho Chi Minh brought about a deserving stature to the Vietnamese culture as he was always aware of the critical importance of culture and selectively acquired the cultural quintessence of the nation and humankind. Given this, he was honoured by UNESCO as a hero of national liberation and a great man of culture of Vietnam in 1987.

Besides, the President always exerted efforts to enhance solidarity seek solutions to liberate humankind, the article wrote, describing his life as a noble symbol of the revolutionary spirit, independence, patriotism and love for the people and justice./.VNA