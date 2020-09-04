Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
German journalist launches book on Ho Chi Minh’s political biography in Berlin

04/09/2020    12:52 GMT+7

German journalist Hellmut Kapfenberger officially launched his latest book on late President Ho Chi Minh – “Ho Chi Minh – Politische Biografie” (Political Biography) – in Berlin on September 2 (local time).

German journalist launches book on Ho Chi Minh’s political biography in Berlin hinh anh 1

German journalist Hellmut Kapfenberger officially launches his latest book on late President Ho Chi Minh – “Ho Chi Minh – Politische Biografie” (Political Biography) – in Berlin on September 2 (local time). (Photo: VNA)


Berlin (VNA)

Speaking at the launch, Kapfenberger hailed the late Vietnamese leader as a brilliant national hero who displayed modesty, simplicity and friendliness, and devoted all his life to the homeland and people.

The 86-year-old writer said the newly-published biography is an improved version of his previous book “Ho Chi Minh – A Chronicle” released in 2009.

He expressed his proud and delight to publish a complete biography about President Ho Chi Minh, saying the book will give readers a better understanding about his life and career, from the time he was born in Nghe An to his travel across many foreign countries to find ways to liberate his nation.

The book also depicts his years resiliently leading Vietnam’s struggle for independence and as the State President until his last moment.

German journalist launches book on Ho Chi Minh’s political biography in Berlin hinh anh 2

Vietnamese Ambassador to Germany Nguyen Minh Vu presents flowers to German journalist Hellmut Kapfenberger at the launching event. (Photo: VNA)

 

Vietnamese Ambassador to Germany Nguyen Minh Vu thanked Kapfenberger and the director of the German publishing house Wiljo Heinen for hosting the launching event on Vietnam’s National Day – September 2, which also marked the 51st death anniversary of the late president.

He said the new book will be a valuable publication about President Ho Chi Minh which helps readers know better about Vietnam and its founder and greatly contributes to strengthening friendship between German and Vietnamese people.

He expected the book will be well-received by German readers as well as Vietnamese expats living in Germany and Kapfenberger will produce more books about Vietnam.

Journalist Hellmut Kapfenberger was presented with Friendship Order by President of Vietnam in 2017 in recognition of his contributions to the two countries’ friendship and multifaceted cooperation.

As a reporter for ADN – the official news agency of the former German Democratic Republic, and Neues Deutschland (New Germany) newspaper, he spent seven years in Vietnam to report on the war. He witnessed fierce battles, American atrocities and the heroic resistance of the Vietnamese.

After retiring, he spent time on collecting documents and writing books on Vietnam, including a book with Vietnamese version entitled “Ho Chi Minh – Mot bien nien su” (Ho Chi Minh – A chronicle), “Berlin – Bonn – Saigon – Hanoi”, “Vietnam - ein dreizigjähriger Krieg 1945-1975” (Vietnam – A 30-year war 1945-1975), and “Duong mon Ho Chi Minh” (Ho Chi Minh Trail)./.VNA

 
 

