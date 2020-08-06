Late Russian military expert in Vietnam honoured

A ceremony took place in suburban Moscow on August 4 to install a memorial stele dedicated to the late Sen. Lieut. Gen Anatoly Ivanovich Khiupenen, head of the Russian military expert delegation to Vietnam.

The event, chaired by the Russian Defence Ministry, aimed to honour the late military official for his contributions to the Russian Air Force and Aerospace Defence Forces in the past and the Russian Aerospace Forces at present, as well as his role in the noble international mission to support the Vietnamese people in the anti-US war for national liberation.

As an eminent military strategist, Khiupenen led the international mission in Vietnam from 1972-1975. He directly assisted the Vietnamese air defence force in striking back the US’s air attack on North Vietnam, contributing to the glorious victory of the campaign “Hanoi – Dien Bien Phu in the air” in December 1972.

He was also bestowed with many noble distinctions of the Vietnamese Party and State, including the first-class Feat Order and Friendship Order.

When retiring, he joined the leadership of the Russia – Vietnam Friendship Association (RVFA) and served as an advisor of the RVFA Chairman.

He also made tireless dedication to developing the traditional friendship and comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between Russia and Vietnam.

The general passed away on July 13, 2019 and was buried at the Russian Defence Ministry’s central cemetery in suburban Moscow./. VNA