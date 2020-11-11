Liaison board for Vietnamese community in Bangladesh makes debut

A liaison board for the Vietnamese community in Bangladesh has made its debut.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Bangladesh Pham Viet Chien (R) (baoquocte.vn)

The board includes five members representing five groups of Vietnamese citizens in the South Asian country: settlers, entrepreneurs, those working under contracts with companies and projects, and students.

It is headed by Do Van Trong, a businessman who has worked in the Bangladeshi market for years, and had prestige in the community.

Speaking at the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to Bangladesh Pham Viet Chien expressed his belief that the liaison board will work effectively, and play an important role in connecting the Vietnamese community and promoting the image of the Vietnamese nation, people and culture in Bangladesh.

He proposed the board pay attention to educating young generations on maintaining cultural identities of Vietnam./.VNA