29/09/2020 10:59:14 (GMT +7)
Precious photos of Vietnam preserved in Russia

29/09/2020    10:55 GMT+7

The documentary centre of the Russian News Agency TASS has a huge collection of photos taken over the course of a century, including those showing the country’s relations with other countries. 

Vietnam News Agency correspondents also found precious photos of Vietnam at the centre.

Each negative is tagged with a label showing background and photographer information.

Of the more than 1 million negatives preserved at the centre, around 3,000 are about Vietnam and Vietnam - Soviet Union or now Russia relations. The oldest dates back to the 1950s.

 

Photos of President Ho Chi Minh talking with Soviet children in 1955 or visiting Lenin’s working room are the most valuable. Worthy of note is a photo of Uncle Ho exhibited at the international artistic photo and documentary exhibition in 1969, in celebration of Lenin’s 100th birthday.

This is also where photos taken in Hanoi by TASS reporters are preserved.

Eighty percent of all the photos have been digitalised. In addition to preservation efforts, TASS is also working with local and international news agencies to present the photos to a wider audience./.VNA

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnamese language classes maintained in Czech Republic despite pandemic
Vietnamese language classes maintained in Czech Republic despite pandemic
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  23 giờ trước 

A Vietnamese language course for the 2020-2021 academic year was recently opened for children of Vietnamese people in the North Moravia region of the Czech Republic.

Photo exhibition introduces Vietnamese people, nation to Romanians
Photo exhibition introduces Vietnamese people, nation to Romanians
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  20/09/2020 

The Vietnamese Embassy in Romania held a photo exhibition in Bucharest on September 18 to introduce the history, people and nation of Vietnam.

Exhibition spotlights Vietnam-Russia military cooperation
Exhibition spotlights Vietnam-Russia military cooperation
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  19/09/2020 

Valuable documents and objects demonstrating military cooperation between Vietnam and the former Soviet Union (now Russia) during the Southeast Asian nation’s struggle for national liberation 

Contest launched promoting Vietnamese language teaching for overseas Vietnamese
Contest launched promoting Vietnamese language teaching for overseas Vietnamese
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  17/09/2020 

The Ministry of Education and Training and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs launched a contest on compiling Vietnamese-language books and documents for overseas Vietnamese, at a ceremony in Hanoi on September 16.

President Ho Chi Minh’s Prison Diary republished in German
President Ho Chi Minh’s Prison Diary republished in German
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  14/09/2020 

The famous “Nhat Ky Trong Tu” (Prison Diary) written by late President Ho Chi Minh during the early 1940s has been republished in German by two German citizens on the occasion of his 130th birthday (1890-2020).

Vietnam’s image popularised at multicultural festival in Germany
Vietnam’s image popularised at multicultural festival in Germany
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  14/09/2020 

Huong Viet, an online magazine of the Vietnamese community in Germany, on September 12 joined a multicultural festival in Augsburg in the southern state of Bayern, 

Lao - Vietnamese bilingual school begins new school year
Lao - Vietnamese bilingual school begins new school year
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  11/09/2020 

The Nguyen Du Lao-Vietnamese bilingual school launched its 2020-2021 school year at a ceremony in the Lao capital of Vientiane on September 11.

Vietnamese lacquer art on show at Paris Design Week
Vietnamese lacquer art on show at Paris Design Week
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  10/09/2020 

Interior lacquer artworks which come from the Vietnamese traditional lacquer village of Ha Thai have been introduced to participants at Paris Design Week which is currently being held in France from September 3 to September 12.

German journalist launches book on Ho Chi Minh’s political biography in Berlin
German journalist launches book on Ho Chi Minh’s political biography in Berlin
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  04/09/2020 

German journalist Hellmut Kapfenberger officially launched his latest book on late President Ho Chi Minh – “Ho Chi Minh – Politische Biografie” (Political Biography) – in Berlin on September 2 (local time).

Foreign media applaud Vietnam’s 75-year successes
Foreign media applaud Vietnam’s 75-year successes
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  04/09/2020 

Many foreign media outlets recently ran articles highlighting Vietnam’s achievements over the last 75 years and its stature in the international arena on the occasion of the country’s 75th National Day (September 2).

Photo exhibition spotlights Vietnam-Czech traditional relations
Photo exhibition spotlights Vietnam-Czech traditional relations
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  03/09/2020 

A photo exhibition on Vietnam’s development and renovation is underway in the Czech Republic to mark the 75th anniversary of Vietnam's National Day (September 2) and 70 years of diplomatic ties between the two nations.

Vietnamese garment workshops in Russia fighting COVID-19
Vietnamese garment workshops in Russia fighting COVID-19
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  01/09/2020 

Many Vietnamese garment workshops in Russia are now struggling to adapt to the new circumstances amid COVID-19, balancing a need to maintain jobs for Vietnamese people with earning a profit.

Showroom of President Ho Chi Minh inaugurated in Canada
Showroom of President Ho Chi Minh inaugurated in Canada
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  31/08/2020 

The Vietnamese Embassy in Canada inaugurated a showroom of President Ho Chi Minh on August 28 on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of National Day of Vietnam (September 2).

Russia attentive to collaboration with Vietnam: official
Russia attentive to collaboration with Vietnam: official
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  31/08/2020 

Russia is interested in cooperation with Vietnam and the enhancement of the two nations’ friendship, according to a Russian official.

Cambodia’s Royal Order posthumously presented to former Ambassador
Cambodia’s Royal Order posthumously presented to former Ambassador
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  29/08/2020 

Cambodia’s Royal Order of Sahametrei-Mahasena (Grand Officer) was posthumously presented to former Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Ngo Dien during a ceremony held at the Cambodian Embassy in Hanoi on August 28.

Online museum in Canada honours President Ho Chi Minh’s heritage
Online museum in Canada honours President Ho Chi Minh’s heritage
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  28/08/2020 

Many Vietnamese expats and foreign friends in faraway Canada are looking forward to the opening of an online museum about President Ho Chi Minh, which is expected on National Day, September 2.

72 percent of entries to Viet Solutions 2020 contest from overseas
72 percent of entries to Viet Solutions 2020 contest from overseas
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  27/08/2020 

More than 200 entries have been sent to Viet Solutions 2020 - a competition seeking digital transformation solutions for Vietnam - with 72 percent coming from overseas, the organising board said on August 26.

First Vietnamese in Laos honoured with 70-year Party membership insignia
First Vietnamese in Laos honoured with 70-year Party membership insignia
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  24/08/2020 

Tran Van My has become the first oversea Vietnamese in Laos to receive the 70-year membership insignia of the Communist Party of Vietnam.

Young woman sets up accessory brand, combines traditional, contemporary culture
Young woman sets up accessory brand, combines traditional, contemporary culture
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  22/08/2020 

Many young Vietnamese abroad have decided to leave developed countries and their high-salaried jobs to return to Vietnam to start their career. 

Cambodia honours late Vietnamese Ambassador
Cambodia honours late Vietnamese Ambassador
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  15/08/2020 

The Vietnamese Embassy in Cambodia held a ceremony on August 14 to receive the Cambodian government’s Royal Order of Mahasena – Grand Officer to late Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Ngo Dien (1921-2004).

