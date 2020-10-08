President Ho Chi Minh’s statue to be erected in Saint Petersburg

A statue of late Vietnamese President Ho Chi Minh will be erected in Vyborg town, Russia’s Saint Petersburg city, as a stone marking the statue’s location was placed at a ceremony on October 8.

President Ho Chi Minh's statue in Vladivostok.

The ceremony was attended by Russian officials, former Soviet military experts who had helped Vietnam during the war against the US, and Russian friends, among others.

In his remarks, Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Ngo Duc Manh said nearly 100 years ago, President Ho landed in St. Petersburg, formerly known as Petrograd, as part of his path for national salvation.

The construction of the late leader’s statue in St. Petersburg holds great political, historical and cultural significance, he said, noting that it will become a symbol for the long-standing friendship between Vietnam and Russia and St. Petersburg in particular.

The Vietnamese Embassy is coordinating with St. Petersburg’s authorities and competent agencies of the two countries in designing the statue, Manh added.

There are four statues of President Ho Chi Minh in Russia, with the first built in Moscow in 1990 and the others in Ulyanovsk in 2017, and Vladivostok in 2019. The fourth statue is located within the campus of the St. Petersburg University./.VNA