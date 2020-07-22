Vietnam’s culture, coastal life impresses Russian audience

A photo exhibition themed ‘travelling Vietnam through photos’ opened in Moscow on July 21, introducing the charm of the Southeast Asian nation with a focus on culture and coastal life to Russian audience.

A photo at the exhibition

Twenty-one photos on display were taken by Vera Mazhirina during nearly a year of working and living in Vietnam. The Russian photographer spent lots of her time visiting coastal fishing villages in the central region to capture the locals’ daily and spiritual life.

Mazhirina said she was most impressed by Vietnam’s cultural space and sea, which was the reason why she has chosen such theme for her first exhibition on the country.

Getting familiar with the camera since she was 16, Mazhirina is now a photojournalist majoring in parliament news.

Gennady Toluzakov, a visitor, said the exhibit impressed him, adding that he wants to travel to Vietnam’s sunny beaches and catch fish with locals.

According to the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism, before COVID-19, the number of Russian tourist arrivals in Vietnam grew by 30 percent annually on average.

Photographer Vera Mazhirina interviewed by Vietnam News Agency (Photo: VNA)





VNA