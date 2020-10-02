Vietnamese brands affirm their position in Russia

The 29th WorldFood Moscow international trade fair for food and beverages has been held in the Russian capital.

Though no Vietnamese enterprises were in attendance, their products were, to the surprise of other participants.

Booths exhibiting Vietnamese products at the 29th WorldFood Moscow were set up by their Russian importers. Such efforts not only at the event but also in other matters have helped Vietnamese goods further promote their brand names in Russia.

While international flights are yet to fully resume, maintaining contact with foreign importers will facilitate trade between Vietnam and other countries./.VNA