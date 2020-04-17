Vietnamese Canadian doctor dies from COVID-19

Dr. Huy Hao Dao, a Vietnamese Canadian public health specialist, has become the first doctor in Quebec to pass away as a result of complications relating to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to Canadian health authorities.

Vietnamese Canadian public health specialist Dr. Huy Hao Dao (Photo: CBC)

The 44-year-old doctor had been working for the public health authorities of the Montérégie region in the North American country and also served as a professor for the department of community health sciences at the University of Sherbrooke in Longueuil in Quebec.

Between 2016 and 2017, Dr. Dao had worked for Quebec's public health institute, the body that is currently leading Canada’s fight against the spread of the COVID-19.

Dr. Horacio Arruda, Quebec's public health director, confirmed Dr. Dao’s death during the province's daily briefing held on April 16 to discuss ongoing developments relating to the pandemic, noting that the health worker did not come into contact with any patients as he did not work in hospital and or at long-term care facilities.

Dr. Arruda stated the death serves as a reminder that "the virus can hit anywhere”, adding that members of the public should bear this in mind when following social distancing rules.

In addition, the Canadian Medical Association also expressed their "deepest condolences" to Dr. Dao's friends, colleagues, and loved ones.

The Vietnamese Canadian doctor is thought to be among the youngest of the 630 known COVID-19 victims in Quebec. As of April 16, public health authorities in the Canadian city announced that only three local people under 50s had so far died as a result of the COVID-19. VOV