Vietnamese engineer honoured in Czech Republic

Engineer Trinh Tan, Chairman of the Vietnamese Association in North Morava and Ostrava, has been awarded with the first-class Order of national service of the Czech Republic State.

Trinh Tan (L) presents masks in North Morava (Photo: VNA)

He is named in the list of 38 honorees who made important contributions to the country as announced by President Milos Zeman on October 28 (local time).

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they will be honoured during a ceremony held on the occasion of the National Day of the European country (October 28) next year.

Tan, 59, has made active contributions to bolstering ties between the two peoples in North Morava province as well as the two nations. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he launched a campaign among the Vietnamese community to sew and present tens of thousands of masks and protective gloves as well as offer financial assistance to hospitals, nursing centres and social organisations in the host country.

He wished that the Vietnamese community would continue joining hands with the host authorities and people in the fight against COVID-19, contributing to strengthening the friendship between the two nations.

Tan is now also Vice Chairman of the Vietnamese Association in the Czech Republic and a member of the Ethnic Minority Council in North Morava and Ostrava./.VNA