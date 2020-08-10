Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vietnamese in Germany supplying Vietnamese food to compatriots

10/08/2020    11:17 GMT+7

Some 180,000 Vietnamese people now call Germany home. Many have set up businesses in the hope of catering to demand for Vietnamese food while contributing to local economic development.

Lehop is a Vietnamese company specialising in roasted duck and chicken as well as tofu. The company now employs 40 Vietnamese workers, producing 18,000 tofu boxes every day for sale to Vietnamese people in Germany and five other European countries.

During COVID-19, the company has run at full capacity but demand has increased to 150 percent of supply over the last few months.

 

The company provides over 15 tonnes of roasted duck and chicken to the market, with all of its products receiving good feedback from Vietnamese people in the country.

Lehop’s products are now found on shelves in most countries in Europe, serving primarily Vietnamese people. It plans to introduce more products in the future, such as fried tofu and soya beans, so that Vietnamese can enjoy homeland fare while far from home./.VNA

 
 

Sli songs of Nung ethnic people preserved by local artist
Sli songs of Nung ethnic people preserved by local artist
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  08/08/2020 

The Northern border province of Lang Son is famous for Then and Sli singing of the Nung ethnic people as over the years a number of local artists have made every effort to preserve and promote these folk melodies.

Late Russian military expert in Vietnam honoured
Late Russian military expert in Vietnam honoured
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  06/08/2020 

A ceremony took place in suburban Moscow on August 4 to install a memorial stele dedicated to the late Sen. Lieut. Gen Anatoly Ivanovich Khiupenen, head of the Russian military expert delegation to Vietnam.

Vietnamese people integrating well into Czech society
Vietnamese people integrating well into Czech society
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  23/07/2020 

The Vietnamese community in the Czech Republic is integrating well into the local society, said Jiří Knitl, President of the Committee for National Minorities of Prague city, 

Vietnam’s culture, coastal life impresses Russian audience
Vietnam’s culture, coastal life impresses Russian audience
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  22/07/2020 

A photo exhibition themed ‘travelling Vietnam through photos’ opened in Moscow on July 21, introducing the charm of the Southeast Asian nation with a focus on culture and coastal life to Russian audience.

COVID-19 in Vietnam - the fear, the tears, the pride and the debt
COVID-19 in Vietnam - the fear, the tears, the pride and the debt
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  06/07/2020 

I owe a debt to Vietnam. Maybe I can give something back. Maybe I can just be better.

Vietnam supports Laos in education
Vietnam supports Laos in education
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  05/07/2020 

A new secondary school has been recently inaugurated in Bounneua district in Laos’ Phongsaly province as a gift from the Vietnamese Government, the Vientiane Times reported on its July 3 issue.

Vietnam-funded high school handed over to Lao school
Vietnam-funded high school handed over to Lao school
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  01/07/2020 

The Bun Nua district High School, built from non-refundable aid provided by the Vietnamese Government, was inaugurated and handed over to Phongsaly District, Laos, 

German journalist launches new book on late President Ho Chi Minh
German journalist launches new book on late President Ho Chi Minh
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  01/07/2020 

German journalist Hellmut Kapfenberger on June 30 presented his newly-published book on late President Ho Chi Minh to Vietnamese Ambassador to Germany Nguyen Minh Vu.

New Vietnamese language learning textbook launched
New Vietnamese language learning textbook launched
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  26/06/2020 

The Association for Liaison with Overseas Vietnamese held a ceremony on June 24 to introduce a new Vietnamese textbook entitled “Xin Chao Viet Nam” designed for overseas Vietnamese and foreigners who wish to learn the Vietnamese language.

Thoughts of an American living in HCM City during COVID-19
Thoughts of an American living in HCM City during COVID-19
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  23/06/2020 

Christopher Otis, an American living in HCM City who works as a teacher, photographer, and geographer, feels pride in Vietnam being his second home, in order to explain his emotions 

Vietnamese woman in Australia walks to raise funds for children
Vietnamese woman in Australia walks to raise funds for children
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  15/06/2020 

A Vietnamese woman living in Sydney, Australia has challenged herself to walk 20,000 steps per day for the entire of June to raise funds for disadvantaged Vietnamese children affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vietnam on focus of African friends and partners
Vietnam on focus of African friends and partners
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  14/06/2020 

Inspired by recent remarks from Vietnam’s Ambassador to South Africa Hoang Van Loi, about a forthcoming study visit to Vietnam by a group of African policy specialists and influencers, 

Russia honours Vietnamese soldiers fighting in Great Patriotic War
Russia honours Vietnamese soldiers fighting in Great Patriotic War
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  10/06/2020 

Seven Vietnamese soldiers who once fought alongside Russian comrades in the Great Patriotic War now have their profiles included in the database of the ‘memorial road’ museum complex soon to be inaugurated in the suburb of Moscow.

President Ho Chi Minh’s birthday observed in many countries
President Ho Chi Minh’s birthday observed in many countries
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  20/05/2020 

The Venezuelan Government held a ceremony to mark the 130th birthday of late President Ho Chi Minh on May 19, with the participation of officials of the ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV).

President Ho Chi Minh in the eyes of foreign friends
President Ho Chi Minh in the eyes of foreign friends
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  20/05/2020 

Park Chan Kyong, a journalist in the Republic of Korea who worked for French news agency AFP for 35 years, has expressed his admiration for late President Ho Chi Minh’s endless love for the Vietnamese people.

Uncle Ho in the heart of overseas Vietnamese in Laos
Uncle Ho in the heart of overseas Vietnamese in Laos
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  19/05/2020 

Despite being born in foreign countries and having never met Ho Chi Minh, overseas Vietnamese in Laos and Thailand always pay special respect to Uncle Ho. 

Foreign articles spotlight late President’s life, dedication
Foreign articles spotlight late President’s life, dedication
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  18/05/2020 

Artistic Director and founder of Bangladesh’s Turongomi Repertory Dance Theatre Pooja Sengupta shared the Bangladeshi people’s sentiment for President Ho Chi Minh

President Ho Chi Minh’s footprints kept alive in Thailand
President Ho Chi Minh’s footprints kept alive in Thailand
VIDEOicon  19/05/2020 

After his 17-year journey for national salvation, President Ho Chi Minh arrived in Bangkok in July 1928 and began efforts to promote patriotism among the Vietnamese community.

Russian people hold special sentiments toward President Ho Chi Minh
Russian people hold special sentiments toward President Ho Chi Minh
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  18/05/2020 

The people of the Soviet Union in the past and Russia at present always hold special sentiments for late President Ho Chi Minh, Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Ngo Duc Manh has affirmed.

Anti-war protest at US campus remembered
Anti-war protest at US campus remembered
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  05/05/2020 

Photos of a bloody protest against the war by US forces in Vietnam at Kent State University in Ohio are now on display on the university’s online platform to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the event.

