Vietnamese in Russia make COVID-19 masks for locals

 
 
14/04/2020    11:15 GMT+7

As the COVID-19 pandemic wreaks havoc in the world, Vietnamese in Russia are working with communities in their host country to fight the deadly virus. 

With modest work such as sewing and distributing face masks for local residents, Vietnamese people are spreading the love while showing international friendship and compassion to local people.

 

Over the past few days, Vietnamese netizens in Russia have been stirred up about Dinh Thi Minh Thuy, an ethnic minority girl from the Central Highlands in Vietnam who married a Russian man and has lived in Moscow since 2018.

The number of COVID-19 infected people in Russia has reached nearly 7,500 and there’s already a critical shortage of masks. The initiative taken by the Vietnamese community in Russia has been a ray of sunshine in an otherwise gloomy time./.VNA

 
 

.
