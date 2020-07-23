Vietnamese people integrating well into Czech society

The Vietnamese community in the Czech Republic is integrating well into the local society, said Jiří Knitl, President of the Committee for National Minorities of Prague city,

during his recent visit to Sapa Commercial Centre and working session with leaders of the Overseas Vietnamese Association in the Czech Republic.

Knitl hailed efforts made by Vietnamese people in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, as they have provided support for not only countrymen but also Czech people.

He pledged to help Vietnamese people whenever they need.

Chairman of the Overseas Vietnamese Association in the Czech Republic Nguyen Duy Nhien said that the Vietnamese community is the third most populous ethnic minority group, after Slovakians and Ukrainians.

He added that in the COVID-19 battle, Vietnamese people have presented face masks, protective gears and cash worth around 5 million Koruna (220,000 USD) to State offices, hospitals and rest-homes for the elderly across the Czech Republic./. VNA