Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
23/07/2020 15:53:08 (GMT +7)
Go
 
YOUR VIETNAM
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Colourful headdresses of ethnic girls in mountainous region

23/07/2020    14:48 GMT+7

Headdresses are considered an indispensable part of the outfits worn by ethnic girls in the country’s northwestern mountainous region, highlighting the traditions of the various different ethnic groups that live in the area.

colourful headdresses of ethnic girls in mountainous region hinh 1

The Dao ethnic group largely inhabit the northern mountainous provinces of Cao Bang, Ha Giang, Lao Cai, Yen Bai, Lai Chau, and Tuyen Quang. Girls from this ethnic group often cover their heads with traditional headscarves.

colourful headdresses of ethnic girls in mountainous region hinh 2

The Mong are one of the largest ethnic groups in Vietnam, living mainly in mountainous areas. Pictured is a headdress typical of Mong ethnic girls in Bat Xat district of Lao Cai province.

colourful headdresses of ethnic girls in mountainous region hinh 3

The house-shaped headscarves worn by Pa Di ethnic girls are an impressive sight to many tourists.

colourful headdresses of ethnic girls in mountainous region hinh 4

Red Dao costumes are usually embellished to feature silver studs, coins, and tassels.

colourful headdresses of ethnic girls in mountainous region hinh 5

A Lu ethnic girl appears charming as she dons a brocade embroidery headdress.

colourful headdresses of ethnic girls in mountainous region hinh 6

This colourful costume of the Phu La ethnic group displays the skillful textile technique used to produce the outfit.

 
colourful headdresses of ethnic girls in mountainous region hinh 7

A Muong girl looks graceful as she wears a simple white headscarf.

colourful headdresses of ethnic girls in mountainous region hinh 8

Black headdresses worn by Mong ethnic women in Sa Pa town in the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai

colourful headdresses of ethnic girls in mountainous region hinh 9

Pieu is a traditional scarf that matches with the headdress to make Thai women both unique in their style and attractive.

colourful headdresses of ethnic girls in mountainous region hinh 10

A special headdress worn by a Ha Nhi ethnic girl in Y Ty commune of Lao Cai province is produced using hair and black strands.

Dan Tri/VOV

The O Du ethnic group

The O Du ethnic group

Of Vietnam’s 54 ethnic groups, several consist of a few hundred people living in remote mountain areas. The O Du in Nghe An province is one of the groups with the smallest populations.

Colourful costumes of ethnic groups in northern Vietnam

Colourful costumes of ethnic groups in northern Vietnam

The northern province of Lao Cai is home to a large number of culturally rich and diverse ethnic minorities groups. 

 
 

Other News

.
The craft of linen weaving of the H’mong people in Lung Tam
The craft of linen weaving of the H’mong people in Lung Tam
YOUR VIETNAMicon  2 giờ trước 

Located in Quan Ba District, Ha Giang Province, Lung Tam is a small valley surrounded by rocky mountains, with the Mien river flowing through. 

Ageing underground wells in the heart of Hanoi
Ageing underground wells in the heart of Hanoi
YOUR VIETNAMicon  16/07/2020 

Underground wells which were closely linked to the lives of Vietnamese citizens can be found throughout the northern delta, especially in rural areas, with many dug approximately half a century ago still in use today in Hanoi’s Old Quarter.

Nigerian man finds internet fame and happy family in Vietnam
Nigerian man finds internet fame and happy family in Vietnam
YOUR VIETNAMicon  04/07/2020 

A Nigerian man living in Vietnam has become an internet hit thanks to his funny videos and Vietnamese language skills.

Past and present linked in Hanoi’s tradition of enjoying lotus tea
Past and present linked in Hanoi’s tradition of enjoying lotus tea
YOUR VIETNAMicon  22/06/2020 

For many people, tea is not just a drink. Tea drinking has become an elegant hobby enjoyed by many Vietnamese people and Hanoians in particular.

Village well in Vietnamese people's life
Village well in Vietnamese people's life
YOUR VIETNAMicon  17/06/2020 

The village banyan tree, water well, and communal house yard have become common symbols of a Vietnamese rural village. 

Vietnamese folk games: sitting tug-of-war and clay firecracker hurling
Vietnamese folk games: sitting tug-of-war and clay firecracker hurling
YOUR VIETNAMicon  17/06/2020 

Traditional folk games have played an important role in Vietnamese culture. They still have been an almost magical attractions for Vietnamese children, and are played in every corner of the nation.

Tra Dong bronze casting village
Tra Dong bronze casting village
YOUR VIETNAMicon  08/06/2020 

Tra Dong village in Thanh Hoa province is known as the cradle of Dong Son culture from 1000 BC until the first century AD. The village has a long history of traditional bronze casting craft.

Banh Gai - a speciality of Mia village, Thanh Hoa province
Banh Gai - a speciality of Mia village, Thanh Hoa province
YOUR VIETNAMicon  07/06/2020 

Thanh Hoa province in north-central Vietnam is famous for many tourist attractions. Mia village in Tho Xuan districtis famous for banh gai or thorn leaf cake.

Younger generation show off patriotism
Younger generation show off patriotism
YOUR VIETNAMicon  25/05/2020 

During the war, young people showed their undying love for the Fatherland, and were ready to sacrifice their lives for national independence. Nowadays, young people have found another way to show their love in small ways.

The O Du ethnic group
The O Du ethnic group
YOUR VIETNAMicon  25/05/2020 

Of Vietnam’s 54 ethnic groups, several consist of a few hundred people living in remote mountain areas. The O Du in Nghe An province is one of the groups with the smallest populations.

Incense-making craft of the Nung An
Incense-making craft of the Nung An
YOUR VIETNAMicon  09/05/2020 

For many generations the Nung An ethnic minority of Phja Thap hamlet have been making incense sticks from natural materials.

President Ho Chi Minh during French resistance war
President Ho Chi Minh during French resistance war
YOUR VIETNAMicon  09/05/2020 

Historical evidence proved that the Vietnamese revolution under the leadership of the VN Communist Party and President Ho Chi Minh is a decisive factor in the victory of the national resistance war against the French invaders during 1946-1954.

Dien Bien Phu - resplendent victory of Vietnam
Dien Bien Phu - resplendent victory of Vietnam
YOUR VIETNAMicon  08/05/2020 

66 years ago, Vietnam became famous throughout the world for the Dien Bien Phu Victory which “resounded throughout the five continents and was world-shaking”. 

President Ho Chi Minh, General Vo Nguyen Giap, leaders of Dien Bien Phu Campaign
President Ho Chi Minh, General Vo Nguyen Giap, leaders of Dien Bien Phu Campaign
YOUR VIETNAMicon  07/05/2020 

President Ho Chi Minh and General Vo Nguyen Giap are the two leaders who led the Dien Bien Phu Campaign to a victory on May 7, 1954.

Looking back on glorious Battle of Dien Bien Phu
Looking back on glorious Battle of Dien Bien Phu
YOUR VIETNAMicon  07/05/2020 

In 1953, eight years after reinvading Indochina, despite having mobilised huge economic and military resources, the French colonialists failed to achieve their purpose of destroying the revolutionary government

Dien Bien: Changes in Muong Thanh valley
Dien Bien: Changes in Muong Thanh valley
PHOTOSicon  07/05/2020 

66 years after the glorious Dien Bien Phu Victory (May 7, 1954 - May 7, 2020), the Muong Thanh valley, onced a fierce battlefield with the sacrifices of many heroic people, is gradually reviving and changing day by day. 

Drum dance of the Giay
Drum dance of the Giay
YOUR VIETNAMicon  04/05/2020 

Of the ethnic groups who live in Ha Giang province, the Giay are clustered mainly in Tat Nga hamlet, Meo Vac district. Recent socio-economic development has made their life easier but has not changed their traditional culture.

Ho Chi Minh Campaign – Strategic battle
Ho Chi Minh Campaign – Strategic battle
YOUR VIETNAMicon  12/04/2020 

The general offensive in the spring of 1975, with the historic Ho Chi Minh Campaign as its pinnacle, ended successfully, leading to the ultimate victory of the resistance war against the US aggressors and the country's reunification.

Soong hao rhythms bridge Tay ethnic couples closer
Soong hao rhythms bridge Tay ethnic couples closer
YOUR VIETNAMicon  03/04/2020 

When talking about love duets, many people think of Quan Ho, a sweet folk music originating in Bac Ninh province. 

Birth registration makes Dao newborns unique
Birth registration makes Dao newborns unique
YOUR VIETNAMicon  30/03/2020 

The “Dao Tien” in Son La province believe that a newborn baby is not an official member of the family or recognized by his or her ancestors until the child experiences a birth registration ceremony.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 