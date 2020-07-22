Colourful headdresses of ethnic girls in mountainous region

Headdresses are considered an indispensable part of the outfits worn by ethnic girls in the country’s northwestern mountainous region, highlighting the traditions of the various different ethnic groups that live in the area.

The Dao ethnic group largely inhabit the northern mountainous provinces of Cao Bang, Ha Giang, Lao Cai, Yen Bai, Lai Chau, and Tuyen Quang. Girls from this ethnic group often cover their heads with traditional headscarves.

The Mong are one of the largest ethnic groups in Vietnam, living mainly in mountainous areas. Pictured is a headdress typical of Mong ethnic girls in Bat Xat district of Lao Cai province.

The house-shaped headscarves worn by Pa Di ethnic girls are an impressive sight to many tourists.

Red Dao costumes are usually embellished to feature silver studs, coins, and tassels.

A Lu ethnic girl appears charming as she dons a brocade embroidery headdress.

This colourful costume of the Phu La ethnic group displays the skillful textile technique used to produce the outfit.

A Muong girl looks graceful as she wears a simple white headscarf.

Black headdresses worn by Mong ethnic women in Sa Pa town in the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai

Pieu is a traditional scarf that matches with the headdress to make Thai women both unique in their style and attractive.

A special headdress worn by a Ha Nhi ethnic girl in Y Ty commune of Lao Cai province is produced using hair and black strands.

Dan Tri/VOV

