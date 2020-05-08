Dien Bien Phu - resplendent victory of Vietnam

66 years ago, Vietnam became famous throughout the world for the Dien Bien Phu Victory which “resounded throughout the five continents and was world-shaking”.

The Dien Bien Phu Victory on May 7, 1954 is considered a “golden milestone” in the country’s history of national construction and protection, and expressed the Vietnamese people’s courage, wisdom, and invincible strength under Ho Chi Minh.

The victory was of huge significance to the human race’s movement for national independence, peace and progress, signaling the collapse of old-style colonialism on a global scale.

After 56 days of digging, sleeping in the trenches, enduring continuous rain, eating compressed rice and losing their comrades, the Vietnamese army and people achieved a glorious feats of arms.

The Victory of Dien Bien Phu resulted from the sound leadership and direction of the Party and President Ho Chi Minh, as well as the strength of patriotism, national unity and the Vietnamese people’s heroic tradition of fighting foreign invaders./.VNA

President Ho Chi Minh, General Vo Nguyen Giap, leaders of Dien Bien Phu Campaign President Ho Chi Minh and General Vo Nguyen Giap are the two leaders who led the Dien Bien Phu Campaign to a victory on May 7, 1954.