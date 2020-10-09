Gold laminating and gilding in Kieu Ky village

Ultra-thin gold leaves for gilding are distinctive products made by artisans in Kieu Kỵ Commune, Gia Lam District, Hanoi, which cannot be found elsewhere in Vietnam. Photo: Tran Viet/VNA Gold leave making is a sophisticated work which requires consummate skill and patience as artisans need to complete eight major steps with dozens of small tasks. Photo: Tran Viet/VNA