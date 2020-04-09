Ho Chi Minh Campaign – Strategic battle

The general offensive in the spring of 1975, with the historic Ho Chi Minh Campaign as its pinnacle, ended successfully, leading to the ultimate victory of the resistance war against the US aggressors and the country's reunification.
Soldiers board a plane to the South to join the Ho Chi Minh campaign and liberate Saigon, April 1975 (Photo: VNA)
The Liberation armed forces prepare before attacking Saigon- Gia Dinh, April 26, 1975 (Photo: VNA)
Tanks of Army Corps No. 1 cross the river, preparing to participate in Ho Chi Minh Campaign, April 2, 1975 (Photo: VNA)
Infantry units and tanks rush to liberate Xuan Loc- an important defensive base of the enemy in the northeast of Saigon, April 9, 1975 (Photo: VNA)
Tank Armored Force crosses Bien Hoa highway to attack Saigon after beating Bien Hoa’s defense troops (Photo: VNA)
Quyet Thang Squadron at Thanh Son (Phan Rang) airport after attacking Tan Son Nhat airport, April 28, 1975 (Photo: VNA)
Tank of Tank - Armored Force No. 203, Division 304, Army Corps No. 2 enters the Independence Palace, April 30, 1975 (Photo: VNA)
Liberation flag flies high at Tan Son Nhat airport, April 30, 1975 (Photo: VNA)
Tanks and liberation infantrymen occupy Presidential Palace, April 30, 1975 (Photo: VNA)
People of Saigon rush to the streets to welcome liberation troops, April 30, 1975 (Photo: VNA)
Lieutenant Bui Quang Than, captain of Tank Force No. 4 (with flag), together with three soldiers of Tank and Armored Brigade 203, Division 304, Army Corp 2, plants the flag of the National Front for the Liberation of Southern Vietnam on the roof of the former Sai Gon Presidential Palace, April 30, 1975 (Photo: VNA)
On April 29-30, 1975 with the fall of the former Saigon regime, the US Military launched Operation Frequent Wind to evacuate the remaining Americans from Saigon. Over two days, the US evacuated over 7,800 people by helicopter from designated locations across the city (Photo: VNA)
Tanks of Division No. 10 (Army Corp 3) led by soldier Nguyen Trung Kien (Cao Thi Nhip) capture Tan Son Nhat airport, April, 30, 1975 (Photo: VNA)
Le Van Thuc, one of 36 prisoners under death sentence of Con Dao prison reunites his mother, May 4, 1975, Vung Tau (Photo: VNA)
Meeting celebrates the launch of the city’s Military Administrative Committee, May 7, 1975 (Photo: VNA)
Meeting celebrates the launch of the city’s Military Administrative Committee, May 7, 1975 (Photo: VNA)
OR QUICK LOGIN
Forgot Password?
Confirmation Code