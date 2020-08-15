Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
17/08/2020 08:48:23 (GMT +7)
Go
 
YOUR VIETNAM
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Ramadan month of the Cham

17/08/2020    08:33 GMT+7

Cham people in the Mekong delta province of An Giang live mostly in An Phu, Tan Chau, and Phu Tan district. 

ramadan month of the cham hinh 0
Cham people in An Giang province attend a Ramadan mass. (baoangiang.com.vn)

They celebrate a month of Ramadan in September of the Islamic lunar calendar, which falls in May or June of the solar calendar.

Like Muslims worldwide, the Cham in Vietnamcelebrate many traditional festivals each year. The most important event is Ramadan, the month of fasting. 

For the entire month, they don’t eat, drink, or smoke between dawn and sunset. People above the age of 5 fast and review the wrongs they have committed in the past year. They are not allowed to slaughter an animal or pick aquarrel with anybody. Playing a musical instrument or singing is also forbidden during Ramadan.

Before the month of fasting, Cham people gather at a community house or mosque to prepare Halal food such as cakes and beef to eat when breaking their fast each evening. They avoid alcoholic beverages altogether.

Mohamet in Vung Xoai hamlet, Chau Phong commune, talks about the forbidden things, “During the month of Ramadan, people don’t eat during the day. We can eat when it’s dark. When breaking their fast, Muslims eat only foods that are permissible under Islamic law."

 

"On the 30th day, after a mass at the mosque, we visit relatives and friends to congratulate them,” he added.

Fasting is a spiritual act that allows the faithful to develop empathy for the poor. During the day they pray at mosques, abstain from food and drink, and perform charity work. When it’s dark they have a meal together. 

“The main dishes for dinner are curried rice and curried beef. During Ramadan we pray at mosques, visit relatives, and have a meal together,” said Chale, head of Vung Xoai hamlet.

Huynh Thanh Duy, a cultural official in Chau Phong commune, said, “The month of Ramadan is one of the pillars of the Cham. The local authorities have paid attention to their cultural life. We wish them a happy and joyful festival. Children cheerfully help their parents clean and decorate their houses to welcome the festival.”

Vietnam has more than 80,000 Islamic followers. 85% of them are Cham people who live in southern provinces. VOV

 
 

Other News

.
Silk woven from lotus
Silk woven from lotus
YOUR VIETNAMicon  11/08/2020 

From the fragile silk thread and extraordinary craft manipulation, lotus silk has become a unique product in the fashion market.

Thai singing to bid farewell to son, welcome daughter in-law
Thai singing to bid farewell to son, welcome daughter in-law
YOUR VIETNAMicon  02/08/2020 

Thai people have still observed a singing custom at weddings called “khap xong khuoi, ton pau” which means singing to bid farewell to the son and welcome the new daughter in-law.

Thanh Tien paper flower making village
Thanh Tien paper flower making village
YOUR VIETNAMicon  02/08/2020 

Over its 300-year history, the Thanh Tien paper flower making village is one of the attractive traditional craft villages in the ancient imperial city of Hue.

Masks in religious rites of the Dao
Masks in religious rites of the Dao
YOUR VIETNAMicon  26/07/2020 

The Dao comprise two groups, who speak the Mien and Mun dialects. In religious rites of the Mun group, there are always Ka Dong men wearing masks with two horns. 

Colourful headdresses of ethnic girls in mountainous region
Colourful headdresses of ethnic girls in mountainous region
YOUR VIETNAMicon  23/07/2020 

Headdresses are considered an indispensable part of the outfits worn by ethnic girls in the country’s northwestern mountainous region, highlighting the traditions of the various different ethnic groups that live in the area.

The craft of linen weaving of the H’mong people in Lung Tam
The craft of linen weaving of the H’mong people in Lung Tam
YOUR VIETNAMicon  23/07/2020 

Located in Quan Ba District, Ha Giang Province, Lung Tam is a small valley surrounded by rocky mountains, with the Mien river flowing through. 

Ageing underground wells in the heart of Hanoi
Ageing underground wells in the heart of Hanoi
YOUR VIETNAMicon  16/07/2020 

Underground wells which were closely linked to the lives of Vietnamese citizens can be found throughout the northern delta, especially in rural areas, with many dug approximately half a century ago still in use today in Hanoi’s Old Quarter.

Nigerian man finds internet fame and happy family in Vietnam
Nigerian man finds internet fame and happy family in Vietnam
YOUR VIETNAMicon  04/07/2020 

A Nigerian man living in Vietnam has become an internet hit thanks to his funny videos and Vietnamese language skills.

Past and present linked in Hanoi’s tradition of enjoying lotus tea
Past and present linked in Hanoi’s tradition of enjoying lotus tea
YOUR VIETNAMicon  22/06/2020 

For many people, tea is not just a drink. Tea drinking has become an elegant hobby enjoyed by many Vietnamese people and Hanoians in particular.

Village well in Vietnamese people's life
Village well in Vietnamese people's life
YOUR VIETNAMicon  17/06/2020 

The village banyan tree, water well, and communal house yard have become common symbols of a Vietnamese rural village. 

Vietnamese folk games: sitting tug-of-war and clay firecracker hurling
Vietnamese folk games: sitting tug-of-war and clay firecracker hurling
YOUR VIETNAMicon  17/06/2020 

Traditional folk games have played an important role in Vietnamese culture. They still have been an almost magical attractions for Vietnamese children, and are played in every corner of the nation.

Tra Dong bronze casting village
Tra Dong bronze casting village
YOUR VIETNAMicon  08/06/2020 

Tra Dong village in Thanh Hoa province is known as the cradle of Dong Son culture from 1000 BC until the first century AD. The village has a long history of traditional bronze casting craft.

Banh Gai - a speciality of Mia village, Thanh Hoa province
Banh Gai - a speciality of Mia village, Thanh Hoa province
YOUR VIETNAMicon  07/06/2020 

Thanh Hoa province in north-central Vietnam is famous for many tourist attractions. Mia village in Tho Xuan districtis famous for banh gai or thorn leaf cake.

Younger generation show off patriotism
Younger generation show off patriotism
YOUR VIETNAMicon  25/05/2020 

During the war, young people showed their undying love for the Fatherland, and were ready to sacrifice their lives for national independence. Nowadays, young people have found another way to show their love in small ways.

The O Du ethnic group
The O Du ethnic group
YOUR VIETNAMicon  25/05/2020 

Of Vietnam’s 54 ethnic groups, several consist of a few hundred people living in remote mountain areas. The O Du in Nghe An province is one of the groups with the smallest populations.

Incense-making craft of the Nung An
Incense-making craft of the Nung An
YOUR VIETNAMicon  09/05/2020 

For many generations the Nung An ethnic minority of Phja Thap hamlet have been making incense sticks from natural materials.

President Ho Chi Minh during French resistance war
President Ho Chi Minh during French resistance war
YOUR VIETNAMicon  09/05/2020 

Historical evidence proved that the Vietnamese revolution under the leadership of the VN Communist Party and President Ho Chi Minh is a decisive factor in the victory of the national resistance war against the French invaders during 1946-1954.

Dien Bien Phu - resplendent victory of Vietnam
Dien Bien Phu - resplendent victory of Vietnam
YOUR VIETNAMicon  08/05/2020 

66 years ago, Vietnam became famous throughout the world for the Dien Bien Phu Victory which “resounded throughout the five continents and was world-shaking”. 

President Ho Chi Minh, General Vo Nguyen Giap, leaders of Dien Bien Phu Campaign
President Ho Chi Minh, General Vo Nguyen Giap, leaders of Dien Bien Phu Campaign
YOUR VIETNAMicon  07/05/2020 

President Ho Chi Minh and General Vo Nguyen Giap are the two leaders who led the Dien Bien Phu Campaign to a victory on May 7, 1954.

Looking back on glorious Battle of Dien Bien Phu
Looking back on glorious Battle of Dien Bien Phu
YOUR VIETNAMicon  07/05/2020 

In 1953, eight years after reinvading Indochina, despite having mobilised huge economic and military resources, the French colonialists failed to achieve their purpose of destroying the revolutionary government

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 