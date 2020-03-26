Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vietnamese food: Rice paper salad

 
 
27/03/2020    08:19 GMT+7

Your trip to HCM City won't be complete without rice paper salad. 

Made of shredded rice paper and a variety of ingredients, this southern dish creates a party of flavours in your mouth and is a childhood favourite snack of all Saigonese.

 

 
 

Troi and chay cakes for Cold Food Festival
YOUR VIETNAMicon  24/03/2020 

Many Vietnamese people are preparing ingredients to make bánh trôi (floating cake) and bánh chay (small balls made from green bean paste wrapped in a shell made of glutinous rice flour) for Hàn Thực (Cold Food) festival.

Vietnamese food: Pomelo dessert
YOUR VIETNAMicon  21/03/2020 

This pomelo dessert won’t leave a bitter taste in your mouth, in fact, people love the sweet treat of fruit, tapioca and beans. Try it out!

Buffalo worship of Lu ethnic group
YOUR VIETNAMicon  19/03/2020 

“Mo khoăn khoai” is a ceremony of the Lu ethnic group in the northern mountainous province of Lai Chau to honor buffalos, a very important animal to famers.

Wedding and new rice ceremonies of Kho Mu people
YOUR VIETNAMicon  17/03/2020 

The Kho Mu ethnic people in the northern and central parts of Vietnam have unique cultural traditions and customs. These are reflected in their wedding ceremony and farming practices.

Wooden sculptures play key roles in life and death
YOUR VIETNAMicon  16/03/2020 

The province's Bahnar and Jrai ethnic groups' Pơ Thi or Bỏ Mả ceremony is held one to three years after someone dies to ask for the dead's permission to let the living move the corpse to a new tomb.

Flute kites: A way to create a symphony in the sky
YOUR VIETNAMicon  03/03/2020 

Kite flying is a popular childhood game for many Vietnamese people in rural areas.

Ancestral worship ritual of the Dao
YOUR VIETNAMicon  01/03/2020 

Like other ethnic groups, the Dao in Vietnam’s northwestern region worship their ancestors devotedly.

Soya sauce – a delicacy of Hung Yen
PHOTOSicon  24/02/2020 

Tương Bần (Ban soya sauce) has been a delicacy of northern Vietnam since the end of the 19th century. It is a delicacy found in Ban Yen Nhan Ward in My Hao Town, Hung Yen province.

Northern village helps make unique folk singing thrive again
YOUR VIETNAMicon  23/02/2020 

Dong Mon village in Hai Phong city is known as the cradle of Ca Tru (ceremonial) singing in Vietnam’s northern coastal region.

Unique century-old house in the heart of Hanoi’s Old Quarter
PHOTOSicon  22/02/2020 

Until now, the house has become a must-visit cultural site when foreign visitors arrive in Hanoi.

Young chef preserves traditional Hanoi cuisine
YOUR VIETNAMicon  22/02/2020 

I first met Nguyen Phuong Hai in Hanoi a month ago when he was holding a class to teach people how to make bánh chưng (square sticky rice cake). 

The octogenarian shoemaker in Saigon
YOUR VIETNAMicon  19/02/2020 

At the age of 88, Trinh Ngoc still makes handmade leather shoes everyday. His store in HCMC’s District 3 has served both local and foreign guests for decades.

Pi Le panpipe, a traditional musical instrument of the Giay
YOUR VIETNAMicon  18/02/2020 

The Giay in Bat Xat district, Lao Cai province, have a rich culture that includes music and musical instrument. The Pi Le clarinet is a typical woodwind instrument of the Giay.

Rice cooking contest in Hanoi's Thi Cam village
YOUR VIETNAMicon  17/02/2020 

On the 8th day of the first lunar month each year, Thi Cam village in Hanoi’s Nam Tu Liem district holds a rice cooking contest. 

Traditional ceremony marks coming of age
YOUR VIETNAMicon  15/02/2020 

The ceremony has been held for hundreds of years, honouring the principles of marriage, family happiness and uniting people in their family and community.

Co Tu ritual pays gratitude to forest
YOUR VIETNAMicon  09/02/2020 

Expressing gratitude to the forests is an original tradition of the Co Tu in Tay Giang district, Quang Nam province.

Dong Ho – An outstanding folk painting genre
YOUR VIETNAMicon  27/01/2020 

Dong Ho village in Song Ho commune of Thuan Thanh district, the northern province of Bac Ninh, is known as the cradle of one of the most famous folk painting genres of Vietnam.

“Lay co” – a unique tradition of Tay and Nung people in Lang Son
YOUR VIETNAMicon  27/01/2020 

Together with sli and luon singing, “lay co” folk game has been indispensable at any gathering, especially during the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday, of the Tay and Nung ethnic groups in Lang Son and many other provinces.

Ancestor worship reminds people of their roots
YOUR VIETNAMicon  27/01/2020 

Ancestor worship, an ancient Vietnamese tradition, is a ritual practice paying tribute to deceased family members and reminding people of their roots.

Y Yen bronze casting village keeps furnaces burning
YOUR VIETNAMicon  27/01/2020 

Tong Xa bronze casting village in Yen Xa commune, Nam Dinh province, is a center of the traditional bronze casting craft. For nearly 900 years, bronze casting has been preserved and developed by the village.

