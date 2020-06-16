Village well in Vietnamese people's life

The village banyan tree, water well, and communal house yard have become common symbols of a Vietnamese rural village.
A village well not only provides water for the villagers’ daily use but also maintains its important role in the local people’s social life.
A water well in the rural district of Hoa Lu, Ninh Binh province (Photo: VNA)
The village well provides water for the villagers’ daily use (Photo: VNA)
The village well plays an important role in the local people’s spiritual life (Photo: VNA)
A water well in Hoa Lu district, Ninh Binh province (Photo: VNA)
The village well provides water for the villagers’ daily use (Photo: VNA)
The village well plays an important role in the local people’s spiritual life (Photo: VNA)
Rural water wells have been part of rural people’s lives for thousands of years and have become an eternal symbol of rural Vietnam (Photo: VNA)
Rural water wells have been part of rural people’s lives for thousands of years and have become an eternal symbol of rural Vietnam (Photo: VNA)
OR QUICK LOGIN
Forgot Password?
Confirmation Code