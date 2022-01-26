english teaching in vietnam
The Ministry of Education and Training (MOET) has said that students without IELTS tests would not be at a disadvantage when applying for university.
01/06/2021
Beginning study for the IELTS (the International English Language Test) exam in primary school when students don’t have much real-life experience may reduce children's motivation and interest in reading and writing, experts say.
25/08/2019
Ho Chi Minh City wants 50 percent of high school graduates attaining certifiable international standard proficiency in foreign languages by 2020, according to the city Department of Education.