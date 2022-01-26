 
VN Education Ministry supports school enrollment scheme based on IELTS test
VN Education Ministry supports school enrollment scheme based on IELTS test

The Ministry of Education and Training (MOET) has said that students without IELTS tests would not be at a disadvantage when applying for university.
 
Age of Learning and Galaxy Education to launch ABCmouse English in Vietnam

Age of Learning and Galaxy Education to launch ABCmouse English in Vietnam

Using foreign English certificates like IELTS or TOELF in admission criteria will not create inequality: education official

Using foreign English certificates like IELTS or TOELF in admission criteria will not create inequality: education official

Early practice for IELTS may harm students, say experts

Early practice for IELTS may harm students, say experts

Beginning study for the IELTS (the International English Language Test) exam in primary school when students don't have much real-life experience may reduce children's motivation and interest in reading and writing, experts say.
HCM City aims high in teaching foreign languages to school children

HCM City aims high in teaching foreign languages to school children

Ho Chi Minh City wants 50 percent of high school graduates attaining certifiable international standard proficiency in foreign languages by 2020, according to the city Department of Education.  
 
 
