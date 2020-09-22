Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
# Covid-19
2Sao| Tintuconline| Infonet| ICTNews| Multimedia| English| Tuyển dụng
Go
 
 
Sự kiện nóng
#'Lạm thu' đang xâm phạm những giá trị cốt lõi của giáo dục
#Hoa hậu Việt Nam 2020
#Biển Đông đón bão dồn dập trong tháng 10, 11
#Tài xế BMW bị chặn đường vì gây tai nạn rồi bỏ chạy
#Chủ thầu xây dựng ở Hà Nội bị ròng rọc thang máy thắt vào cổ tử vong
#Vụ nữ sinh Bến Tre bị xé áo dài, đánh hội đồng được xử lý thế nào?
#Nữ sinh cấp 2 mang thai, giáo dục giới tính để lọt nhóm nguy cơ cao nhất?

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

09/10/2020 12:08:59 (GMT +7)

tag
 

entertainment events

tin tức về entertainment events mới nhất

Hope choir presents concert to celebrate Hanoi’s anniversaryicon
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS15 giờ trước0

Hope choir presents concert to celebrate Hanoi’s anniversary

In celebration of Hanoi’s 1,010th anniversary, the Hope Choir consisting of visually-impaired singers and folk musicians will present a concert at their centre.

 
Entertainment Events on September 21-27

Entertainment Events on September 21-27

icon22/09/20200
Entertainment Events in Hanoi &amp; HCMC on January 13 – 19

Entertainment Events in Hanoi & HCMC on January 13 – 19

icon13/01/20200
Where to head for New Year's Eveicon

Where to head for New Year's Eve

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
24/12/2019

Many tantalizing options are available for those looking to farewell the old year in style.

Christmas and New Year celebrations in HCM Cityicon

Christmas and New Year celebrations in HCM City

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
23/12/2019

1. Celebrate the season at The Reverie Saigon

Entertainment events in Vietnam from November 25 to December 1icon

Entertainment events in Vietnam from November 25 to December 1

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
25/11/2019

A selection of noteworthy artistic and cultural events to take place in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.

Hue festival revives traditional crafticon

Hue festival revives traditional craft

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
13/05/2019

Themed "The quintessence of Vietnamese crafts", Hue Traditional Craft Festival introduced and promoted Vietnam’s traditional handicraft items and specialties.

Man’s antique collection preserves national valuesicon

Man’s antique collection preserves national values

VIDEO
13/05/2019

Having developed a great passion for collectibles over more than three decades, Tran Thai Binh in Vinh city owns a rich collection of antiques.

Exhibition of Vietnamese pagodas opens in Ha Namicon

Exhibition of Vietnamese pagodas opens in Ha Nam

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
13/05/2019

A photo exhibition featuring Vietnamese pagodas around the globe has opened at Tam Chuc Pagoda in the northern province of Ha Nam on the occasion of the 16th UN Day of Vesak 2019.

VTV9-Binh Dien Int’l Women's Volleyball Tournament opensicon

VTV9-Binh Dien Int’l Women's Volleyball Tournament opens

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
13/05/2019

The VTV9-Binh Dien International Women's Volleyball Tournament kicked off in Rach Gia city in the southern province of Kien Giang on May 11.

K-Pop Lovers Festival opens in Hanoiicon

K-Pop Lovers Festival opens in Hanoi

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
13/05/2019

The Republic of Korea’s B-Boy Crew performed at the K-Pop Lovers Festival being held at Dong Kinh Nghia Thuc Square in downtown Hanoi this weekend.

Canadian artists show respect for President Ho Chi Minh via paintingsicon

Canadian artists show respect for President Ho Chi Minh via paintings

VIETNAM & WORLD
13/05/2019

The Canada-Vietnam Society (CVS) on May 11 opened an exhibition in Toronto to introduce paintings that feature late Vietnamese President Ho Chi Minh in celebration of his 129th birth anniversary (May 19).

Local student wins Sunrise Sprint Vietnamicon

Local student wins Sunrise Sprint Vietnam

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
13/05/2019

The 18-year-old Huynh Anh Khoi, a 12th grader from HCMC, has won Sunrise Sprint Vietnam, a triathlon for amateur athletes and part of the ongoing 2019 IRONMAN 70.3 Vietnam, Asia Pacific Championship.

Int’l choir competition in Hoi An attracts 1,000 artistsicon

Int’l choir competition in Hoi An attracts 1,000 artists

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
13/05/2019

Some 1,000 artists will participate in the sixth Vietnam International Choir Competition in Hoi An City from May 15 to 19.

Young Vietnamese eager to read moreicon

Young Vietnamese eager to read more

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
12/05/2019

Reading books is not only fun but also allows us to create worlds in our own minds.

United legend channels his inner chi at pagodaicon

United legend channels his inner chi at pagoda

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
12/05/2019

His old football team may have disappointed on the pitch this season, but former Manchester United star Ryan Giggs seems content with life as he visits a Buddhist monastery in Viet Nam.

Tran Nhan Tong, the King and the Buddha of the Vietnameseicon

Tran Nhan Tong, the King and the Buddha of the Vietnamese

FEATURE
12/05/2019

The UN Day of Vesak Celebrations has become an opportunity to rejoice Buddha's birth in Vietnam, where Buddhist followers number in the millions.

Vietnamese designer Do Manh Cuong holds fashion show in Australiaicon

Vietnamese designer Do Manh Cuong holds fashion show in Australia

PHOTOS
12/05/2019

A 2019 Spring-Summer fashion show titled “Back to nature” of Vietnamese designer Do Manh Cuong took place in Sydney, Australia on May 10.

K-pop idol Rain set for Vietnam performanceicon

K-pop idol Rain set for Vietnam performance

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
12/05/2019

Popular Korean pop star and actor Rain will return to Vietnam for the fourth time to perform at the We friend concert 2019, which is scheduled to take place at the Military Zone 7 stadium in Ho Chi Minh city on June 1.

Exhibition inspired by Long Bien Bridgeicon

Exhibition inspired by Long Bien Bridge

VIDEO
12/05/2019

Inspired by the renowned Long Bien Bridge, artist Dang Viet has recently opened his private exhibition titled “The Bridge” in Hanoi.

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 