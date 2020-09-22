entertainment events
In celebration of Hanoi’s 1,010th anniversary, the Hope Choir consisting of visually-impaired singers and folk musicians will present a concert at their centre.
25/11/2019
A selection of noteworthy artistic and cultural events to take place in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.
13/05/2019
Themed "The quintessence of Vietnamese crafts", Hue Traditional Craft Festival introduced and promoted Vietnam’s traditional handicraft items and specialties.
13/05/2019
Having developed a great passion for collectibles over more than three decades, Tran Thai Binh in Vinh city owns a rich collection of antiques.
13/05/2019
A photo exhibition featuring Vietnamese pagodas around the globe has opened at Tam Chuc Pagoda in the northern province of Ha Nam on the occasion of the 16th UN Day of Vesak 2019.
13/05/2019
The VTV9-Binh Dien International Women's Volleyball Tournament kicked off in Rach Gia city in the southern province of Kien Giang on May 11.
13/05/2019
The Republic of Korea’s B-Boy Crew performed at the K-Pop Lovers Festival being held at Dong Kinh Nghia Thuc Square in downtown Hanoi this weekend.
13/05/2019
The Canada-Vietnam Society (CVS) on May 11 opened an exhibition in Toronto to introduce paintings that feature late Vietnamese President Ho Chi Minh in celebration of his 129th birth anniversary (May 19).
13/05/2019
The 18-year-old Huynh Anh Khoi, a 12th grader from HCMC, has won Sunrise Sprint Vietnam, a triathlon for amateur athletes and part of the ongoing 2019 IRONMAN 70.3 Vietnam, Asia Pacific Championship.
13/05/2019
Some 1,000 artists will participate in the sixth Vietnam International Choir Competition in Hoi An City from May 15 to 19.
12/05/2019
His old football team may have disappointed on the pitch this season, but former Manchester United star Ryan Giggs seems content with life as he visits a Buddhist monastery in Viet Nam.
12/05/2019
The UN Day of Vesak Celebrations has become an opportunity to rejoice Buddha's birth in Vietnam, where Buddhist followers number in the millions.
12/05/2019
A 2019 Spring-Summer fashion show titled “Back to nature” of Vietnamese designer Do Manh Cuong took place in Sydney, Australia on May 10.
12/05/2019
Popular Korean pop star and actor Rain will return to Vietnam for the fourth time to perform at the We friend concert 2019, which is scheduled to take place at the Military Zone 7 stadium in Ho Chi Minh city on June 1.
12/05/2019
Inspired by the renowned Long Bien Bridge, artist Dang Viet has recently opened his private exhibition titled “The Bridge” in Hanoi.