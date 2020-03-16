entertainment news
09/03/2020
A painting exhibition will be held in Hanoi on March 10 to celebrate 70 years of diplomatic relations between Romania and Vietnam.
05/03/2020
Many show organisers have incurred big losses due to postponed and cancelled shows due to the Covid-19 outbreak.
03/03/2020
In the TV show “Last Week Tonight” by John Oliver (HBO) March 1, the American host constantly praised a Vietnamese song on how to fight covid-19.
03/03/2020
The Vietnam Fine Arts Exhibition 2020 is scheduled to be held in November, the Department of Fine Arts, Photography and Exhibition has announced.
03/03/2020
Kite flying is a popular childhood game for many Vietnamese people in rural areas.
02/03/2020
With their skilled an d talented hands, artists have created artworks from recycled materials, turning the road along the Red River in Hanoi into an eye-catching and interesting contemporary art space.
23/02/2020
Integrative arts psychotherapist Carrie Herbert will host a workshop on creative arts therapy in HCMC from February 21 to 23 and one in Hanoi from February 28 to March 1.
19/02/2020
A cat show was held in Hanoi for the first time last weekend, featuring over 50 cats of different breeds such as Exotic, Persian, and Maine-coon.
17/02/2020
The annual Sen (Lotus) Village Festival 2020 will be held from May 15 to 19 in Vinh City, Nam Dan District and other districts and towns in Nghe An Province to show gratitude to President Ho Chi Minh.
11/02/2020
Classic Vietnamese literary works like A Phủ and His Wife, Chí Phèo, Old Man Hạc and Turning Off Light have been given a breath of fresh air thanks to the sensational YouTube videos created by a team of content creators called '1977 Vlog'.
08/02/2020
French musician and singer Dorothée Hannequin, aka The Rodeo, and her team members will offer a special performance at the Institute of Cultural Exchange with France (IDECAF) in HCM City on February 22.
08/02/2020
The Hue Festival is slated to be held in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue on April 1-6 and is set to promote Hue and Vietnam’s cultural values.
08/02/2020
As many as seven romantic and funny films based on love will be screened at the French Cultural Centre (L'Espace) in Hanoi from February 10-16.