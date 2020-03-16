Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
entertainment news

tin tức về entertainment news mới nhất

Entertainment News in Hanoi & HCMC on March 16-22
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS16/03/20200

Entertainment News in Hanoi & HCMC on March 16-22

EXHIBITION

 
Hoang Thuy Linh shines light on music scene

Hoang Thuy Linh shines light on music scene

icon16/03/20200
HCM City: Japanese Bonobo Club at The Observatory

HCM City: Japanese Bonobo Club at The Observatory

icon13/03/20200
Painting exhibition celebrates Vietnam-Romania ties

Painting exhibition celebrates Vietnam-Romania ties

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
09/03/2020

A painting exhibition will be held in Hanoi on March 10 to celebrate 70 years of diplomatic relations between Romania and Vietnam.

Entertaiment Events in Hanoi & HCMC on March 9-15

Entertaiment Events in Hanoi & HCMC on March 9-15

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
09/03/2020

MUSIC & PERFORMANCES‘

Entertainment industry takes huge Covid-19 outbreak hit

Entertainment industry takes huge Covid-19 outbreak hit

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
05/03/2020

Many show organisers have incurred big losses due to postponed and cancelled shows due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

VN covid-19 epidemic song praised on American TV show

VN covid-19 epidemic song praised on American TV show

VIDEO
03/03/2020

In the TV show “Last Week Tonight” by John Oliver (HBO) March 1, the American host constantly praised a Vietnamese song on how to fight covid-19.

Vietnam Fine Arts Exhibition to take place in November

Vietnam Fine Arts Exhibition to take place in November

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
03/03/2020

The Vietnam Fine Arts Exhibition 2020 is scheduled to be held in November, the Department of Fine Arts, Photography and Exhibition has announced.

Flute kites: A way to create a symphony in the sky

Flute kites: A way to create a symphony in the sky

YOUR VIETNAM
03/03/2020

Kite flying is a popular childhood game for many Vietnamese people in rural areas.

Art space from recycled materials

Art space from recycled materials

PHOTOS
02/03/2020

With their skilled an d talented hands, artists have created artworks from recycled materials, turning the road along the Red River in Hanoi into an eye-catching and interesting contemporary art space.

Entertainment Events in Vietnam on March 2-8

Entertainment Events in Vietnam on March 2-8

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
02/03/2020

MUSIC & PERFORMANCES

Entertainment Events in Hanoi & HCMC on February 24-March 1

Entertainment Events in Hanoi & HCMC on February 24-March 1

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
24/02/2020

MUSIC & PERFORMANCES

Workshops on creative arts therapy in HCMC, Hanoi

Workshops on creative arts therapy in HCMC, Hanoi

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
23/02/2020

Integrative arts psychotherapist Carrie Herbert will host a workshop on creative arts therapy in HCMC from February 21 to 23 and one in Hanoi from February 28 to March 1.

First-ever cat show held in Hanoi

First-ever cat show held in Hanoi

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
19/02/2020

A cat show was held in Hanoi for the first time last weekend, featuring over 50 cats of different breeds such as Exotic, Persian, and Maine-coon.

Sen Village Festival 2020 to take place in mid-May

Sen Village Festival 2020 to take place in mid-May

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
17/02/2020

The annual Sen (Lotus) Village Festival 2020 will be held from May 15 to 19 in Vinh City, Nam Dan District and other districts and towns in Nghe An Province to show gratitude to President Ho Chi Minh.

Entertainment Events in Hanoi & HCMC on February 17-23

Entertainment Events in Hanoi & HCMC on February 17-23

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
17/02/2020

MUSIC & PERFORMANCES

Vloggers with a new twist on classical literature

Vloggers with a new twist on classical literature

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
11/02/2020

Classic Vietnamese literary works like A Phủ and His Wife, Chí Phèo, Old Man Hạc and Turning Off Light have been given a breath of fresh air thanks to the sensational YouTube videos created by a team of content creators called '1977 Vlog'.

French singer The Rodeo to perform at IDECAF

French singer The Rodeo to perform at IDECAF

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
08/02/2020

French musician and singer Dorothée Hannequin, aka The Rodeo, and her team members will offer a special performance at the Institute of Cultural Exchange with France (IDECAF) in HCM City on February 22.

Hue Festival to be held in April

Hue Festival to be held in April

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
08/02/2020

The Hue Festival is slated to be held in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue on April 1-6 and is set to promote Hue and Vietnam’s cultural values.

Vietnamese and foreign love films to be screened in Hanoi

Vietnamese and foreign love films to be screened in Hanoi

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
08/02/2020

As many as seven romantic and funny films based on love will be screened at the French Cultural Centre (L'Espace) in Hanoi from February 10-16.

 
 
