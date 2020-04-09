Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Most watched children’s programmes on Netflix during COVID-19 outbreakicon
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS09/04/20200

Most watched children’s programmes on Netflix during COVID-19 outbreak

Schools, parks and recreation centres have been closed due to the COVID-19 crisis, leaving millions of children at a loose end.

 
Six great Vietnamese pop songs to help you dance your way through social distancing

Six great Vietnamese pop songs to help you dance your way through social distancing

icon03/04/20200
Movie buffs watch free online films

Movie buffs watch free online films

icon02/04/20200
Workshop on making lanterns from Do papericon

Workshop on making lanterns from Do paper

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
19/02/2020

Zo Paper Art & Craft is holding a workshop on making lanterns from Do paper from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. every Sunday.

HCM City locals find ways to enjoy life during novel coronavirus outbreakicon

HCM City locals find ways to enjoy life during novel coronavirus outbreak

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
15/02/2020

HCM City residents' fear of the coronavirus has led to a relatively empty HCM City, a normally vibrant city with many interesting entertainment activities.

Forbes Vietnam announces “30 Under 30” listicon

Forbes Vietnam announces “30 Under 30” list

SOCIETY
04/02/2020

Forbes Vietnam has announced the “30 Under 30” list in 2020 which featured the most influential faces in the field of business and start-ups, social enterprises, arts and creative industries, entertainment, education and science.

Asian artists showcased at eventicon

Asian artists showcased at event

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
25/11/2019

More than 80 works by 19 artists from 13 countries and territories in Asia are on display at an exhibition in Hanoi.

Hanoi to relocate four-decade-old muralsicon

Hanoi to relocate four-decade-old murals

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
22/11/2019

The murals depict an old-time Hanoi after the bloody war.

Veteran singer’s band makes debuticon

Veteran singer’s band makes debut

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
16/11/2019

A band of six members led by veteran singer Hoàng Bách has made debut in HCM City this week.  

26 embassies hold cultural events in Hoan Kiem pedestrian zone in 3 yearsicon

26 embassies hold cultural events in Hoan Kiem pedestrian zone in 3 years

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
06/11/2019

After three years of launching, the pedestrian zone around Hoan Kiem Lake has been the venue of 410 significant cultural events.

Danish films to be shown in Vietnamicon

Danish films to be shown in Vietnam

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
20/10/2019

Award-winning film Land of Mine will open the Danish Film Festival in Hà Nội and HCM City.

Na Hang: a natural beauty and feast for tourists’ eyesicon

Na Hang: a natural beauty and feast for tourists’ eyes

TRAVEL
20/10/2019

A boat floats slowly across a mirror-like lake. Sky and water meet to create a feast for tourists’ eyes. Forests stretch out into the distance. Mountains rise majestically into the distance.

Sulli, 25-year-old K-pop star, found dead at home in Seongnamicon

Sulli, 25-year-old K-pop star, found dead at home in Seongnam

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
15/10/2019

K-pop star Sulli, formerly of the band f(x), has been found dead at her home. 

Water puppeteers find dry land on stageicon

Water puppeteers find dry land on stage

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
29/09/2019

Directed and written by Le Quy Duong, the piece is an imaginative story reflecting the urgent problems facing the world such as child abduction, noise pollution, poverty, ocean disputes and war.

Wonderful yellow terrace rice fieldsicon

Wonderful yellow terrace rice fields

TRAVEL
22/09/2019

It's obvious why you should visit the northwestern region in September and October, as that's when the terraced rice fields turn beautifully yellow.

Wood you believe it? Hanoi's top artisansicon

Wood you believe it? Hanoi's top artisans

YOUR VIETNAM
04/08/2019

Sơn Đồng Handicraft Village in Hoài Đức District, 20km west of downtown Hà Nội, has long been the source of some of Việt Nam's finest carved wood worship objects.

Netflix to be accused of tax arrears in Vietnamicon

Netflix to be accused of tax arrears in Vietnam

BUSINESS
29/05/2019

Local competitors are complaining about Netflix which they claim is dodging its tax obligation and does not supervise content in line with Vietnamese laws, reported VN Investment Review.

Modern theme parks and man-made marvels energize VN tourism destinationsicon

Modern theme parks and man-made marvels energize VN tourism destinations

TRAVEL
09/05/2019

VietNamNet Global - A new wave of theme parks, cable-car rides and architectural masterpieces have given a new lease of life to many of Vietnam’s leading destinations, which had previously offered little by way of entertainment.

 
 
