entertainment
tin tức về entertainment mới nhất
icon
Schools, parks and recreation centres have been closed due to the COVID-19 crisis, leaving millions of children at a loose end.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
19/02/2020
Zo Paper Art & Craft is holding a workshop on making lanterns from Do paper from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. every Sunday.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
15/02/2020
HCM City residents' fear of the coronavirus has led to a relatively empty HCM City, a normally vibrant city with many interesting entertainment activities.
icon SOCIETY
04/02/2020
Forbes Vietnam has announced the “30 Under 30” list in 2020 which featured the most influential faces in the field of business and start-ups, social enterprises, arts and creative industries, entertainment, education and science.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
25/11/2019
More than 80 works by 19 artists from 13 countries and territories in Asia are on display at an exhibition in Hanoi.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
06/11/2019
After three years of launching, the pedestrian zone around Hoan Kiem Lake has been the venue of 410 significant cultural events.
icon TRAVEL
20/10/2019
A boat floats slowly across a mirror-like lake. Sky and water meet to create a feast for tourists’ eyes. Forests stretch out into the distance. Mountains rise majestically into the distance.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
29/09/2019
Directed and written by Le Quy Duong, the piece is an imaginative story reflecting the urgent problems facing the world such as child abduction, noise pollution, poverty, ocean disputes and war.
icon TRAVEL
22/09/2019
It's obvious why you should visit the northwestern region in September and October, as that's when the terraced rice fields turn beautifully yellow.
icon YOUR VIETNAM
04/08/2019
Sơn Đồng Handicraft Village in Hoài Đức District, 20km west of downtown Hà Nội, has long been the source of some of Việt Nam's finest carved wood worship objects.
icon BUSINESS
29/05/2019
Local competitors are complaining about Netflix which they claim is dodging its tax obligation and does not supervise content in line with Vietnamese laws, reported VN Investment Review.
icon TRAVEL
09/05/2019
VietNamNet Global - A new wave of theme parks, cable-car rides and architectural masterpieces have given a new lease of life to many of Vietnam’s leading destinations, which had previously offered little by way of entertainment.