The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment is considering revising the Law on Environmental Protection which took effect in 2014.
29/01/2020
The Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang is studying the building of a new tourism product on the basis of swift raising in close association with environment protection so as to attract more tourists.
25/12/2019
Vietnam had to spend time and money to eliminate exotic creatures that attacked agriculture in 2019.
17/04/2019
The national strategy on environment protection should cover more issues other than just biodiversity conservation, waste management and monitoring.