Covid-19
environment protection

Communities may be granted power to monitor environmental protection activities
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT06/09/2020

Communities may be granted power to monitor environmental protection activities

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment is considering revising the Law on Environmental Protection which took effect in 2014.

 
Boat crew fined for dumping waste into Ha Long Bay

05/09/2020
Public needs to be given right to monitor the environment in Vietnam

13/04/2020
Tours connected to swift raising villages in Kien Giang

TRAVEL
29/01/2020

The Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang is studying the building of a new tourism product on the basis of swift raising in close association with environment protection so as to attract more tourists.

Exotic species threaten native organisms

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
25/12/2019

Vietnam had to spend time and money to eliminate exotic creatures that attacked agriculture in 2019.

Regional collaboration necessary for national environment protection strategy

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
17/04/2019

The national strategy on environment protection should cover more issues other than just biodiversity conservation, waste management and monitoring.

 
 
