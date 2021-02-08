 
Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
#Tải App VietNamNet
Go
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Toàn cảnh vụ bé 2 tuổi rơi từ tầng 12A chung cư 60B Nguyễn Huy Tưởng
#Vợ anh Nguyễn Ngọc Mạnh không thể tin nổi chồng mình cứu được cháu bé rơi từ tầng 12A chung cư
#Chính biến ở Myanmar
#Cuộc chiến bản quyền tin tức giữa Facebook và Autralia
#Vắc xin Covid-19 Việt Nam
#Cuộc giải cứu xuyên đêm: Một dòng tin nhắn, nghìn người chung tay
#Kỳ thi vào lớp 10 công lập ở Hà Nội

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

07/03/2021 00:25:39 (GMT +7)

tag
 

Environment

tin tức về Environment mới nhất

Natural resources and environment gradually become an important economic sectoricon
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT08/02/20210

Natural resources and environment gradually become an important economic sector

At the13th National Party Congress, Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Tran Hong Ha, spoke to the media about highlights of natural resources and environment sector.
 
Environmental changes driving era of responsibility

Environmental changes driving era of responsibility

icon21/12/20200
China may send ducks to battle Pakistan's locust swarms

China may send ducks to battle Pakistan's locust swarms

icon28/02/20200
Japan finances HCM City’s upgrade of sewer systemicon

Japan finances HCM City’s upgrade of sewer system

SOCIETY
23/02/2020
The Japanese Government will provide a non-refundable aid worth 1.88 billion JPY (16.84 million USD) for Ho Chi Minh City to upgrade its existing sewerage system using trenchless technologies.
India's bird population 'going down sharply'icon

India's bird population 'going down sharply'

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
18/02/2020
Eagles, vultures, warblers and migrating shorebirds have seen the greatest decline, a new study says.
The plastic ingestion scourgeicon

The plastic ingestion scourge

FEATURE
10/02/2020
Plastics undoubtedly affect our environment – and they are shaping up to be an emerging threat to human health as with every breath and every bite, plastics are entering our bodies – without researchers having a full grasp of the implications. 
Wild peach blossoms attract visitors during Lunar New Yearicon

Wild peach blossoms attract visitors during Lunar New Year

VIDEO
22/01/2020
The streets of Dien Bien Phu city, Dien Bien province, are flooded with the pinkish hue of wild peach blossom. The flower has become one of Dien Bien most distinctive and attractive features.
Investors sought for landfill improvement projectsicon

Investors sought for landfill improvement projects

SOCIETY
13/01/2020
The HCM City People’s Committee is calling for investment in the form of Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) to improve environmental conditions at three closed landfill sites.  
Pedestrian space around Hoan Kiem Lake to be officially operationalicon

Pedestrian space around Hoan Kiem Lake to be officially operational

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
27/12/2019
The pedestrian space around Hoan Kiem Lake and surrounding areas in downtown Hanoi will be put into operation from January 1, 2020, after three years of trial operation.
Zero-waste startups: From good cause to circular economyicon

Zero-waste startups: From good cause to circular economy

FEATURE
21/12/2019
Vietnam generates large amounts of waste every day – food waste, construction waste, old clothes and furniture, batteries, plastic bags and much more.
Pivoting strategies to open new business spaceicon

Pivoting strategies to open new business space

BUSINESS
28/11/2019
Forging responsible value chains, caring for the environment, and striving to improve the life of all stakeholders are becoming the lodestar for businesses in reinventing their appeal to customers.
The reasons for air pollution in Vietnamicon

The reasons for air pollution in Vietnam

VIDEO
19/11/2019
Do you wear a mask when out an about in Vietnam? Maybe you should, as the pollution builds up.   
Leaf blowers fatal to declining insects, Germans warnedicon

Leaf blowers fatal to declining insects, Germans warned

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
18/11/2019
The government says leaf blowers are 'fatal to insects', which are in dramatic decline in Germany.
Flood season in Vietnam's Mekong Deltaicon

Flood season in Vietnam's Mekong Delta

SOCIETY
20/10/2019
The flood season in the Cửu Long (Mekong) River Delta is a natural phenomenon that occurs each year on the downstream Mekong River.
Volunteers clean up garbage in Hanoiicon

Volunteers clean up garbage in Hanoi

VIDEO
15/10/2019
Two tonnes of garbage were collected from under Long Bien Bridge in Hanoi over the weekend by around 200 volunteers.
Hanoi celebrates 65 years of liberationicon

Hanoi celebrates 65 years of liberation

FEATURE
06/10/2019
More than a thousand years of defence and construction have shaped Hanoi's heroic historical and cultural traditions. 
From everyday use to fine articon

From everyday use to fine art

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
05/10/2019
Hundreds of fine art works designed to be used in daily life such as interior decor and fashion are on display at an exhibition in Hanoi.
Lý Sơn Islands to build as a non-carbon siteicon

Lý Sơn Islands to build as a non-carbon site

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
29/09/2019
SK Group and Doosan Vina have proposed a Non-Carbon Islands Innovation Project including tidal power, solar power-driven stove and Energy Storage System (ESS) for An Bình Islet and Ly Son Islands, off the coast of Quang Ngai.
Lap An lagoon – a treasure trove in Hueicon

Lap An lagoon – a treasure trove in Hue

TRAVEL
29/09/2019
Lap An Lagoon, also known as An Cu Lagoon, covers a total 800 ha near National Highway 1A passing Lang Co Town, Phu Loc District along the road linking Da Nang and Hue.
State audit could face lawsuits: draft lawicon

State audit could face lawsuits: draft law

POLITICS
15/09/2019
State agencies will be allowed to file legal challenges against the State Audit over unsatisfactory audit reports, according to a draft amendment to the Law on State Audit.
 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 