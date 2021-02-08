Environment
tin tức về Environment mới nhất
At the13th National Party Congress, Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Tran Hong Ha, spoke to the media about highlights of natural resources and environment sector.
23/02/2020
The Japanese Government will provide a non-refundable aid worth 1.88 billion JPY (16.84 million USD) for Ho Chi Minh City to upgrade its existing sewerage system using trenchless technologies.
18/02/2020
Eagles, vultures, warblers and migrating shorebirds have seen the greatest decline, a new study says.
10/02/2020
Plastics undoubtedly affect our environment – and they are shaping up to be an emerging threat to human health as with every breath and every bite, plastics are entering our bodies – without researchers having a full grasp of the implications.
22/01/2020
The streets of Dien Bien Phu city, Dien Bien province, are flooded with the pinkish hue of wild peach blossom. The flower has become one of Dien Bien most distinctive and attractive features.
13/01/2020
The HCM City People’s Committee is calling for investment in the form of Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) to improve environmental conditions at three closed landfill sites.
27/12/2019
The pedestrian space around Hoan Kiem Lake and surrounding areas in downtown Hanoi will be put into operation from January 1, 2020, after three years of trial operation.
21/12/2019
Vietnam generates large amounts of waste every day – food waste, construction waste, old clothes and furniture, batteries, plastic bags and much more.
28/11/2019
Forging responsible value chains, caring for the environment, and striving to improve the life of all stakeholders are becoming the lodestar for businesses in reinventing their appeal to customers.
19/11/2019
Do you wear a mask when out an about in Vietnam? Maybe you should, as the pollution builds up.
18/11/2019
The government says leaf blowers are 'fatal to insects', which are in dramatic decline in Germany.
20/10/2019
The flood season in the Cửu Long (Mekong) River Delta is a natural phenomenon that occurs each year on the downstream Mekong River.
15/10/2019
Two tonnes of garbage were collected from under Long Bien Bridge in Hanoi over the weekend by around 200 volunteers.
06/10/2019
More than a thousand years of defence and construction have shaped Hanoi's heroic historical and cultural traditions.
05/10/2019
Hundreds of fine art works designed to be used in daily life such as interior decor and fashion are on display at an exhibition in Hanoi.
29/09/2019
SK Group and Doosan Vina have proposed a Non-Carbon Islands Innovation Project including tidal power, solar power-driven stove and Energy Storage System (ESS) for An Bình Islet and Ly Son Islands, off the coast of Quang Ngai.
29/09/2019
Lap An Lagoon, also known as An Cu Lagoon, covers a total 800 ha near National Highway 1A passing Lang Co Town, Phu Loc District along the road linking Da Nang and Hue.
15/09/2019
State agencies will be allowed to file legal challenges against the State Audit over unsatisfactory audit reports, according to a draft amendment to the Law on State Audit.