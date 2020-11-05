Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Vietnam aims to utilise energy saving and environmental protection
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT05/11/2020

Vietnam aims to utilise energy saving and environmental protection

Vietnam aims to utilise energy saving and environmental protection by reducing total heat consumption by 2.86 per cent and total power consumption by 8.77 per cent by 2025, and 14 and 9.68 per cent by 2030  compared to figures from 2015 to 2018. 

 
From old tyres to kids’ fun

From old tyres to kids’ fun

29/10/2020
Construction materials industry faces challenges

Construction materials industry faces challenges

01/07/2020
PM orders recent hikes in household electricity bill under scrutiny

PM orders recent hikes in household electricity bill under scrutiny

SOCIETY
23/06/2020

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc has asked the Electricity of Vietnam to review recent hikes in household electricity bill, stressing that mistakes that affect people’s rights must be avoided and violations, if any, must be strictly handled.

Fee for industrial wastewater treatment in Vietnam to be changed in 2021

Fee for industrial wastewater treatment in Vietnam to be changed in 2021

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
07/05/2020

The Government has issued a new decree on environmental protection fees for industrial wastewater treatment that will replace Decree 154 in 2016.

Tips to save the Earth

Tips to save the Earth

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
24/04/2020

The Earth needs protection every day. Here are a few tips to save the Earth. Some should be done right now, some should be done right after COVID-19 is brought under control.

Hanoi to build 70 more air monitoring stations this year

Hanoi to build 70 more air monitoring stations this year

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
07/02/2020

Hanoi will complete a system of 81 air quality monitoring stations by the end of this year, said Director of the municipal Department of Natural Resources and Environment Nguyen Trong Dong on February 5.

How high is the environmental cost?

How high is the environmental cost?

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
01/02/2020

Vietnam has reported high GDP growth rate of 7.02 percent for 2019, which was created mostly by industrial production and the construction and service sectors.

Spring festival draws tourists to Bac Ninh province

Spring festival draws tourists to Bac Ninh province

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
29/01/2020

Visitors flocked to Phat Tich pagoda in Tien Du district, the northern province of Bac Ninh, for a local annual spring festival held on January 28 (the fourth day of the first lunar month).

VN government charts major tasks, solutions for 2020

VN government charts major tasks, solutions for 2020

POLITICS
02/01/2020

The Government issued a resolution on January 1 outlining major tasks and solutions to realize the country’s socio-economic development plan and state budget estimates in 2020.

Economic development must go with environmental protection: PM

Economic development must go with environmental protection: PM

SOCIETY
02/01/2020

Economic development must go together with environmental protection and social development to ensure sustainable growth and prosperity, said Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

Hanoi schools to shut on bad air days

Hanoi schools to shut on bad air days

SOCIETY
26/12/2019

Kindergartens and primary schools in Hanoi will be closed if the air quality index (AQI) hits 300 and above, equivalent to hazardous levels, city authorities announced on December 25.

Environment Ministry announces indicators for environmental supervision

Environment Ministry announces indicators for environmental supervision

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
01/12/2019

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment announced it had issued a set of environmental indicators to evaluate results of environmental protection nationwide.

Two companies have operations suspended over pollution

Two companies have operations suspended over pollution

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
25/11/2019

The People's Committee of Hung Yen Province has suspended the operations of two local companies for their violations related to environmental protection.

Travel mart in Can Tho to promote Mekong Delta's tourism

Travel mart in Can Tho to promote Mekong Delta’s tourism

TRAVEL
10/11/2019

The first Vietnam International Travel Mart (VITM) Can Tho 2019, the largest of its kind in the Mekong Delta, is scheduled to take place in Can Tho from November 29 to December 1.

ASEAN ministers agree on prioritised actions for environmental sustainability

ASEAN ministers agree on prioritised actions for environmental sustainability

POLITICS
10/10/2019

The 15th ASEAN Ministerial Meeting on the Environment (AMME 15) and related meetings concluded in Siem Reap, Cambodia, on October 9 and released a joint statement.

Ministry gets tough on nature preservation violations

Ministry gets tough on nature preservation violations

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
07/09/2019

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has proposed to raise the fines to 400 million VND (17,240 USD) for violations on environmental protection, biodiversity preservation and protection of natural ecosystems.

Seventh National Environmental Film Festival opens

Seventh National Environmental Film Festival opens

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
20/08/2019

The seventh National Environmental Film Festival will open for entries from August 20 to September 31, 2019, organisers said at a press conference in Hanoi on August 19.

Shops join hands to eliminate plastic use

Shops join hands to eliminate plastic use

VIDEO
09/08/2019

Together with many other countries in the world, Vietnam has made great efforts in eliminating pollution caused by plastic waste.

"Reduce!" installation exhibition opens in Hanoi

“Reduce!” installation exhibition opens in Hanoi

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
18/07/2019

 Thousands of recycled and waste products have been put on display as a collection in an installation exhibition that is currently underway in Hanoi.

 
 
