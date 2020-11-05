environmental protection
tin tức về environmental protection mới nhất
Vietnam aims to utilise energy saving and environmental protection by reducing total heat consumption by 2.86 per cent and total power consumption by 8.77 per cent by 2025, and 14 and 9.68 per cent by 2030 compared to figures from 2015 to 2018.
SOCIETY
23/06/2020
PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc has asked the Electricity of Vietnam to review recent hikes in household electricity bill, stressing that mistakes that affect people’s rights must be avoided and violations, if any, must be strictly handled.
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
07/05/2020
The Government has issued a new decree on environmental protection fees for industrial wastewater treatment that will replace Decree 154 in 2016.
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
24/04/2020
The Earth needs protection every day. Here are a few tips to save the Earth. Some should be done right now, some should be done right after COVID-19 is brought under control.
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
07/02/2020
Hanoi will complete a system of 81 air quality monitoring stations by the end of this year, said Director of the municipal Department of Natural Resources and Environment Nguyen Trong Dong on February 5.
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
01/02/2020
Vietnam has reported high GDP growth rate of 7.02 percent for 2019, which was created mostly by industrial production and the construction and service sectors.
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
29/01/2020
Visitors flocked to Phat Tich pagoda in Tien Du district, the northern province of Bac Ninh, for a local annual spring festival held on January 28 (the fourth day of the first lunar month).
POLITICS
02/01/2020
The Government issued a resolution on January 1 outlining major tasks and solutions to realize the country’s socio-economic development plan and state budget estimates in 2020.
SOCIETY
02/01/2020
Economic development must go together with environmental protection and social development to ensure sustainable growth and prosperity, said Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.
SOCIETY
26/12/2019
Kindergartens and primary schools in Hanoi will be closed if the air quality index (AQI) hits 300 and above, equivalent to hazardous levels, city authorities announced on December 25.
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
01/12/2019
The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment announced it had issued a set of environmental indicators to evaluate results of environmental protection nationwide.
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
25/11/2019
The People's Committee of Hung Yen Province has suspended the operations of two local companies for their violations related to environmental protection.
TRAVEL
10/11/2019
The first Vietnam International Travel Mart (VITM) Can Tho 2019, the largest of its kind in the Mekong Delta, is scheduled to take place in Can Tho from November 29 to December 1.
POLITICS
10/10/2019
The 15th ASEAN Ministerial Meeting on the Environment (AMME 15) and related meetings concluded in Siem Reap, Cambodia, on October 9 and released a joint statement.
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
07/09/2019
The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has proposed to raise the fines to 400 million VND (17,240 USD) for violations on environmental protection, biodiversity preservation and protection of natural ecosystems.
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
20/08/2019
The seventh National Environmental Film Festival will open for entries from August 20 to September 31, 2019, organisers said at a press conference in Hanoi on August 19.
VIDEO
09/08/2019
Together with many other countries in the world, Vietnam has made great efforts in eliminating pollution caused by plastic waste.
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
18/07/2019
Thousands of recycled and waste products have been put on display as a collection in an installation exhibition that is currently underway in Hanoi.