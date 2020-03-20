epidemic
The HCM City Pasteur Institute has just confirmed two more samples tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 virus after the COVID-19 disease surveillance system in the southern region had identified two suspected cases for the novel coronavirus in Tay Ninh.
19/03/2020
The Ministry of Health on March 18 evening confirmed another case tested positive for the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, bringing the total of the number of COVID-19 patients in Vietnam to 76.
17/03/2020
Many people living in Hanoi had a sleepless night last Friday as authorities announced the first COVID-19 case in the city.
16/03/2020
As from March 16, 2020, Vietnam requires all Vietnamese citizens as well as foreign citizens in Vietnam to wear face masks in public places where there are many people, such as supermarkets, airports, bus terminals or public transport.
15/03/2020
The VN Health Ministry late Sunday announced that the results for two foreigners visiting Hanoi have returned positive, bringing the total number of COVID-19 patients in Vietnam to 56.
15/03/2020
A 33-year-old Latvian national has been confirmed the 54th case tested positive for the Covid-19 in Vietnam, according to the Ministry of Health.
15/03/2020
It may not be hard to discern that through the EU’s defiance towards Italy’s desperate calls for aid and America’s freshly-imposed barriers on its European allies, inter-state cooperation has been lacking in the fight against COVID-19.
14/03/2020
Many cities and provinces in Vietnam have continued to keep local schools closed amid the rise in Covid-19 cases.
14/03/2020
Vietnam reported 6 more Covid-19 cases by 5pm March 14, raising the national total to 53.
14/03/2020
Tran Thi Giang Huong, director of the Department of International Co-operation under the Ministry of Health, was appointed Director of the World Health Organisation’s Division of Programmes for Disease Control last year.
13/03/2020
People infected with the new coronavirus in Vietnam have been covered by the health insurance fund, while quarantined cases are being given free-of-charge essential items for their daily activities in isolation wards.
13/03/2020
23 new patients who were tested positive to the Covid-19 are improving and recovering, according to the Ministry of Health.
13/03/2020
The COVID-19 epidemic outbreak is affecting global economy with tourism being among hardest-hit industries. The recovery of the sector will depend largely on how long the epidemic lasts.
13/03/2020
Book lovers have been offered opportunities to buy their favourites at surprisingly low prices on online bookstores at a time when traditional bookshops have been affected by the COVID-19 epidemic.
13/03/2020
Exchange-traded fund providers are offering more choices to foreign investors, at a time when portfolio rebalancing and global uncertainties could leave them high and dry.
12/03/2020
The Ministry of Health said late March 12 that five more people had tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country so far to 44.
12/03/2020
Hanoi People’s Committee has allocated VNĐ3.5 billion (US$150,600) from the city’s budget for COVID-19 tests.
12/03/2020
A tour guide residing in Hanoi’s Cau Giay district has become the latest SARS-CoV-2 patient in Vietnam confirmed by the Ministry of Health on March 12.