epidemic

tin tức về epidemic mới nhất

Total covid-19 cases in Vietnam jump to 118icon
SOCIETY6 giờ trước0

Total covid-19 cases in Vietnam jump to 118

The HCM City Pasteur Institute has just confirmed two more samples tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 virus after the COVID-19 disease surveillance system in the southern region had identified two suspected cases for the novel coronavirus in Tay Ninh.

 
One doctor among three new COVID-19 infection cases confirmed, total rises to 116

One doctor among three new COVID-19 infection cases confirmed, total rises to 116

icon8 giờ trước0
Vietnam records 85 covid-19 cases

Vietnam records 85 covid-19 cases

icon20/03/20200
Vietnam confirms 76th COVID-19 caseicon

Vietnam confirms 76th COVID-19 case

SOCIETY
19/03/2020

The Ministry of Health on March 18 evening confirmed another case tested positive for the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, bringing the total of the number of COVID-19 patients in Vietnam to 76.

Be careful! Words can hurticon

Be careful! Words can hurt

SOCIETY
17/03/2020

Many people living in Hanoi had a sleepless night last Friday as authorities announced the first COVID-19 case in the city.

In Vietnam, wearing face masks in public becomes compulsoryicon

In Vietnam, wearing face masks in public becomes compulsory

SOCIETY
16/03/2020

As from March 16, 2020, Vietnam requires all Vietnamese citizens as well as foreign citizens in Vietnam to wear face masks in public places where there are many people, such as supermarkets, airports, bus terminals or public transport.

German, British men in Hanoi test positive for COVID-19, VN's tally reached 56icon

German, British men in Hanoi test positive for COVID-19, VN's tally reached 56

SOCIETY
15/03/2020

The VN Health Ministry late Sunday announced that the results for two foreigners visiting Hanoi have returned positive, bringing the total number of COVID-19 patients in Vietnam to 56.

Latvian national confirmed 54th case of COVID-19 Vietnamicon

Latvian national confirmed 54th case of COVID-19 Vietnam

SOCIETY
15/03/2020

A 33-year-old Latvian national has been confirmed the 54th case tested positive for the Covid-19 in Vietnam, according to the Ministry of Health.

The credibility of cooperationicon

The credibility of cooperation

FEATURE
15/03/2020

It may not be hard to discern that through the EU’s defiance towards Italy’s desperate calls for aid and America’s freshly-imposed barriers on its European allies, inter-state cooperation has been lacking in the fight against COVID-19.

Schools in many localities close over Covid-19 fearsicon

Schools in many localities close over Covid-19 fears

SOCIETY
14/03/2020

Many cities and provinces in Vietnam have continued to keep local schools closed amid the rise in Covid-19 cases.

Vietnam reports 53 Covid-19 casesicon

Vietnam reports 53 Covid-19 cases

SOCIETY
14/03/2020

Vietnam reported 6 more Covid-19 cases by 5pm March 14, raising the national total to 53.

A talk with the first Vietnamese woman appointed WHO's division directoricon

A talk with the first Vietnamese woman appointed WHO's division director

SOCIETY
14/03/2020

Tran Thi Giang Huong, director of the Department of International Co-operation under the Ministry of Health, was appointed Director of the World Health Organisation’s Division of Programmes for Disease Control last year.

Vietnam offers free treatment to all Covid-19 patientsicon

Vietnam offers free treatment to all Covid-19 patients

SOCIETY
13/03/2020

People infected with the new coronavirus in Vietnam have been covered by the health insurance fund, while quarantined cases are being given free-of-charge essential items for their daily activities in isolation wards.

23 Covid-19 patients are recovering at hospitalsicon

23 Covid-19 patients are recovering at hospitals

SOCIETY
13/03/2020

23 new patients who were tested positive to the Covid-19 are improving and recovering, according to the Ministry of Health.

ASEAN tourism badly hit by COVID-19icon

ASEAN tourism badly hit by COVID-19

TRAVEL
13/03/2020

The COVID-19 epidemic outbreak is affecting global economy with tourism being among hardest-hit industries. The recovery of the sector will depend largely on how long the epidemic lasts.

Online bookstores cut prices amid COVID-19 epidemicicon

Online bookstores cut prices amid COVID-19 epidemic

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
13/03/2020

Book lovers have been offered opportunities to buy their favourites at surprisingly low prices on online bookstores at a time when traditional bookshops have been affected by the COVID-19 epidemic.

Tailwinds expected via foreign-funded activitiesicon

Tailwinds expected via foreign-funded activities

FEATURE
13/03/2020

Exchange-traded fund providers are offering more choices to foreign investors, at a time when portfolio rebalancing and global uncertainties could leave them high and dry.

Vietnam confirms five more COVID-19 cases, totaling 44icon

Vietnam confirms five more COVID-19 cases, totaling 44

SOCIETY
12/03/2020

The Ministry of Health said late March 12 that five more people had tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country so far to 44.

More than $150,000 allocated for COVID-19 tests in Hanoiicon

More than $150,000 allocated for COVID-19 tests in Hanoi

SOCIETY
12/03/2020

Hanoi People’s Committee has allocated VNĐ3.5 billion (US$150,600) from the city’s budget for COVID-19 tests.

Vietnam confirms 39th COVID-19 infection caseicon

Vietnam confirms 39th COVID-19 infection case

SOCIETY
12/03/2020

A tour guide residing in Hanoi’s Cau Giay district has become the latest SARS-CoV-2 patient in Vietnam confirmed by the Ministry of Health on March 12.

 
 
