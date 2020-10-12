Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
equitization

tin tức về equitization mới nhất

SOE equitization: state takes loss, and investors lose moneyicon
FEATURE12/10/20200

SOE equitization: state takes loss, and investors lose money

Many state-owned enterprises (SOEs) have been equitized but have not seen considerable changes as the state's ownership ratio remains high. Many of them are still taking losses and struggling to survive.

 
Equitising State-owned enterprises to boost growth amid COVID-19

Equitising State-owned enterprises to boost growth amid COVID-19

icon14/08/20200
SOE managers can receive up to VND70 million in basic wages

SOE managers can receive up to VND70 million in basic wages

icon06/03/20200
SOE equitisation plan likely to be missed in 2017-2020icon

SOE equitisation plan likely to be missed in 2017-2020

BUSINESS
28/01/2020

The equitisation of State-owned enterprises (SOEs) has fallen behind the target set by the Government and ministries for 2017-2020.

Vietnam's SOE equitisation progress is "very slow"

Vietnam's SOE equitisation progress is “very slow”

BUSINESS
11/12/2019

Only nine state-owned enterprises (SOEs) were given the green light from government for their equitisation plans this year, reported the Ministry of Finance (MoF).

Some way to go in SOE equitization

Some way to go in SOE equitization

BUSINESS
17/11/2019

SOE equitization and divestment needs greater efforts from all concerned as yet another deadline seems likely to be missed.

Transport Ministry wants to turn ACV into wholly state-owned firm

Transport Ministry wants to turn ACV into wholly state-owned firm

BUSINESS
15/09/2019

To acquire 100 percent of shares of the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV), the state will have to buy more than 100 million shares at the price of VND79,000 per share.

Vietnam's three top travel agencies to equitise soon

Vietnam's three top travel agencies to equitise soon

BUSINESS
02/09/2019

Three leading travel agencies in Vietnam, which own a range of luxury hotels, look set to equitise by the end of next year.

CMSC eyes VNPT, MobiFone, and other 17 state-owned companies

CMSC eyes VNPT, MobiFone, and other 17 state-owned companies

BUSINESS
19/06/2019

MobiFone, VNPT, and the other 17 companies have been exposed to the gunfire of the Commission for Management of State Capital at Enterprises’ (CMSC) financial supervision.

Fixes required for SOE progress slip in Vietnam

Fixes required for SOE progress slip in Vietnam

FEATURE
31/05/2019

With the slow equitisation and restructuring of major state-owned enterprises, the Vietnamese government has been urged to accelerate the process with an aim to create more opportunities for the private sector.

Experts doubt SOEs' can succeed with investment projects abroad

Experts doubt SOEs’ can succeed with investment projects abroad

BUSINESS
13/05/2019

State-owned enterprises (SOEs) have been advised to remain cautious when making outward investments because the possibility of success is low.

Vinalines to have new brand name in Q2

Vinalines to have new brand name in Q2

BUSINESS
10/04/2019

The Vietnam National Shipping Lines (Vinalines) will organise its general shareholders’ meeting in Quarter 2, officially changing its trading name to Vietnam Maritime Corporation (VIMC).

 
 
