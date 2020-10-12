equitization
tin tức về equitization mới nhất
Many state-owned enterprises (SOEs) have been equitized but have not seen considerable changes as the state's ownership ratio remains high. Many of them are still taking losses and struggling to survive.
28/01/2020
The equitisation of State-owned enterprises (SOEs) has fallen behind the target set by the Government and ministries for 2017-2020.
11/12/2019
Only nine state-owned enterprises (SOEs) were given the green light from government for their equitisation plans this year, reported the Ministry of Finance (MoF).
17/11/2019
SOE equitization and divestment needs greater efforts from all concerned as yet another deadline seems likely to be missed.
15/09/2019
To acquire 100 percent of shares of the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV), the state will have to buy more than 100 million shares at the price of VND79,000 per share.
02/09/2019
Three leading travel agencies in Vietnam, which own a range of luxury hotels, look set to equitise by the end of next year.
19/06/2019
MobiFone, VNPT, and the other 17 companies have been exposed to the gunfire of the Commission for Management of State Capital at Enterprises’ (CMSC) financial supervision.
31/05/2019
With the slow equitisation and restructuring of major state-owned enterprises, the Vietnamese government has been urged to accelerate the process with an aim to create more opportunities for the private sector.
13/05/2019
State-owned enterprises (SOEs) have been advised to remain cautious when making outward investments because the possibility of success is low.
10/04/2019
The Vietnam National Shipping Lines (Vinalines) will organise its general shareholders’ meeting in Quarter 2, officially changing its trading name to Vietnam Maritime Corporation (VIMC).