erosion
tin tức về erosion mới nhất
Authorities in Hoi An City have mobilised hundreds of people to urgently save a section of the Cua Dai beach from serious erosion amid the on-going flooding in the area.
16/08/2020
The Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre is restoring a section along the banks of Ba Lai river that eroded when a temporary dam was removed along the banks.
23/07/2020
Dozens of households in An Giang Province are being threatened by erosion along the Hau River.
01/06/2020
Hanoi authorities have issued warnings over serious erosion in four outlying districts.
03/04/2020
The Tra Vinh Province People’s Committee has approved the construction of two embankment projects worth a total of VND260 billion (US$11 million) to prevent river and coastal erosion.
29/02/2020
Instead of fighting against saline intrusion and climate change, the Mekong Delta is trying to adapt to new circumstances.
22/02/2020
Over 20,000 households in Ca Mau are being threatened by erosion along with drought and saline intrusion.
31/12/2019
One of the most beautiful beaches in the central province of Quang Ngai is facing serious erosion, affecting tourism services.
02/12/2019
As coastal erosion continues to affect thousands of lives in Vietnam's southernmost province, authorities are taking steps to adapt to climate change before the damage reaches irreversible levels.
24/10/2019
HCM City is now home to around 37 eroded sites along rivers and canals, including 19 that have been classified as very dangerous, according to the municipal Department of Transport.
21/09/2019
The southernmost province of Ca Mau has declared a status of emergency in the face of serious erosion along its eastern coast and riverbanks.
03/08/2019
The People’s Committee of the Mekong Delta province of An Giang has declared a state of emergency due to land erosion along the Ong Chuong River in Cho Moi district.
26/07/2019
The Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap has earmarked over a trillion of VND on the construction and upgrade of structures designed to prevent erosion along Tien and Hau riverbanks.