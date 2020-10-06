Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
erosion

tin tức về erosion mới nhất

Nearly 100 people join in saving Hoi An beach from erosionicon
SOCIETY21 giờ trước0

Nearly 100 people join in saving Hoi An beach from erosion

Authorities in Hoi An City have mobilised hundreds of people to urgently save a section of the Cua Dai beach from serious erosion amid the on-going flooding in the area.

 
Tien Giang faces worsening river, canal erosion

Tien Giang faces worsening river, canal erosion

icon06/10/20200
Ca Mau asks for Gov't support to prevent erosion at western sea dyke

Ca Mau asks for Gov't support to prevent erosion at western sea dyke

icon30/09/20200
Ben Tre province repairs eroded riverbank sectionicon

Ben Tre province repairs eroded riverbank section

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
16/08/2020

The Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre is restoring a section along the banks of Ba Lai river that eroded when a temporary dam was removed along the banks.

Severe erosion threatens Hau Rivericon

Severe erosion threatens Hau River

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
23/07/2020

Dozens of households in An Giang Province are being threatened by erosion along the Hau River.

Hanoi announces warnings over suburban erosionicon

Hanoi announces warnings over suburban erosion

SOCIETY
01/06/2020

Hanoi authorities have issued warnings over serious erosion in four outlying districts.

Trà Vinh to build two erosion prevention projectsicon

Trà Vinh to build two erosion prevention projects

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
03/04/2020

The Tra Vinh Province People’s Committee has approved the construction of two embankment projects worth a total of VND260 billion (US$11 million) to prevent river and coastal erosion.

Vietnam follows new approach to deal with saline intrusion in Mekong Deltaicon

Vietnam follows new approach to deal with saline intrusion in Mekong Delta

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
29/02/2020

Instead of fighting against saline intrusion and climate change, the Mekong Delta is trying to adapt to new circumstances.

Thousands in Ca Mau affected by subsidenceicon

Thousands in Ca Mau affected by subsidence

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
22/02/2020

Over 20,000 households in Ca Mau are being threatened by erosion along with drought and saline intrusion.

Quang Ngai beach faces serious erosionicon

Quang Ngai beach faces serious erosion

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
31/12/2019

One of the most beautiful beaches in the central province of Quang Ngai is facing serious erosion, affecting tourism services.

Ca Mau adapts to climate changeicon

Ca Mau adapts to climate change

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
02/12/2019

As coastal erosion continues to affect thousands of lives in Vietnam's southernmost province, authorities are taking steps to adapt to climate change before the damage reaches irreversible levels.

HCM City faces eroded sites along rivers, canalsicon

HCM City faces eroded sites along rivers, canals

SOCIETY
24/10/2019

HCM City is now home to around 37 eroded sites along rivers and canals, including 19 that have been classified as very dangerous, according to the municipal Department of Transport.

Erosion pushes Ca Mau’s eastern coast to emergency statusicon

Erosion pushes Ca Mau’s eastern coast to emergency status

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
21/09/2019

The southernmost province of Ca Mau has declared a status of emergency in the face of serious erosion along its eastern coast and riverbanks.

An Giang province declares emergency state of erosionicon

An Giang province declares emergency state of erosion

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
03/08/2019

The People’s Committee of the Mekong Delta province of An Giang has declared a state of emergency due to land erosion along the Ong Chuong River in Cho Moi district.

Dong Thap to spend big to upgrade erosion-resistant infrastructureicon

Dong Thap to spend big to upgrade erosion-resistant infrastructure

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
26/07/2019

The Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap has earmarked over a trillion of VND on the construction and upgrade of structures designed to prevent erosion along Tien and Hau riverbanks.

 
 
