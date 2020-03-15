estate market
It takes years for quite a few real estate projects in HCMC to complete the necessary procedures.
FEATURE
07/11/2019
Suspended ventures due to lack of administrative procedures are instigating a severe shortage of supply and sharp increase of prices of the property market in Ho Chi Minh City, as well as in outskirt areas.
SOCIETY
19/09/2019
Police in Ho Chi Minh City on September 18 arrested chairman and director of Alibaba real estate company for fraud.
BUSINESS
14/08/2019
Investor Pham Thi Trang of HCM City told Dau Tu (Investment) newspaper that she had bought 2,000sq.m of land in Long An Province's Moc Hoa District for around VND1 million (US$43.2) per sq.m.
BUSINESS
11/08/2019
In recent years, the concept of the condotel has dominated the real estate market in Vietnam, and generated a wave of interest in this type of real estate investment.
BUSINESS
02/08/2019
Due to lack of a legal framework, the condotel market remained tight through the first half of the year.
BUSINESS
11/06/2019
The Ministry of Construction's statistics on the total real estate inventory value is incorrect as the inventories of many property enterprises are not fully taken into account, according to the HCMC Real Estate Association (HoREA).
BUSINESS
20/04/2019
Many giant housing real-estate developers in HCM City are flocking to the hospitality segment by developing or distributing new projects in tourism areas.
BUSINESS
14/04/2019
From 2019 onwards, tenants in Hanoi’s office market will have even more options to consider, given the increasing volume of office supply to be introduced in both Grade A and B, according to CBRE’s quarterly report released on April 10.