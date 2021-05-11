estate
tin tức về estate mới nhất
A series of large corporations reported a sudden increase in profits in the first quarter of 2021 and a positive outlook for the whole year despite the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. This was an unusual development but was not too surprising.
05/04/2021
The Da Nang Department of Natural Resources and Environment has warned that the tricks of several property speculators could drive up land prices in the central city after recent announcements of adjusted master planning.
12/09/2020
The Ministry of Construction has asked provincial and municipal people’s committees to tighten management on condotels, officetels, resort villas and shophouses
18/07/2020
The Ministry of Public Security has proposed not granting ownership certificates to allow condotels, tourist villas and officetels to be turned into residential projects.
12/06/2020
As she owns one of the most beautiful villas in Tam Dao Golf Course, Nguyen Thanh Hang had never spent a penny promoting her Sapphire Villa but was still fully booked most of the time.
21/04/2020
The HCM City Real Estate Association (HoREA) has asked for corporate bond regulations to be loosened to help businesses get through the COVID-19 pandemic, local media have reported.
03/03/2020
The Ministry of Construction has issued a new circular allowing developers to build commercial apartments measuring 25 square meters each, with effect from July 1.
27/02/2020
With new guidance on granting ownership being issued in Vietnam, condotel investors are seeing a light at the end of the tunnel after more than two years of uncertainty.
11/02/2020
HCM City and Hanoi continue to lead the momentum in Southeast Asia, ranking third and seventh among the most dynamic cities in the world, according to the City Momentum Index recently issued by property consultant Jones Lang LaSalle.
06/02/2020
HCMC luxury residential segment expects bright prospect for 2020
02/02/2020
Local property experts have forecast that the domestic real estate market will recover this year.
27/01/2020
Some 30,000 - 35,000 apartments are expected to launched officially in Ho Chi Minh City this year, mainly contributed by Vinhomes Grand Park project, said the real estate services provider JLL Vietnam.
20/01/2020
In the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2019, Ha Noi saw fierce competition in the serviced apartment segment, according to Savills Vietnam.
19/01/2020
The supply of homes plummeted on the local market in 2019, as inspections of construction, investments and land use at some property projects left a chilling effect on investors.
16/01/2020
HCM City’s condominium recorded a significant fall in new launch supply and new pricing levels across the market in 2019, according to CBRE Vietnam’s latest report “Property Insight - Residential Market Outlook 2020”.
07/01/2020
With the market warming up at the end of last year, the number of real estate deals has also been on the rise thanks to soaring remittances.
26/12/2019
The Khanh Hoa Province Department of Construction has warned over the illegal sale of tourism properties to foreigners, asking project developers to comply with the established laws.
21/12/2019
Dien Bien Construction Private Company No 1 has lodged a lawsuit against authorities in Danang City after being asked to dismantle a part of their construction in Ngu Hanh Son District.