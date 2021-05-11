 
Large groups report high profits
BUSINESS11/05/20210

Large groups report high profits

A series of large corporations reported a sudden increase in profits in the first quarter of 2021 and a positive outlook for the whole year despite the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. This was an unusual development but was not too surprising.
 
Strong supply keeps pouring into the industrial market: JLL

Strong supply keeps pouring into the industrial market: JLL

icon19/04/20210
Foreigners allowed to buy houses in 17 real estate projects in Da Nang

Foreigners allowed to buy houses in 17 real estate projects in Da Nang

icon16/04/20210
Da Nang warns about property speculators

Da Nang warns about property speculators

BUSINESS
05/04/2021
The Da Nang Department of Natural Resources and Environment has warned that the tricks of several property speculators could drive up land prices in the central city after recent announcements of adjusted master planning.
Ministry asks for tightened management on condotels, officetels, shophouses

Ministry asks for tightened management on condotels, officetels, shophouses

BUSINESS
12/09/2020
The Ministry of Construction has asked provincial and municipal people’s committees to tighten management on condotels, officetels, resort villas and shophouses   
Ministry proposes not allowing conversion of condotel into residential projects

Ministry proposes not allowing conversion of condotel into residential projects

BUSINESS
18/07/2020
The Ministry of Public Security has proposed not granting ownership certificates to allow condotels, tourist villas and officetels to be turned into residential projects.  
Marketing now a must for homestay owners due to COVID-19 pandemic

Marketing now a must for homestay owners due to COVID-19 pandemic

BUSINESS
12/06/2020
As she owns one of the most beautiful villas in Tam Dao Golf Course, Nguyen Thanh Hang had never spent a penny promoting her Sapphire Villa but was still fully booked most of the time.  
HCMC property developers ask for loosening of corporate bond policies

HCMC property developers ask for loosening of corporate bond policies

BUSINESS
21/04/2020
The HCM City Real Estate Association (HoREA) has asked for corporate bond regulations to be loosened to help businesses get through the COVID-19 pandemic, local media have reported.  
Construction Ministry approves tiny apartments

Construction Ministry approves tiny apartments

BUSINESS
03/03/2020
The Ministry of Construction has issued a new circular allowing developers to build commercial apartments measuring 25 square meters each, with effect from July 1.   
Brighter condotel future set for both investors and buyers

Brighter condotel future set for both investors and buyers

FEATURE
27/02/2020
With new guidance on granting ownership being issued in Vietnam, condotel investors are seeing a light at the end of the tunnel after more than two years of uncertainty.
Vietnam's two big cities lead region in dynamic growth: JLL

Vietnam’s two big cities lead region in dynamic growth: JLL

VIDEO
11/02/2020
HCM City and Hanoi continue to lead the momentum in Southeast Asia, ranking third and seventh among the most dynamic cities in the world, according to the City Momentum Index recently issued by property consultant Jones Lang LaSalle.
HCMC luxury residential segment expects bright prospect for 2020

HCMC luxury residential segment expects bright prospect for 2020

BUSINESS
06/02/2020
HCMC luxury residential segment expects bright prospect for 2020
Local property market to recover this year

Local property market to recover this year

BUSINESS
02/02/2020
Local property experts have forecast that the domestic real estate market will recover this year.  
High uncertainties remain for HCMC apartment market

High uncertainties remain for HCMC apartment market

BUSINESS
27/01/2020
Some 30,000 - 35,000 apartments are expected to launched officially in Ho Chi Minh City this year, mainly contributed by Vinhomes Grand Park project, said the real estate services provider JLL Vietnam.
Serviced apartments face fierce competition in Hanoi market

Serviced apartments face fierce competition in Hanoi market

BUSINESS
20/01/2020
 In the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2019, Ha Noi saw fierce competition in the serviced apartment segment, according to Savills Vietnam.  
Home supply plummets due to hesitations by investors, buyers

Home supply plummets due to hesitations by investors, buyers

BUSINESS
19/01/2020
The supply of homes plummeted on the local market in 2019, as inspections of construction, investments and land use at some property projects left a chilling effect on investors.
CBRE: HCMC condo market sees falling supply

CBRE: HCMC condo market sees falling supply

BUSINESS
16/01/2020
HCM City’s condominium recorded a significant fall in new launch supply and new pricing levels across the market in 2019, according to CBRE Vietnam’s latest report “Property Insight - Residential Market Outlook 2020”.
Remittance soaring to benefit real estate projects?

Remittance soaring to benefit real estate projects?

BUSINESS
07/01/2020
With the market warming up at the end of last year, the number of real estate deals has also been on the rise thanks to soaring remittances.
Khanh Hoa warns about illegal sale of tourism property to foreigners

Khanh Hoa warns about illegal sale of tourism property to foreigners

BUSINESS
26/12/2019
 The Khanh Hoa Province Department of Construction has warned over the illegal sale of tourism properties to foreigners, asking project developers to comply with the established laws.  
Muong Thanh Hotel investor sues Danang authorities

Muong Thanh Hotel investor sues Danang authorities

BUSINESS
21/12/2019
Dien Bien Construction Private Company No 1 has lodged a lawsuit against authorities in Danang City after being asked to dismantle a part of their construction in Ngu Hanh Son District.
 
 
