While the lives of people in ethnic minority and mountainous areas have improved over the years, efforts must be made to preserve their unique cultural identities, a top official has said.
SOCIETY
10/06/2020
Vietnam always respects and guarantees the rights of the ethnic minorities. Vietnam’s system of legal documents and policies are built to conform to international law.
SOCIETY
13/03/2020
For the officers at border stations in the northern mountainous regions, aside from national defence and security duties, their mission is also to help improve the healthcare of the ethnic minority-dominated population.
SOCIETY
12/03/2020
Vietnam is aiming to continue reducing poverty, prioritising poor mountainous regions and ethnic minority groups.
VIETNAM & WORLD
08/07/2019
Summer Vietnamese language classes opened on July 6 for youngsters in Prague, the capital of the Czech Republic.
SOCIETY
01/05/2019
The Prime Minister recently issued a decision on the application of policies to provide media support to poor households and ethnic minority groups in mountainous, border and sea areas.