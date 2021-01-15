 
ethnic minority groups

Ethnic minority culture must be preserved amid development: NA Vice Chairwomanicon
POLITICS15/01/20210

While the lives of people in ethnic minority and mountainous areas have improved over the years, efforts must be made to preserve their unique cultural identities, a top official has said.
 
Tra Vinh spends billions of dong on improving minority groups’ life

icon22/12/20200
Number of poor households among ethnic minority groups remains high: census

icon06/07/20200
Vietnam promotes the rights of ethnic minorities by concrete actionsicon

SOCIETY
10/06/2020
Vietnam always respects and guarantees the rights of the ethnic minorities. Vietnam’s system of legal documents and policies are built to conform to international law.
Military doctors battling superstitions in border provinceicon

SOCIETY
13/03/2020
For the officers at border stations in the northern mountainous regions, aside from national defence and security duties, their mission is also to help improve the healthcare of the ethnic minority-dominated population.
Vietnam sticks to poverty reduction targetsicon

SOCIETY
12/03/2020
Vietnam is aiming to continue reducing poverty, prioritising poor mountainous regions and ethnic minority groups.
Summer Vietnamese classes open in Pragueicon

VIETNAM & WORLD
08/07/2019
Summer Vietnamese language classes opened on July 6 for youngsters in Prague, the capital of the Czech Republic.
Policies issued for media support to poor, ethnic minority groupsicon

SOCIETY
01/05/2019
The Prime Minister recently issued a decision on the application of policies to provide media support to poor households and ethnic minority groups in mountainous, border and sea areas.  
 
 
